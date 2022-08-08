Read full article on original website
Related
Sonic Is Bringing Back A Controversial Slushy Flavor
Sonic is known for a couple of things: being one of America's most popular carhops, those commercials with the two guys, and of course, endless options for drinks and slushes. Sonic's slushes are well-known for having many flavor options, from cherry limeade to slushies mixed with a healthy shot or two of Red Bull, complementing a thick, juicy cheeseburger and some salty fries. But not all flavors are well-received by everyone — in fact, some are downright controversial.
Couple's Wedding Food List Sparks Debate Over Guests Being Left Hungry
The couple was unsure whether the BBQ meal would be enough for guests.
Samoa Cookhouse is the last place in California where you can eat like an actual lumberjack
"Everyone dove into the food and ate quickly. Rarely was food passed."
I Tried the Corona Sunrise Hack and It’s Now My Go-To Happy Hour Cocktail
My mixology skills are not up to par with that of a seasoned bartender. Thus, I leave the drink duty to someone else in the house or bide my time with a glass of white wine — that is, until I saw Isabel of @isabeleats breaking down the how-tos of a Corona Sunrise on Instagram. I already had orange juice in the fridge, and it looked easy enough for me to confidently whip up on my own. So I set out to the store for a six-pack of Corona Extras, a small bottle of grenadine, and a shooter of tequila with the hopes of upgrading my summer happy hour at home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Long You Should Really Be Boiling Your Ramen Noodles
Whether you're a college student eating a bowl of it over a thrift store hot plate or making a lunch that isn't as heavy as pizza or burgers, ramen noodles are both filling and, most importantly, cheap. It joins the ranks of inexpensive shelf-stable meals right up there alongside Campbell's canned soup and boxes of rice.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay
Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
Learn how to make dodo (fried plantains)
BY Recipe: Dodo. Dodo can work for kids, vegans, and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required. Plantain is a fruit and has many health benefits. Total time: 25-35minutes.
SFGate
TikTok convinced me to buy the HyperChiller Iced Coffee Maker to turn hot coffee cold
Since retail therapy and running are still cheaper than an actual therapist, this pandemic has led me into purchasing things I never thought I needed, and some have turned into things I cannot live without. Many of these impulse buys were influenced by my time on TikTok, watching influencers unbox from their latest shopping sprees. If you've found yourself in a similar position this past year, wondering as a runner whether a certain product endorsed on social media is worth buying, I rounded up some of the things that I bought so you know where to spend your money and where to save it. While these won’t guarantee a new PR, they might help you tackle this new year with a little more energy and confidence—and those can’t hurt.
YOGA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Ritz Just Brought Back the S’mores-Flavored Ritz Bits and the Internet Is Losing It
Growing up in the late ’90s, Ritz crackers were the perfect late-night snack or complement to some of my favorite dishes. Whether used to dip into a deliciously creamy spinach dip, add a crunchy texture to some chicken noodle soup, or eaten with a can of Cheez Wiz, the salty cracker always found a way to hit the spot.
Martha Stewart Celebrated Turning 81 Exactly How We Expected — Drinking Too Much Chardonnay
Martha Stewart is living her best life, and to celebrate her 81st birthday, she did exactly what only Martha could successfully do: post a sultry, stunning selfie on her Instagram. In the photo, she appears to be fully reclined, and she posed with pursed lips which is a typical pose for the innovative host and chef.
How to Make Delicious Ice Cream at Home With Just Four Ingredients and a Mason Jar
You don't need fancy equipment to make homemade ice cream—just a mason jar and some elbow grease.
Frozen Treats for the Dog Days of Summer
Summer is winding down, but there is still plenty of hot weather ahead for you and your pup to explore the outdoors, enjoy a day at the lake, or play a frisky game of fetch in the backyard. Dogs can get dehydrated in the heat just like humans, so keeping your pet cool with frozen […] The post Frozen Treats for the Dog Days of Summer appeared first on DogTime.
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicineNet.com
How Long Does Bacon Last?
Just like any food, bacon can quickly get spoiled if it is not stored properly. It must be discarded right away if it has passed its expiration date (indicated on the package). Many factors may determine bacon’s shelf life—the type, method of storage, and whether it has been opened or...
Thrillist
Tito's Trolls Hard Seltzer, Makes Empty Cans to Fill with 'Your Own Better Seltzers'
Tito's thinks you should retire your White Claw habit and drink something better, which basically means anything with vodka. The distiller is going so far as to release its own "canned beverage" in an obvious trolling at popular hard seltzer brands. The only difference? "The Tito's in a Can" is...
Comments / 0