Ambac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The bond insurer posted revenue of $86 million in the period.

Ambac shares have declined 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.15, a drop of 20% in the last 12 months.

