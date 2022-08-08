ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

NBC12

City paid $1.6 million to resolve 122 claims from 2020 protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond paid $1.6 million in settlement payments to resolve over 122 claims stemming from 2020 protests. Officials say the city’s insurance policy covered the city hall’s portion. The cost of settling cases alleging police misconduct at protests following the killing of...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Mother seeks justice after deadly hit-and-run in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother pleads for answers after a deadly hit-and-run claimed her daughter’s life. Sandra Brooks says her daughter, Telesheia Brooks-Talbert, was outside her apartment around 2:30 a.m. on July 5 when she was run over her and left for dead. “The kind of person...
RICHMOND, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Red Roof Row Resolved

A fracas in the parking lot of a local motel led to several charges against a Stafford woman. On August 8th at 4:01 a.m. deputies responded to the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road for a disturbance in the parking lot. Deputy J.W. Ahern arrived to find Kayla Webster, 21, actively engaged in fisticuffs with another person.
STAFFORD, VA
fox5dc.com

Security resident arrested for bringing gun to Prince William County school

DUMFRIES, Va. - A security resident for Prince William County Schools is facing charges for bringing a weapon to an elementary school, according to police. Prince William County Police say on Tuesday, officers were called to Covington Harper Elementary School located at 2500 River Heritage Boulevard in Dumfries, Virginia to investigate a weapon found on school property.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

PHOTOS: Vandelism at Spotsylvania Church

Heartbroken to find out our Community life Center ￼was vandalized in the early morning hours￼￼. We are in the process of working with the local sheriffs department as well as the insurance company we will keep everyone posted as more information comes in. Please be in prayer for Craigs Baptist Church and the lost souls that did this. If you hear any information regarding the damages that were done please contact us.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

It took five years, but the board of civilians that oversees the Charlottesville Police Department has its first case

Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board was formed after the 2017 “summer of hate,” and now, five years later, it has its first case. To be able to schedule a hearing at all, the board had to first establish bylaws, operating procedures and an ordinance. City Council approved the latest ordinance last December, which took effect in March 2022. The hearing, an allegation of excessive force and bias-based policing by the Charlottesville Police Department, was scheduled in July.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Construction Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Teen's Death

The owner of a Virginia construction company that specializes in luxury homes pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed while working for his company in 2019. Thomas Digges, of Digges Development Corporation, operated the Fairfax County job site where a trench...
MCLEAN, VA

