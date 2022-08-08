ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Oxygen

Florida Woman Charged In Two States With Murders Of Missing Alabama Couple

A woman is under arrest after cadaver dogs led investigators to two bodies buried on a private property in Florida. Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, is charged with murder in connection with a missing couple from Dothan, Alabama, police announced Saturday. Although the remains of two bodies found on the Bonifay, Florida, property have yet to be formally identified, police believe they belong to Damien Lamorris Bell, 42, and his girlfriend, Shauna Marie Terry, 37, whose whereabouts have remained unknown since July 8.
DOTHAN, AL
NBC News

3 dead after hostage standoff at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida ends in murder-suicide

A hostage situation at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida ended with three people dead on Monday night, according to police. Police responded to a report that a person was shot at Bridge the Gap, a non-profit organization, on Monday at approximately 7:00 p.m. in Edgewater, about 60 miles northeast of Orlando. Bridge the Gap was hosting a Narcotics Anonymous meeting at the time.
EDGEWATER, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Woman Said She ‘Just Snapped’ and Tried to Kill Roommate with Kitchen Knives After ‘Thinking About Killing Him for a While’: Sheriff

A Florida woman said she “snapped” and tried to kill her roommate after thinking about doing so “for a while,” authorities allege. Erica Raven Black was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of domestic violence battery, booking records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
CBS Miami

MDPD officer, K9 injured in Turnpike crash near SW 216th Street

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer and his K9 were injured Wednesday afternoon following a crash on the Turnpike.Chopper 4 was over the scene where the crash happened on the northbound lanes near Southwest 216th Street.Investigators say it's not clear whether the officer was on duty or not. He was in an unmarked vehicle. There was extensive damage on the unmarked SUV's windshield.Here is what police said about the incident: "The officer's vehicle and an all-terrain crane were traveling northbound on the Florida's Turnpike when they collided near SW 211 Street.""The impact caused the officer's vehicle to roll over several times resulting in injuries to the officer and his K-9 partner.""Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and airlifted the officer to JMH Ryder Trauma Center.  The K-9 was transported to a local animal hospital.""The officer is listed in critical, but stable condition, and K-9 Fox is currently in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported." The crash shut down both southbound and northbound lanes of the highway.The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 
MIAMI, FL

