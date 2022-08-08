Read full article on original website
NBC12
Charlottesville group asks for donations for victims of Unite the Right violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday marks the five-year anniversary of the of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. One woman, Heather Heyer, was killed, and others were wounded. Now, a Charlottesville group is asking for donations to help survivors still living with the physical and mental trauma. “I...
Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic […]
WJLA
Fairfax County child care center burglarized; local officers step in to help in a big way
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Monday marked a difficult day for childcare providers at the KinderCare learning center on Buckman Road in Fairfax County, when they walked in to see the mess left behind after what appeared to be a burglary. "Monday morning we got a call, our patrol was...
NBC12
Multiple livestock animals found dead, others removed from Mechanicsville property
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Animal Control and other agencies found multiple livestock animals dead and removed several others from a property in Mechanicsville. On Aug. 9, officers executed a search warrant for alleged cruelty to agricultural animals in the 6600 block of Mattawan Trail. Officials said...
NBC12
City paid $1.6 million to resolve 122 claims from 2020 protests
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond paid $1.6 million in settlement payments to resolve over 122 claims stemming from 2020 protests. Officials say the city’s insurance policy covered the city hall’s portion. The cost of settling cases alleging police misconduct at protests following the killing of...
NBC12
Mother seeks justice after deadly hit-and-run in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother pleads for answers after a deadly hit-and-run claimed her daughter’s life. Sandra Brooks says her daughter, Telesheia Brooks-Talbert, was outside her apartment around 2:30 a.m. on July 5 when she was run over her and left for dead. “The kind of person...
staffordsheriff.com
Red Roof Row Resolved
A fracas in the parking lot of a local motel led to several charges against a Stafford woman. On August 8th at 4:01 a.m. deputies responded to the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road for a disturbance in the parking lot. Deputy J.W. Ahern arrived to find Kayla Webster, 21, actively engaged in fisticuffs with another person.
NBC12
Police: Rabid fox reportedly tried to attack kitten in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have confirmed a third positive rabies case in the county. On Aug. 5, police were called to A.P. Hill Avenue in the Varina area for a potential rabies exposure involving a kitten and a fox. “It was reported that a fox had attempted to...
fox5dc.com
Security resident arrested for bringing gun to Prince William County school
DUMFRIES, Va. - A security resident for Prince William County Schools is facing charges for bringing a weapon to an elementary school, according to police. Prince William County Police say on Tuesday, officers were called to Covington Harper Elementary School located at 2500 River Heritage Boulevard in Dumfries, Virginia to investigate a weapon found on school property.
fredericksburg.today
PHOTOS: Vandelism at Spotsylvania Church
Heartbroken to find out our Community life Center ￼was vandalized in the early morning hours￼￼. We are in the process of working with the local sheriffs department as well as the insurance company we will keep everyone posted as more information comes in. Please be in prayer for Craigs Baptist Church and the lost souls that did this. If you hear any information regarding the damages that were done please contact us.
NBC12
Charlottesville community commemorating fifth anniversary, and ongoing impact of August 12
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville community is finding ways to mark the somber anniversary of August 12, 2017. “It’s important for the community to come together and to remember, you know, the events from our past, and especially those events that were so traumatic,” UVA professor and community activist Jalane Schmidt said.
It took five years, but the board of civilians that oversees the Charlottesville Police Department has its first case
Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board was formed after the 2017 “summer of hate,” and now, five years later, it has its first case. To be able to schedule a hearing at all, the board had to first establish bylaws, operating procedures and an ordinance. City Council approved the latest ordinance last December, which took effect in March 2022. The hearing, an allegation of excessive force and bias-based policing by the Charlottesville Police Department, was scheduled in July.
Man speaks out after alleged knife attack in Hanover County
The same day that Ahmaud Arbery's killers were sentenced for hate crimes a Hanover man spoke with 8News of a similar event he experienced.
Suspects used bird poop to perform distraction scam in Colonial Heights, police say
Police said on July 3, two Hispanic males walked up to the victim in the CVS Pharmacy parking lot at 100 Dunlop Village in Colonial Heights. One of the suspects then told the victim he had bird poop on him, and began to "touch the victim all over his body," according to police.
NBC Washington
Virginia Construction Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Teen's Death
The owner of a Virginia construction company that specializes in luxury homes pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed while working for his company in 2019. Thomas Digges, of Digges Development Corporation, operated the Fairfax County job site where a trench...
Tenants facing potential mass evictions appear in court in Henrico
Tenants at the Pointe at River City apartment complex in Henrico County are one step closer to learning what will happen with their respective living situations, after more than 100 renters were set for court hearings on Monday.
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
theriver953.com
VSP ask for the public’s help in investigation of an accident
An email from Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for the public’s help in an investigation. The investigation involves a Fauquier County accident that involved a pedestrian stuck in a hit and run Sat. Aug. 6. A 21 year old Bealeton Virginia man was walking on Route 29 north...
Missing Prince William woman found
According to police, 27-year-old Stephanie Ivonne Martinez was last seen at around 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on the 14000 block of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge. She was last seen wearing an orange hat, sunglasses, a dark-colored sports bra and black shorts.
WSET
'Secrecy makes matters worse' | Second lawsuit filed against Youngkin for parent tip line
WASHINGTON (7News) — A second lawsuit was filed Monday against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for the release of records related to a tip line he created allowing parents to report “inherently divisive concepts” taught in classrooms, according to a press release. Attorneys from Ballard Spahr's Media and...
