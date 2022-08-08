Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
MyWabashValley.com
Butter Cow revealed for 2022 Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois State Fair officials and Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled one of the event’s iconic attractions Wednesday afternoon. The butter cow will be on display at the Illinois State Fairgrounds from Aug. 11-21. Designed under the theme of “Grow with Us,” sculptor Sarah Pratt’s creation brings together the interaction between the farmer, the land, and the animal.
Kim Foxx denies she's to blame for recent turmoil at state's attorney office
Some critics in law enforcement and politics have accused Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx of caring more about the rights of the accused than victims. She rejected that, and seems to take such verbal jabs in stride.
wmay.com
Taxes On Retirement Income Becomes Issue In Illinois Treasurer Race
The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer is proposing ways to register opposition to any effort to tax retirement income in the state. Tom Demmer claims incumbent Democratic Treasurer Mike Frerichs has supported taxing retirement income… a charge Frerichs denies. During the unsuccessful push for a graduated income tax in 2020, Frerichs stated that such a system could allow for an eventual tax on at least some retirement income… but Frerichs insists he was not advocating for such a move.
MyWabashValley.com
Local lawmakers react to Indiana’s new abortion law
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A near-total abortion ban goes into effect on September 15. The new law bans all abortions except for cases of rape, incest and serious risk to the mother’s physical health. Senator Jon Ford has not responded to our request for an interview or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Amarillo Pioneer
DeSantis to Headline Rally for New Mexico Governor Candidate Ronchetti
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear at a rally this weekend for New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti in Carlsbad. According to the Ronchetti campaign, on Sunday at 4pm, DeSantis will take the stage in Carlsbad to campaign for the New Mexico Republican. In addition to DeSantis, U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell will also appear at the rally, as she seeks re-election this year.
MyWabashValley.com
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
What’s in a name? The origin of Chicago’s street names
CHICAGO – Driving, navigating or riding on Chicago’s streets can be an adventure, to say the least. The city has more than 2,500 named streets which add up to over 4,000 miles for vehicles, buses, bicyclists and pedestrians. The federal government tasked southern Illinois mapmaker James Thompson with...
MyWabashValley.com
IndyStar sues 8 hospitals for obscuring public spending data on nursing homes
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Star is suing eight Indiana hospitals claiming they have violated state records laws by withholding information on how the hospitals are spending public funding on their nursing homes. The lawsuit was filed in Marion County Superior Court and lists the plaintiffs as the IndyStar and...
RELATED PEOPLE
10 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Illinois
"For the love of money, don't let money fool ya..." With all of the Chicago glitz and big city people, there are those at the other end of this...There are communities in Illinois that struggle, daily. There towns and cities you may have never heard of, but they make up the state of Illinois. From drugs, crime, lack of employment chances, these towns are dirt poor.
KOAT 7
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to headline Mark Ronchetti rally
CARLSBAD, N.M. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at and headline a rally in support of GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. The rally will be held on Aug. 14 and begins at 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Walter Gerrells Performing Arts and Exhibition Center in Carlsbad.
Mayor Lightfoot announces plan to switch city facilities to 100% renewable energy by 2025
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to switch the city's municipal buildings to 100% renewable energy in the next few years.The mayor's office announced an agreement with electric utility Constellation to purchase renewable power for all city facilities and operations by 2025, with their initial five-year energy supply agreement starting in January 2023."The 2022 climate action plan deepens our city's longstanding commitment to climate action, and sets a goal of reducing emissions in Chicago by 62% by 2040," Lightfoot said.Beginning in 2025, the city will begin partially powering large facilities such as the airports, Harold Washington Library Center, and Jardine Water Purification Plant with solar power generated from Swift Current Energy solar farms in Sangamon and Morgan counties in downstate Illinois.That solar farm project is expected to create hundreds of jobs, and be one of the largest solar projects in Illinois to date.The city also will purchase renewable energy credits from other sources for its remaining power uses, such as small- and medium-sized buildings and street lights.
Another Chicago officer — represented by city’s former top lawyer — alleges retaliation by CPD supervisors
CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago Police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against Mayor Lori Lightfoot and two CPD supervisors, alleging he was subjected to years of retaliation because he refused to look the other way on traffic violations committed by a friend of his boss. What’s more: the attorney representing the officer is Mark […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim Foxx: Former cop a ‘stain on our criminal justice system’
CHICAGO — In a rare move, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has filed motions to clear eight more homicide convictions tied to a notorious former Chicago police detective. Observers say the clearing of so many murder cases in a single day is unprecedented in Chicago, if not nationally. Foxx has been reviewing convictions where […]
Chicago's Muslim community concerned over killings in New Mexico
CHICAGO - Concern is growing among Muslim Americans as authorities investigate the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Now, Chicago's Muslim community is speaking out about safety as the manhunt for the killer or killers spreads nationwide. "It’s jarring any time something like this happens in our...
Billionaire’s Land Battle With Village Is ‘Parks and Rec’ Come to Life
It has all the markings of a small-town standoff: a property dispute, a wealthy newcomer, bureaucratic dysfunction, 19th century law, and an army of furious dog owners. But Winnetka, Illinois, where this battle is unfolding, is no podunk community. Here, the median owner-occupied house is worth over $1.1 million, and along Lake Michigan, the nexus of the controversy, large estates can pull in 10 times that.The cast of characters in the saga includes officials on the Winnetka Park District Board of Commissioners—the bureaucrats—and a private equity billionaire, Justin Ishbia, who has snapped up four lakefront properties since 2020.The tricky bit:...
Eater
Hewn, a Top Chicago-Area Bakery, Expands to Lake County
the Evanston bakery that’s earned a following well outside the North Shore, is opening a second bakery in Lake County. Hewn’s second location, targeted for a fall debut in Libertyville, represents an increased focus on the bakery’s retail business. Since opening in Evanston in 2013, Ellen King and Julie Matthei have supplied bread and pastries to dozens of restaurants and coffee shops throughout the city and suburbs. But times are changing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)
Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
Family-Friendly Breweries in Chicago and the Suburbs
Sometimes parents need a night out, but they can’t find a babysitter on short notice. In these cases, they can take their children out to a brewery that’s kid-friendly. Kids will enjoy being in a new atmosphere and parents will be able to wind down after a long day.
The World’s Best Italian Beef is at 45 Different Illinois Restaurants
If you live in Illinois, you don't have to go too far to have the World's Best Italian Beef. I guess it makes sense we have the best on Earth. After all, Chicago is the home of the original. Here's the best part, you won't have to travel to The...
knau.org
Navajo president chooses New Mexico attorney as running mate
Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez announced that Chad Abeyta will be his running mate in the upcoming general election. The 33-year-old is originally from Alamo, N.M., served in the U.S. Air Force during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Unified Protector, and holds a bachelor’s degree and a juris doctorate from the University of New Mexico.
Comments / 0