Par Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $149.1 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $2.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.31 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

