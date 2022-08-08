Par Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $149.1 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $2.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.31 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period.

