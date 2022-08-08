ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anterix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) _ Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Monday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woodland Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $335,000 in the period.

Anterix shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $45.40, a fall of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATEX

IN THIS ARTICLE
