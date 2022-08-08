Read full article on original website
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
NPR
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
It's a favorite promise of politicians - keep manufacturing jobs and technology in America. And yet the U.S. keeps losing both to other countries. NPR's Laura Sullivan and Courtney Flatt from Public Radio's Northwest News Network investigate one story about a cutting-edge battery and how the U.S. may have lost the next big thing to China, again.
The Verge
No electric vehicles on the market today qualify for the new EV tax credit
Congress is poised to approve newly expanded tax credits for electric vehicles, but the rules are written in such a way as to effectively disqualify every EV that’s currently on the market today. That’s because most EVs run on lithium-ion batteries that are mostly made in China. The nation...
Tesla Semi, Commercial EVs Could Get $40K Break in New Bill
TeslaBattery-powered commercial semis could see an at-purchase incentive of up to $40,000.
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
CNBC
How the EV tax credits in Democrats' climate bill could hurt electric vehicle sales
Proposed tax credits of up to $7,500 for EVs under the Inflation Reduction Act could be counterintuitive for sales of EVs, according to several companies. Supporters of the new rules say they will wean the auto industry off its reliance on foreign countries, specifically China, and encourages domestic production of electric vehicles and batteries.
Verizon's internet services down for thousands of users - Downdetector
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc's (VZ.N) internet services were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. There were more than two thousand incidents of people reporting issues with the wireless carrier, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
Facebook has ‘fallen sharply’ in popularity among teens, Pew Research Centre study finds
The share of American teenagers between the ages of 13 to 17 who say they use Facebook has “fallen sharply” from 71 per cent in 2014-15 to 32 per cent in 2022, the Pew Research Centre reported on Wednesday based on surveys conducted during the two periods.Tik Tok’s popularity has risen meteorically during this period, according to the Washington-based American think tank. Some 67 per cent of teen respondents in the latest survey said they use it, and 16 per cent of all teens saying they use the Chinese video hosting platform “almost constantly.”Researchers say the latest analysis is...
Autonomy Places 23,000 Electric Vehicle Order With Automakers to Expand and Diversify Subscription Fleet
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, today placed an order for 23,000 electric vehicles with 17 global automakers to expand and diversify its subscription fleet beyond Tesla. The fleet order is valued at $1.2B. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005495/en/ The 23,000 order represents 1.2% of the projected U.S. electric vehicle production through the end of 2023 and was designed to fit into the forecast production envelopes of each automaker. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Deutsche Telekom's quarterly results beat estimates on T-Mobile push
STOCKHOLM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) lifted its annual outlook for the second time and posted quarterly core profit above estimates on Thursday, supported by upbeat performances in its U.S. unit T-Mobile (TMUS.O) along with growth in its European business.
China property think tank apologises for high vacancy rate report
BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese property think tank owned by KE Holdings apologised on Thursday for sparking a heated public discussion with its report on rising housing vacancy rates in China, and that its assessment may not be sufficiently accurate.
Valneva cuts full-year outlook on lower COVID-19 vaccine sales
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Vaccine developer Valneva on Thursday cut its full-year revenue outlook to account for lower orders of its COVID-19 vaccine after both the European Union and the UK walked away from supply contracts worth more than $1 billion combined.
Volkswagen China's eVTOL prototype will fly over a distance of up to 120 miles without a pilot
Volkswagen Group China unveils the first eVTOL passenger drone prototype – the V.MO. The fully automated eVTOL will be able to carry four passengers plus luggage over a distance of up to 120 miles. CEO Wöllenstein: "Our long-term aim is to industrialize this concept and, like a 'Flying Tiger,'...
ForConstructionPros.com
Densify & Cure Concrete In One Step With PROSOCO's DensiKure
Designed for newly placed, smooth, steel-trowel-finished concrete large square footage floors like warehouses and distribution centers, PROSOCO's DensiKure combines the chemistries that densify and harden concrete with ones that cure concrete, eliminating the normal wait times between the two steps while the concrete hardens, dries, and cures. By forming a...
ForConstructionPros.com
Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd.
More info on Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd. Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd., is an independent equipment rental company in Canada.
insideevs.com
BYD Plug-In Car Sales Surge To Over 162,000 In July 2022
BYD highlights spectacular plug-in electric car production and sales results for the month of July, setting massive new records. According to the company's report, in July, BYD plug-in car sales amounted to 162,216, which is 224% more than a year ago and a new monthly record. The previous one of 133,762, set in June, has been improved by almost 30,000.! That's amazing, as there are not that many manufacturers that even produce 30,000 plug-in cars a month, while here this is just the monthly difference.
