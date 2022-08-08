Read full article on original website
People
Pregnant Fla. Mom Who Used to Be Radio Personality Is Killed, Boyfriend Is Suspect
A Florida man was charged with murder in connection with the death of a former radio personality who went on to become a teacher. Bursey Armstrong, 33, was taken into custody Sunday following the death of 34-year-old Tasheka Young, a mother of two who was pregnant at the time of her death.
Tattoo on Arm of Florida Mother Found Dead in a Lake Led Police to Charge Her Boyfriend with Murder
A Florida man has been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend whose body was found in a lake earlier this month. Dedric Jaquan Rashan Wesley, 26, stands accused of murder in the second degree (without premeditation) over the death of 24-year-old Beverly Febres, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home
Police discovered the bodies of an adult couple, their adult son and two children after a wellness check at the family's Orlando home.
Florida Man Allegedly Killed Roommate With Air Rifle, Left Body In Living Room For Hours
A Florida man has been apprehended by authorities in the killing of his roommate, whom he allegedly shot and killed with a high-powered pellet gun more than two months ago. Jesse Franklin Hill, 42, was arrested on Friday in the fatal May shooting of his then-roommate, Ernie Wilburn, WKMG-TV reported.
Florida Woman Charged In Two States With Murders Of Missing Alabama Couple
A woman is under arrest after cadaver dogs led investigators to two bodies buried on a private property in Florida. Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, is charged with murder in connection with a missing couple from Dothan, Alabama, police announced Saturday. Although the remains of two bodies found on the Bonifay, Florida, property have yet to be formally identified, police believe they belong to Damien Lamorris Bell, 42, and his girlfriend, Shauna Marie Terry, 37, whose whereabouts have remained unknown since July 8.
3 dead after hostage standoff at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida ends in murder-suicide
A hostage situation at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida ended with three people dead on Monday night, according to police. Police responded to a report that a person was shot at Bridge the Gap, a non-profit organization, on Monday at approximately 7:00 p.m. in Edgewater, about 60 miles northeast of Orlando. Bridge the Gap was hosting a Narcotics Anonymous meeting at the time.
Did a police boat fatally strike a snorkeler in the Keys? Inquiry launched to find out
"This is an active and ongoing boating accident investigation."
Florida prosecutor identifies two alleged killers in 1983 cold cases – hours after Ron DeSantis suspended him for being 'woke'
Andrew Warren, the state attorney for Florida's 13th district, said his office had DNA evidence linking two men to rapes and murders in 1983.
Florida Deputies Relocate Alligator Found in Garage Near Sheriff's Office: 'Later Gator!'
Florida 911 dispatchers were greeted by an alligator on Sunday when they left the administration building of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in Largo after a busy shift. The sheriff's office wrote about the wild animal encounter, which occurred in the administration building's parking garage, on Facebook. "After a long...
Woman Said She ‘Just Snapped’ and Tried to Kill Roommate with Kitchen Knives After ‘Thinking About Killing Him for a While’: Sheriff
A Florida woman said she “snapped” and tried to kill her roommate after thinking about doing so “for a while,” authorities allege. Erica Raven Black was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of domestic violence battery, booking records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
MDPD officer, K9 injured in Turnpike crash near SW 216th Street
MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer and his K9 were injured Wednesday afternoon following a crash on the Turnpike.Chopper 4 was over the scene where the crash happened on the northbound lanes near Southwest 216th Street.Investigators say it's not clear whether the officer was on duty or not. He was in an unmarked vehicle. There was extensive damage on the unmarked SUV's windshield.Here is what police said about the incident: "The officer's vehicle and an all-terrain crane were traveling northbound on the Florida's Turnpike when they collided near SW 211 Street.""The impact caused the officer's vehicle to roll over several times resulting in injuries to the officer and his K-9 partner.""Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and airlifted the officer to JMH Ryder Trauma Center. The K-9 was transported to a local animal hospital.""The officer is listed in critical, but stable condition, and K-9 Fox is currently in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported." The crash shut down both southbound and northbound lanes of the highway.The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
