ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Cole Miller returns home to anchor 10/11 NOW evening newscasts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW is pleased to announce the addition of award-winning journalist, Cole Miller, to its experienced and talented news team. Cole will anchor the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. newscasts alongside Kelsie Passolt, Chief Meteorologist Ken Siemek and Sports Director Kevin Sjuts. Cole was...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
Lincoln, NE
Food & Drinks
Nebraska State
Nebraska Food & Drinks
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
1011now.com

Hotter and more humid Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level ridge of high pressure has moved into the central plains and that will mean more hot weather for the next several days. Mostly sunny, hot and a bit more humid Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln. Highs in the mid 90s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers practice inside Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team moved fall camp inside Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. The Huskers practiced with the sun beaming down on Tom Osborne Field for their 12th preseason workout. The practice was up-tempo and enthusiastic with players working on fundamentals and various situations. Special Teams Coordinator...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bar Info#Juice Bar#Tavern#Nutrition#Food Drink
1011now.com

UNL researchers work to make berry more mainstream

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A University-of-Nebraska-Lincoln-based startup is up to something sweet. Working with cold-pressed fruits to benefit their research, their company and to make their product more universally enjoyed. The company is known as A+ Berries. It’s focused on using Aronia berries, tasked by the American Aronia Berry Association,...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

RV Expo coming to Lincoln later this month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Family Motor Coach Association is heading to Lincoln in late August for a four-day event focusing on RV travel. Nearly 800 RVs will converge on the Lancaster Event Center, Aug. 24-27. Golden Getaway is the theme for FMCA’s 105th International Convention and RV Expo. Attendees will participate in a variety of activities focused on the RV lifestyle.
1011now.com

Schools in Nebraska deal with referee shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The ongoing referee shortage is bleeding into this upcoming school year, causing a strain on high schools around Nebraska. The NSAA called it a tipping point for officials and those interested in the job. This shortage means a lot of rural schools are having to pay more...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1011now.com

Thursday Forecast: Late-in-the-week includes some more heat...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure across the area will mean a continuation of hot-and-mainly dry weather into Sunday... Our summer stretch of sunny...hot...and mostly dry weather leads us through the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. 90′s will cover most of 10-11 Country through Saturday and Sunday...with some triple-digit heat possible in some locations at times. Lincoln is one of the places that “could” make a run at 100° both Saturday and Sunday. So far this summer the Capital City has recorded 100°-or-better 4 times...June 13th (103°)...July 23rd (102°)...August 2nd (100°)...and August 6th (101°). The high pressure ridge responsible for our hot-and-dry weather is expected to migrate to the south early next week...setting the stage for a bit of a weather pattern change. At least small rain chances...along with noticeably cooler temperatures...are expected for the early-and-middle parts of next week...so stay tuned.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Generous donation for Teammates

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
LEXINGTON, NE
1011now.com

Sunny and warmer Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lots of sunshine expected across Nebraska on Tuesday along with warmer temperatures. High temperatures in the 90s will return on Wednesday with mainly sunny skies. The heat continues through the weekend with mainly dry conditions. Mainly sunny and warmer for Lincoln today. Highs in the upper...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Code Beer Co. helps keep Lincolnites hydrated in the heat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Amid a summer of record hot temperatures, a local business is helping keep people healthy and hydrated. This summer, Code Beer Co. took note of all the bikers and people walking around the area near N Street and Antelope Valley Parkway in the heat. So, the brewery put together a water drive, offering discounts to people who brought in cases of water to fill their cooler and make sure those who are out and about in the summer heat stay hydrated.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy