Irvine, CA

California dermatologist arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
A California dermatologist has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband of 10 years after he handed over "video evidence" supporting his claims.

IRVINE, Calif. — A California dermatologist has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband of 10 years after he handed over “video evidence” supporting his claims.

Police interviewed Dr. Yue Yu on Thursday evening and executed a search warrant at the couple’s Irvine home, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to police, Yu’s husband, who has not been identified publicly, “sustained significant internal injuries but is expected to recover,” the newspaper reported.

Providence Medical Group previously listed Yu as a dermatologist with an office in Mission Viejo but has since removed her biography, according to The Sacramento Bee.

In a statement emailed to multiple news outlets, the hospital confirmed that it is aware of Yu’s arrest and is cooperating with authorities.

“This incident is a domestic matter that occurred in Irvine, and we want to reassure our community there has been no impact on our patients,” the hospital stated.

Yu, whose bail was set at $30,000, posted bond and was released from custody Friday evening, according to information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

