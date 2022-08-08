ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Sonic Is Bringing Back A Controversial Slushy Flavor

Sonic is known for a couple of things: being one of America's most popular carhops, those commercials with the two guys, and of course, endless options for drinks and slushes. Sonic's slushes are well-known for having many flavor options, from cherry limeade to slushies mixed with a healthy shot or two of Red Bull, complementing a thick, juicy cheeseburger and some salty fries. But not all flavors are well-received by everyone — in fact, some are downright controversial.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Tried the Corona Sunrise Hack and It’s Now My Go-To Happy Hour Cocktail

My mixology skills are not up to par with that of a seasoned bartender. Thus, I leave the drink duty to someone else in the house or bide my time with a glass of white wine — that is, until I saw Isabel of @isabeleats breaking down the how-tos of a Corona Sunrise on Instagram. I already had orange juice in the fridge, and it looked easy enough for me to confidently whip up on my own. So I set out to the store for a six-pack of Corona Extras, a small bottle of grenadine, and a shooter of tequila with the hopes of upgrading my summer happy hour at home.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Mashed

How Long You Should Really Be Boiling Your Ramen Noodles

Whether you're a college student eating a bowl of it over a thrift store hot plate or making a lunch that isn't as heavy as pizza or burgers, ramen noodles are both filling and, most importantly, cheap. It joins the ranks of inexpensive shelf-stable meals right up there alongside Campbell's canned soup and boxes of rice.
RECIPES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay

Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

TikTok convinced me to buy the HyperChiller Iced Coffee Maker to turn hot coffee cold

Since retail therapy and running are still cheaper than an actual therapist, this pandemic has led me into purchasing things I never thought I needed, and some have turned into things I cannot live without. Many of these impulse buys were influenced by my time on TikTok, watching influencers unbox from their latest shopping sprees. If you've found yourself in a similar position this past year, wondering as a runner whether a certain product endorsed on social media is worth buying, I rounded up some of the things that I bought so you know where to spend your money and where to save it. While these won’t guarantee a new PR, they might help you tackle this new year with a little more energy and confidence—and those can’t hurt.
YOGA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
DogTime

Frozen Treats for the Dog Days of Summer

Summer is winding down, but there is still plenty of hot weather ahead for you and your pup to explore the outdoors, enjoy a day at the lake, or play a frisky game of fetch in the backyard. Dogs can get dehydrated in the heat just like humans, so keeping your pet cool with frozen […] The post Frozen Treats for the Dog Days of Summer appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Garden#Tavern#Fish And Chips#Food Drink#Beverages#Red Rocks#Italian#Calabrian#House
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does Bacon Last?

Just like any food, bacon can quickly get spoiled if it is not stored properly. It must be discarded right away if it has passed its expiration date (indicated on the package). Many factors may determine bacon’s shelf life—the type, method of storage, and whether it has been opened or...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy