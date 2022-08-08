Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Cole Miller returns home to anchor 10/11 NOW evening newscasts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW is pleased to announce the addition of award-winning journalist, Cole Miller, to its experienced and talented news team. Cole will anchor the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. newscasts alongside Kelsie Passolt, Chief Meteorologist Ken Siemek and Sports Director Kevin Sjuts. Cole was...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
KLIN and 1620 The Zone Uniting to Break the Curse on Nebraska Football
Husker fans invited to help put an end to NU’s hex
1011now.com
Hotter and more humid Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level ridge of high pressure has moved into the central plains and that will mean more hot weather for the next several days. Mostly sunny, hot and a bit more humid Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln. Highs in the mid 90s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
1011now.com
Huskers practice inside Memorial Stadium
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team moved fall camp inside Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. The Huskers practiced with the sun beaming down on Tom Osborne Field for their 12th preseason workout. The practice was up-tempo and enthusiastic with players working on fundamentals and various situations. Special Teams Coordinator...
WOWT
Nebraska Broadcasting Hall of Fame honors former WOWT anchor Gary Kerr
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A major honor for a longtime anchor-reporter at 6 News. In a couple of hours at a ceremony in Lincoln, Gary Kerr will be inducted into the Nebraska broadcaster’s Hall of Fame. Gary Kerr spent three decades in Nebraska and Iowa living rooms rent free....
1011now.com
UNL researchers work to make berry more mainstream
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A University-of-Nebraska-Lincoln-based startup is up to something sweet. Working with cold-pressed fruits to benefit their research, their company and to make their product more universally enjoyed. The company is known as A+ Berries. It’s focused on using Aronia berries, tasked by the American Aronia Berry Association,...
KSNB Local4
RV Expo coming to Lincoln later this month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Family Motor Coach Association is heading to Lincoln in late August for a four-day event focusing on RV travel. Nearly 800 RVs will converge on the Lancaster Event Center, Aug. 24-27. Golden Getaway is the theme for FMCA’s 105th International Convention and RV Expo. Attendees will participate in a variety of activities focused on the RV lifestyle.
1011now.com
Schools in Nebraska deal with referee shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The ongoing referee shortage is bleeding into this upcoming school year, causing a strain on high schools around Nebraska. The NSAA called it a tipping point for officials and those interested in the job. This shortage means a lot of rural schools are having to pay more...
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Late-in-the-week includes some more heat...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure across the area will mean a continuation of hot-and-mainly dry weather into Sunday... Our summer stretch of sunny...hot...and mostly dry weather leads us through the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. 90′s will cover most of 10-11 Country through Saturday and Sunday...with some triple-digit heat possible in some locations at times. Lincoln is one of the places that “could” make a run at 100° both Saturday and Sunday. So far this summer the Capital City has recorded 100°-or-better 4 times...June 13th (103°)...July 23rd (102°)...August 2nd (100°)...and August 6th (101°). The high pressure ridge responsible for our hot-and-dry weather is expected to migrate to the south early next week...setting the stage for a bit of a weather pattern change. At least small rain chances...along with noticeably cooler temperatures...are expected for the early-and-middle parts of next week...so stay tuned.
klkntv.com
One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
knopnews2.com
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
klkntv.com
Lincoln dealer receives large shipment of new cars, sees opportunities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While driving by car dealerships in your area, you’ve probably noticed the empty lots. Dealers have good news for those looking to purchase a new vehicle, but they don’t expect the change to last long. Kia of Lincoln is experiencing its very first...
1011now.com
Sunny and warmer Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lots of sunshine expected across Nebraska on Tuesday along with warmer temperatures. High temperatures in the 90s will return on Wednesday with mainly sunny skies. The heat continues through the weekend with mainly dry conditions. Mainly sunny and warmer for Lincoln today. Highs in the upper...
1011now.com
Code Beer Co. helps keep Lincolnites hydrated in the heat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Amid a summer of record hot temperatures, a local business is helping keep people healthy and hydrated. This summer, Code Beer Co. took note of all the bikers and people walking around the area near N Street and Antelope Valley Parkway in the heat. So, the brewery put together a water drive, offering discounts to people who brought in cases of water to fill their cooler and make sure those who are out and about in the summer heat stay hydrated.
klkntv.com
Multiple crashes around the Lincoln area tie up emergency responders early Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two crashes about a half hour apart kept emergency responders extra busy Wednesday morning. The first wreck was reported just west of the city near the Lancaster County Department of Corrections. Eight units were called to Southwest 40th Street and West O Street around 7:22...
Uncovering the lost history of The Buffalo Soldiers in Nebraska
The Buffalo Soldiers were an all-Black army regiment created after the Civil War. Much of their history is lost, especially details about their time in Nebraska.
