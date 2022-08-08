ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Highland Park’s Tyrell Reed is switching schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Scots will have a different look in their Running back room this upcoming season. 13 Sports was told Monday night that RB Tyrell Reed has transferred to Lawrence High. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia man hurt in wreck near Lyon-Wabaunsee county line

An Emporia man suffered injuries after a crash about 20 miles north of the city Wednesday. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the wreck in the 3900 block of Kansas Highway 99 was reported shortly after 4:50 pm. The driver of the car involved, 25-year-old Santiago Hernandez, was southbound when Hernandez fell asleep at the wheel. The car went into a ditch and overturned.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon in east Topeka, leaving one of the occupants of the truck pinned inside of the vehicle. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to reports of an accident at 4th and SE Golden. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the occupants of the truck was pinned in their vehicle and had be to extricated by the Topeka Fire Department.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

CoreFirst Bank & Trust named best bank in Kansas by Forbes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CoreFirst Bank, founded in the Capital City, was named the best bank in Kansas by Forbes. CoreFirst Bank & Trust says in a recent Forbes Magazine publication, it was named as one of America’s best in-state banks. It said the 2022 rankings were created alongside market research company Statista.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New electric mini-train coming to Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gage Park mini-train is expected to be replaced in the near future with new features and an updated look. Chance Rides is a manufacturing company based in Wichita that is working on building the new mini-train. Heidi Knotts, an employee for Chance Rides, said that the new model of the train […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Construction begins on 87th St. underground pedestrian tunnel

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular parks. Currently, walkers and cyclists must walk up four flights of stairs and cross four lanes of busy traffic on 87th St. to get from the Little Mill Creek Trail to Sar Ko Par Trails Park.
LENEXA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake

A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
SMITHVILLE, MO
WIBW

Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD surround apartment complex Wednesday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are surrounding an apartment complex and trying to get a suspect they say has barricaded themselves inside. Several units are posted around the Monteray apartments at 10th and Garfield. TPD wouldn’t say why they’re after the individual. We’ll post any updates at wibw.com....
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Burlingame’s firefighter retires after three decades

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - The Burlingame Fire Department celebrated the retirement of one of its own on Sunday, August 7. Carolyn Strohm served 33 years with the department and worked with three Fire Chiefs during her career, which include her son Jim Strohm, and her two grandsons Trey and Caleb Strohm.
BURLINGAME, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Hostess twin-pack: Employees receiving another bonus

It's a bit like opening the package and finding twice the icing atop your CupCake. Hostess brands is giving bonuses of as much as $1,000 to all its employees, including the approximately 625 employees at the Emporia plant. The company calls it a “Surprise Thank You.”
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

Motorcyclist killed in collision after car failed to yield on Kansas highway

A man is dead following a collision Saturday night east of Topeka. Before 10:30 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol says an accident took place on U.S. 40 Highway. A car was heading east on the highway and was making a left turn onto Tecumseh Road. The driver of the car failed to yield, and then, a motorcyclist in the west-bound lanes hit the car.
TOPEKA, KS

