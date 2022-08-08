ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The bond insurer posted revenue of $86 million in the period.

Ambac shares have declined 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.15, a drop of 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMBC

