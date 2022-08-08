ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Budget Trailer Bill Reveals Transportation Funding

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. As they do every summer, state lawmakers approved several key pieces of legislation recently that offer considerable insight...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Application Deadline Nears for Key Leadership Positions in Privacy, Risk

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state government’s top cybersecurity executive issued a timely call for applicants Wednesday for two key recruitments in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Developing Opportunities: Telecom Modernization, Wi-Fi, Power Supply

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. One of California’s bulwark educational systems is in the early stages of seeking IT companies’ assistance with a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Departments Seeking Candidates With Management, Specialty Skills

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. State departments are recruiting to fill positions calling for technical expertise and leadership skills. The California Department of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alaska Aims to Land Billions from Feds for Digital Divide

(TNS) — Alaska leaders are stepping up efforts to land a giant chunk of more than $65 billion that's available to improve broadband service across the U.S., largely through last year's infrastructure bill. They and others say the money offers a historic moment to improve internet service in the...
ALASKA STATE
State’s Top Tech Execs Pick Winners in Case Study Competition

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A group of state technology leaders were the judges — and they’ve rendered their verdict — in a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Colorado Communities Work Together to Expand Rural Broadband

At least 14 communities — and potentially more soon — in Colorado have banded together to help establish better broadband access for rural residents of the state, and they recently shared some insights into their work. Members of the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments (NWCCOG) participated in a...
COLORADO STATE
Pennsylvania Farmers Band Together for Broadband Expansion

(TNS) — Like many fellow Somerset County farmers, Larry Cogan was thrilled to hear the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included $65 billion in funds to improve broadband reliability across rural America. Cogan is forced to rely on the only Internet available on his Jenner Township farm — a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
New Dashboard Strengthens Water Quality Monitoring at GLWA

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) provides drinking water to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population and provides wastewater services to almost 30% of the state’s residents. GLWA recently developed a Water Quality Monitoring Dashboard that aggregates water quality data from collection devices on the Detroit River, including information from real-time monitoring buoy deployed last year near one of the authority’s water treatment plant intakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
CHIPS Act Could Mean Jobs, Scholarships for Georgia Universities

(TNS) — Could the Columbus-Auburn-Opelika area become a regional technology hub? Will Columbus State University get more federal grant dollars?. Both are possibilities after President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 on Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock told the Ledger-Enquirer in an interview. The bipartisan...
COLUMBUS, GA
Georgia CTO Steve Nichols Set to Join Gartner Consulting

After serving as Georgia’s chief technology officer (CTO) for 20 years, Steve Nichols announced today that he is ending his tenure with the Georgia Technology Authority on Aug. 31 to take on a new job at Gartner Consulting. Nichols has led various efforts to modernize the state’s IT infrastructure,...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Launches Tackle Box App to Boost Fishing Tourism

(TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced the state's new 'Tackle Box' mobile phone feature to enhance fishing-related tourism by making it easier for new and experienced anglers to enjoy the great fishing offered throughout New York. The new Tackle Box feature builds on the State Department of Environmental...
HOBBIES
First Yellowstone and Now Death Valley

It has not been a good year for national parks and disasters. First there was Yellowstone getting hammered by flooding and now it is Death Valley’s turn. Check out: “Some of the approximately 1,000 people stranded at Death Valley National Park have left in spite of flooding.”. Both...
ENVIRONMENT

