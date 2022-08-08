Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
17 innocent-looking Android apps are stealing banking credentials — delete them before you're next
Your banking credentials aren't safe, according to Trend Micro (opens in new tab) research, especially if you have one of the malware-infested apps they've discovered in their cybersecurity report. These Google Play Store apps appear to be innocuous, but they are injected with banking trojans and behind users' backs, they're collecting sensitive information, including banking details, passwords, emails, texts, and more.
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
The Windows Club
How to Password Protect Bookmarks in Chrome, Firefox and Edge
If you want to password protect bookmarks in Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge on your Windows 11/10 computer, then this post will be helpful. While there is no built-in feature or option in these browsers to set a password to access the bookmarks, you can use some free extensions for that. You can create a list of password-protected bookmarks and access those bookmarks using the main password. You won’t be able to set password protection to browser bookmarks that you have saved already, but you add or copy those bookmarks to the new list. This way, you can have password protection for those bookmarks also.
WhatsApp's three latest features are all about your privacy
Over the last couple of years, WhatsApp has been aggressively testing and adding new features to its platform. Now, almost every other day, the service is spotted trialing new enhancements in its beta channel, like device login approvals and a chatbot to detail recent changes. Despite being owned by Meta, WhatsApp has always taken privacy seriously and proudly highlights that it supports end-to-end encryption. Recently, it has also added several useful privacy-related options to its platform. Further building on that, Mark Zuckerberg has announced three new privacy features for WhatsApp that should make your life easier and chats more secure.
makeuseof.com
How to Get a List of All the Apps Installed on Your Android Device
With the continuous evolution of smartphones, you’ve become more and more dependent on mobile apps to accomplish your day-to-day tasks. There is an app for everything—from watching a movie to handling your finances. But as your phone gets old, keeping track of all the apps installed on it...
Gmail warning for BILLIONS over ‘hacked logins’ – check your Google now
BILLIONS of web passwords have been leaked online in recent years – and your logins might be included. If you use any online services – especially an email app like Gmail or Outlook – then you should check them regularly. Google has previously warned about the staggering...
The Verge
Google launches new website for kids learning to read
Google has released a browser version of its “Read Along” Android app. The website, while still in beta, is up and running now. The site includes hundreds of illustrated stories at a few different reading levels. Once kids select a story, they start reading into their device’s microphone. Words are highlighted in blue after they’ve read them, and mispronounced words are underlined in red; click an underlined word, and a virtual assistant, Diya, will pronounce it for you.
Business Insider
7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
technewstoday.com
How To Connect Two Computers With an Ethernet Cable
Connecting two computers with Ethernet forms a local network. The lack of a router means there’s no access to other networks, but the local network still has various useful applications. The most common one being the ability to access, modify, and share resources between the two systems. As long...
CNET
Secure Your Home Wi-Fi Network Now to Ward Off Hackers and Freeloaders
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The average US home now has more than 10 devices connected to the home Wi-Fi network. From laptops and tablets to phones, smartwatches and streaming devices, things add up quickly. And with so much data stored on those devices -- credit card numbers, bank records, login credentials and other personal and private information -- you want to make sure you're protecting yourself from hackers if your network is ever compromised.
itechpost.com
Man Who Built His Own ISP to Avoid Expensive Internet Fee is Expanding His Service
Michigan resident Jared Mauch doesn't want to settle for slow Internet connection from AT&T, but at the same time, he doesn't want to pay Comcast $50,000 to expand to his rural home. Mauch did what he thought is the best option: start his own fiber internet service provider. He first...
Google is working to bring Android 13's new photo picker to outdated, discontinued devices
Android 13 is, presumably, just weeks away, with rumors pointing to a September launch. That might be a little later than most of us expected — especially considering the final beta version shipped in July. As an update primarily focused on privacy and security, getting it on your phone might not seem as exciting as, say, Android 12's Material You redesign was last year. Among some of Android 13's more obvious changes is a new photo picker, but even if you're rocking years-old hardware, you might not need a software update to get it.
Microsoft 365 update will create a new way to drive employee productivity
Microsoft is rolling out a new dashboard that will highlight metrics like usage, in-product feedback, and Net Promoter Score values, in a move the company hopes will help make monitoring usage easier for IT admins. The tech giant has responded to comments that large organizations find it challenging to monitor...
Business Insider
How to change the page orientation in Google Docs on desktop or mobile
You can change the page orientation in Google Docs to portrait or landscape, depending on your document needs. To change the page orientation in Google Docs using a web browser, you can find the page setup control in the File menu on the top toolbar. On the Google Docs mobile...
makeuseof.com
How to Send Emails in Go Using the Net/SMTP Package
You might often need to send emails to many accounts using programs for authentication and many other purposes. The SMTP protocol defines standards that allow email communication across mail servers and mail transfer agents, while the IMAP protocol is for receiving emails. Go provides functionality for email-related activities defined by...
technewstoday.com
How To Change Your IP Address On Any Device
Perhaps your IP got blacklisted, or maybe you’re just trying to bypass some geo-restrictions. Regardless of the exact reason, changing your IP is actually quite simple. But before we dive into that, we’ve briefly explained IP address and it’s types to help you figure out how to change your IP in your specific case.
PC Magazine
Avoid the Trash Heap: 15 Creative Uses for an Old Computer
Demand for PCs surged during the pandemic, as people shifted to work-from-home setups amid quarantines. That left a lot of older computers sitting alone, unused. You may be tempted to just junk your old PC. But if that laptop or desktop was created any time in the last decade, you'd be surprised by how much life you (or others) can get out of it. I'm not talking about limping along, but of ways to bring an old PC back to useful life.
Google sued after pulling free Workspace tools for early adopters
Google is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit after allegedly going back on its promise to provide lifetime access to its early Workspace subscriptions free of charge. The Stratford Company LLC, acting on behalf of early adopters, is suing Google parent company Alphabet for a sum of more than $5 million for ‘luring’ early Workspace adopters to use its services during the initial testing stages in return for free lifelong access.
The Verge
1Password 8 arrives on Android and iOS with a big redesign and personalized home
1Password is launching a big update to its Android and iOS apps today. 1Password 8 overhauls the design of the mobile password management apps in many of the same ways the 1Password 8 apps for Windows and Mac were redesigned in recent months. The new mobile interface includes a personalized home tab, which should make it easier to find logins, pin favorites, and organize your passwords.
Engadget
The merged Google Meet app lets you host group Spotify and YouTube sessions
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Google's merger of Meet and Duo may be confusing, but it should deliver some useful upgrades in the bargain. The company has added a live sharing beta feature that lets users of the revamped Meet share Spotify and YouTube streams during chats. You can play games like Uno Mobile and Kahoot, too. The functionality will sound familiar if you've tried SharePlay, but you can't use Spotify or YouTube with Apple's media feature.
