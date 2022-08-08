Read full article on original website
Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies
Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
Half of people with possible signs of cancer wait six months to contact a GP
Half of people with possible cancer symptoms in the UK do not contact a GP for at least six months, potentially reducing their chances of survival, research has found. Poorer people are less likely than the better-off to see their family doctor once they have eventually sought medical help, a survey by Cancer Research UK found.
NHS Lanarkshire restricts visiting over abuse of maternity staff
One of Scotland's largest health boards has restricted visits to a maternity unit over the "almost daily" verbal abuse directed at staff. NHS Lanarkshire said employees in the postnatal wards at University Hospital Wishaw had been targeted. And in one incident staff were "chased out" of a ward by family...
Children in Rochdale home not protected or monitored, Ofsted says
A children's home failed to protect young people at risk of sexual exploitation or "effectively monitor" their whereabouts, inspectors have found. Ofsted has rated the council-run home in Rochdale, Greater Manchester as inadequate. The home, which cannot be named, had previously been ordered to improve following an inspection in February.
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Artist found dead in Swansea park after years of homophobic bullying
A young Welsh artist who was bullied as teenager for being gay and later suffered panic attacks after a relationship breakdown took his own life, an inquest has heard. William Green, 26, from Swansea, was found dead two days after a row with a former boyfriend just before Christmas last year, the hearing was told.The inquest, in Swansea, heard that he found life at his comprehensive school “very difficult” because of homophobic bullying, but kept it quiet from his family until he was a university student.His family said his friends accepted him for who he was but that he did...
Cost of living crisis: four things the government could do to help
The cost of living crisis hitting millions of households is about to get a whole lot worse. Gas is the bedrock of power generation in the UK, supplying millions of homes directly and accounting for about 45% of electricity supply. It has rocketed in price, up 400% in the past year and 1,000% since 2019, according to the ICE futures market.
Family confirms final bid to let Archie Battersbee ‘die with dignity in hospice’
The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have filed a last-minute bid to have him moved to die in a hospice “with dignity” rather than in a hospital.Doctors treating the schoolboy for the last four months declared Archie to be “brain-stem dead”, prompting a lengthy but ultimately failed legal battle by his family to continue his life support treatment in the hope the unconscious boy would recover.The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused an application from the boy’s parents on Wednesday to delay any changes to his treatment, which is due to be withdrawn from 11am on Thursday.The family confirmed...
Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford
Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
Obese patients ‘being weight-shamed by doctors and nurses’
Exclusive: Research shows some people skip medical appointments because they feel humiliated by staff
When ‘having it good’ leaves you with nothing: life as a renter on the poverty line
It’s never been more obvious that those in the business of exploiting our need for shelter have no shame. Everyone’s wellbeing is affected by their living environment, but as an autistic person with a few psychosocial disabilities thrown in, I’m more sensitive than most. My current home has given me more stability than I’ve ever had – more than two years without an extended period of total breakdown.
Energy bills: Charities warn people against not paying
People are being warned of the consequences of not paying their energy bills, as a campaign to refuse payment gathers supporters. The Don't Pay group, which is demanding a reduction of bills to an affordable level, says more than 80,000 people have pledged to cancel their direct debit payments from 1 October.
‘People will be going hungry’: Gordon Brown calls for urgent action on cost of living crisis
Gordon Brown has urged Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to “take action” to prevent people going hungry later this year amid the cost of living crisis.The former Labour prime minister said that Boris Johnson and chancellor Nadhim Zahawi should agree a package with the candidates.Mr Brown warned that people would go hungry in October if the government left its intervention to November or December.“People are going to go without food and they’re going to go hungry and cold in October if we don’t take action now,” Mr Brown said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Oliver Dowden says Liz Truss' plans are 'not fit to deal with' scale of cost of living crisisClimate change: US senate passes largest investment yet to combat the climate crisisFootage shows Russian tank explode after targeted strike in Kharkiv
Archie Battersbee’s parents lose High Court battle over hospice transfer
Archie Battersbee’s parents have lost a High Court bid to have him transferred to a hospice before his life-sustaining treatment is withdrawn.The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother in April and is currently being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments, at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.His parents have fought a long-running legal battle over the withdrawal of his treatment, which ultimately failed on Wednesday when the European Court of Human Rights refused to intervene.His mother Hollie Dance, and father Paul Battersbee, launched...
Cheltenham grandmother, 93, flies on fifth wing walk to raise money for hospice care
A 93-year-old grandmother who has just completed her fifth wing-walk for charity said she was first inspired to strap herself to a plane by a chocolate bar advert on TV.Betty Bromage, from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, performed a full loop strapped to a plane over Rendcomb Airfield, near Cirencester, as she raised funds for the palliative care charity Sue Ryder.Ms Bromage, who took on the fundraising challenge with wing-walking team AeroSuperBatics, said the idea to take to the skies first came to her when she was watching an advert for a Cadbury’s Crunchie bar.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Lower vaccine-acquired immunity in the elderly population following two-dose BNT162b2 vaccination is alleviated by a third vaccine dose
Understanding the impact of age on vaccinations is essential for the design and delivery of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. Here, we present findings from a comprehensive analysis of multiple compartments of the memory immune response in 312 individuals vaccinated with the BNT162b2 SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine. Two vaccine doses induce high antibody and T cell responses in most individuals. However, antibody recognition of the Spike protein of the Delta and Omicron variants is less efficient than that of the ancestral Wuhan strain. Age-stratified analyses identify a group of low antibody responders where individuals â‰¥60"‰years are overrepresented. Waning of the antibody and cellular responses is observed in 30% of the vaccinees after 6"‰months. However, age does not influence the waning of these responses. Taken together, while individuals â‰¥60"‰years old take longer to acquire vaccine-induced immunity, they develop more sustained acquired immunity at 6"‰months post-vaccination. A third dose strongly boosts the low antibody responses in the older individuals against the ancestral Wuhan strain, Delta and Omicron variants.
Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient
A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
A Beaver Walked Into A Bar And Stunned Customers
Pub customers were left stunned after a beaver walked into a bar in the West Midlands in England before hiding beneath a smoking shelter in the beer garden. Drinkers at the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes, a village in the Staffordshire region, in the United Kingdom, were left scratching their heads when the large rodent wandered in at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
How can you support kids with ADHD to learn? Parents said these 3 things help
COVID lockdowns and home schooling seemed never-ending for a lot of families. But there were some silver linings. Our new research published in two papers looked at children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) during lockdowns to understand what home learning was like for them. We surveyed more than 100 Australian parents of children with ADHD, asking them about the benefits, challenges and strategies they used. While this provided insights into into pandemic schooling, there are lessons here for learning beyond lockdowns. As COVID cases remain high, so too does the potential for more home learning. But parents can also use our findings...
'I've been let down - I shouldn't have stage-4 cancer'
A woman with fast-growing stage-four breast cancer says the NHS has let her down, with delays at every stage of her treatment. Caroline Boulton, 56, had several appointments for a mammogram, which checks for early signs of cancer, cancelled because of Covid, in March and November 2020. In late 2021,...
