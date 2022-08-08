ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazmat evacuates Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Loyola University

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Loyola University was evacuated due to a hazardous materials situation.

The campus building at 1068 W. Sheridan Rd. was evacuated Monday afternoon.

Loyola University Chicago said everyone got out safely. Emergency crews secured the scene by 5:15 p.m. after clearing out any dangerous fumes.

There were no injuries or transports, according to the Fire Department.

The nature of the hazmat was not immediately learned.

