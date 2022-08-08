Read full article on original website
WIBW
Highland Park’s Tyrell Reed is switching schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Scots will have a different look in their Running back room this upcoming season. 13 Sports was told Monday night that RB Tyrell Reed has transferred to Lawrence High. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
KVOE
Emporia man hurt in wreck near Lyon-Wabaunsee county line
An Emporia man suffered injuries after a crash about 20 miles north of the city Wednesday. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the wreck in the 3900 block of Kansas Highway 99 was reported shortly after 4:50 pm. The driver of the car involved, 25-year-old Santiago Hernandez, was southbound when Hernandez fell asleep at the wheel. The car went into a ditch and overturned.
WIBW
Sinkhole causes closure of NW 6th St. near Heritage Christian School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sinkhole has caused the closure of NW 6th St. at the Taylor intersection. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the City of Topeka says the Street Department will be at the intersection of NW 6th St. and NW Taylor to repair a sinkhole. The City noted that...
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
WIBW
Salute our Heroes: Steele sisters become first rookie twins to graduate KHP Academy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping their dad in construction taught the Steele Twins the value of hard work. That hard work has now paid off. “Oh I love it,” said Saylor Steele. “It’s been exciting, I’ve gotten into so much stuff already and I love it. It has not calmed down and I hope it never does.”
WIBW
East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon in east Topeka, leaving one of the occupants of the truck pinned inside of the vehicle. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to reports of an accident at 4th and SE Golden. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the occupants of the truck was pinned in their vehicle and had be to extricated by the Topeka Fire Department.
WIBW
CoreFirst Bank & Trust named best bank in Kansas by Forbes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CoreFirst Bank, founded in the Capital City, was named the best bank in Kansas by Forbes. CoreFirst Bank & Trust says in a recent Forbes Magazine publication, it was named as one of America’s best in-state banks. It said the 2022 rankings were created alongside market research company Statista.
New electric mini-train coming to Gage Park
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gage Park mini-train is expected to be replaced in the near future with new features and an updated look. Chance Rides is a manufacturing company based in Wichita that is working on building the new mini-train. Heidi Knotts, an employee for Chance Rides, said that the new model of the train […]
KCTV 5
Construction begins on 87th St. underground pedestrian tunnel
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular parks. Currently, walkers and cyclists must walk up four flights of stairs and cross four lanes of busy traffic on 87th St. to get from the Little Mill Creek Trail to Sar Ko Par Trails Park.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake
A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
These cities have the fastest-growing home prices in Kansas
Data was available for 401 cities and towns in Kansas. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $153,385 over the last 12 months.
WIBW
Power back on for most Evergy customers after large outage early Monday in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Power was back on for all but a handful of Evergy customers shortly before 6 a.m. Monday after a large outage affected nearly 2,000 homes earlier in the morning in southeast Topeka, authorities said. Shortly after the outage occurred around 4:14 a.m. Monday, some 1,890 Evergy...
WIBW
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
WIBW
TPD surround apartment complex Wednesday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are surrounding an apartment complex and trying to get a suspect they say has barricaded themselves inside. Several units are posted around the Monteray apartments at 10th and Garfield. TPD wouldn’t say why they’re after the individual. We’ll post any updates at wibw.com....
Kansas civil action results in $764,000 restitution, penalty order against autopsy scammer
A Kansan without credentials as a physician or pathologist was ordered to pay $764,000 in restitution and penalties for illegally providing autopsy services. The post Kansas civil action results in $764,000 restitution, penalty order against autopsy scammer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
Historic Breckenridge Hotel concept on indefinite hold with former Lowther North building on market
Plans for converting the former Lowther North school building into a combination hotel-convention center will have to develop under new ownership. Ek Real Estate is listing the building for sale. The asking price is $1.5 million for the building, which was constructed in 1914. A local development group involving John...
WIBW
Burlingame’s firefighter retires after three decades
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - The Burlingame Fire Department celebrated the retirement of one of its own on Sunday, August 7. Carolyn Strohm served 33 years with the department and worked with three Fire Chiefs during her career, which include her son Jim Strohm, and her two grandsons Trey and Caleb Strohm.
Emporia gazette.com
Hostess twin-pack: Employees receiving another bonus
It's a bit like opening the package and finding twice the icing atop your CupCake. Hostess brands is giving bonuses of as much as $1,000 to all its employees, including the approximately 625 employees at the Emporia plant. The company calls it a “Surprise Thank You.”
KAKE TV
Motorcyclist killed in collision after car failed to yield on Kansas highway
A man is dead following a collision Saturday night east of Topeka. Before 10:30 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol says an accident took place on U.S. 40 Highway. A car was heading east on the highway and was making a left turn onto Tecumseh Road. The driver of the car failed to yield, and then, a motorcyclist in the west-bound lanes hit the car.
3 News Now
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from...
