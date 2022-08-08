ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
CNBC

How the EV tax credits in Democrats' climate bill could hurt electric vehicle sales

Proposed tax credits of up to $7,500 for EVs under the Inflation Reduction Act could be counterintuitive for sales of EVs, according to several companies. Supporters of the new rules say they will wean the auto industry off its reliance on foreign countries, specifically China, and encourages domestic production of electric vehicles and batteries.
Reuters

Verizon's internet services down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc's (VZ.N) internet services were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. There were more than two thousand incidents of people reporting issues with the wireless carrier, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
The Independent

Facebook has ‘fallen sharply’ in popularity among teens, Pew Research Centre study finds

The share of American teenagers between the ages of 13 to 17 who say they use Facebook has “fallen sharply” from 71 per cent in 2014-15 to 32 per cent in 2022, the Pew Research Centre reported on Wednesday based on surveys conducted during the two periods.Tik Tok’s popularity has risen meteorically during this period, according to the Washington-based American think tank. Some 67 per cent of teen respondents in the latest survey said they use it, and 16 per cent of all teens saying they use the Chinese video hosting platform “almost constantly.”Researchers say the latest analysis is...
NewsBreak
Economy
The Associated Press

Autonomy Places 23,000 Electric Vehicle Order With Automakers to Expand and Diversify Subscription Fleet

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, today placed an order for 23,000 electric vehicles with 17 global automakers to expand and diversify its subscription fleet beyond Tesla. The fleet order is valued at $1.2B. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005495/en/ The 23,000 order represents 1.2% of the projected U.S. electric vehicle production through the end of 2023 and was designed to fit into the forecast production envelopes of each automaker. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ForConstructionPros.com

Densify & Cure Concrete In One Step With PROSOCO's DensiKure

Designed for newly placed, smooth, steel-trowel-finished concrete large square footage floors like warehouses and distribution centers, PROSOCO's DensiKure combines the chemistries that densify and harden concrete with ones that cure concrete, eliminating the normal wait times between the two steps while the concrete hardens, dries, and cures. By forming a...
ForConstructionPros.com

Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd.

More info on Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd. Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd., is an independent equipment rental company in Canada.
insideevs.com

BYD Plug-In Car Sales Surge To Over 162,000 In July 2022

BYD highlights spectacular plug-in electric car production and sales results for the month of July, setting massive new records. According to the company's report, in July, BYD plug-in car sales amounted to 162,216, which is 224% more than a year ago and a new monthly record. The previous one of 133,762, set in June, has been improved by almost 30,000.! That's amazing, as there are not that many manufacturers that even produce 30,000 plug-in cars a month, while here this is just the monthly difference.
