Understanding the impact of age on vaccinations is essential for the design and delivery of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. Here, we present findings from a comprehensive analysis of multiple compartments of the memory immune response in 312 individuals vaccinated with the BNT162b2 SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine. Two vaccine doses induce high antibody and T cell responses in most individuals. However, antibody recognition of the Spike protein of the Delta and Omicron variants is less efficient than that of the ancestral Wuhan strain. Age-stratified analyses identify a group of low antibody responders where individuals â‰¥60"‰years are overrepresented. Waning of the antibody and cellular responses is observed in 30% of the vaccinees after 6"‰months. However, age does not influence the waning of these responses. Taken together, while individuals â‰¥60"‰years old take longer to acquire vaccine-induced immunity, they develop more sustained acquired immunity at 6"‰months post-vaccination. A third dose strongly boosts the low antibody responses in the older individuals against the ancestral Wuhan strain, Delta and Omicron variants.

