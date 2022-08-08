Hazmat evacuates Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Loyola University
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Loyola University was evacuated due to a hazardous materials situation.
The campus building at 1068 W. Sheridan Rd. was evacuated Monday afternoon.
Loyola University Chicago said everyone got out safely. Emergency crews secured the scene by 5:15 p.m. after clearing out any dangerous fumes.
There were no injuries or transports, according to the Fire Department.
The nature of the hazmat was not immediately learned.
