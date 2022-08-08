Read full article on original website
thereader.com
Douglas County Board Denies Permit for Firearm Sales at Bennington Home.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met for a brief meeting Tuesday to discuss a special use permit for firearm sales and transfers from a Bennington home. The Board ultimately denied the permit in a 4-2 vote, citing fears of gun violence. The Omaha City Council did not meet Tuesday.
klin.com
LPD Crime Analyst Receives Mayor’s Award Of Excellence
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Monday presented the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for June 2022 to Crime Analyst Marie Mathine of the Lincoln Police Department. Mathine was nominated by the Crime Analysis Manager Jeff Peterson for her work to track catalytic converter thefts. After noticing a spike in converter thefts in 2019, Mathine created a spreadsheet to help officers identify the patterns, perform predictive analysis and map trends occurring in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
Law enforcement gains access to school cameras in case of an emergency
If there is an emergency like an active shooter situation at Papillion La Vista schools or Bellevue Public Schools, law enforcement can now access their cameras.
1011now.com
$22 million bond narrowly passes for schools southeast of Lincoln
(KOLN) - A $22 million school-bond issue for two schools narrowly passed on Tuesday. The election was held regarding a $22 million school bond for Bennet Elementary and Palmyra Jr./Sr. High. According to an unofficial final result from the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, the majority of voters supported the bond in this all-mail election, but it was a close vote, 595 to 584.
kzum.org
KZUM News – 08.06.2022
Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
1011now.com
Petitions for fairness ordinance ballot measure rejected
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effort to get a fairness ordinance on the ballot in Lincoln this November has hit another snag. According to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shivley, the group Let Lincoln Vote submitted 11,013 signatures on 633 petition pages from people seeking to put a fairness ordinance on the General Election ballot in November.
WOWT
Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works. It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride. Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police recover 17 computers stolen from Northwest High School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says more than a dozen computers that belong to a new Lincoln high school were stolen and later found in a car and bushes. On Sunday, around 10:30 p.m. LPD officers and firefighters with Lincoln Fire & Rescue were dispatched to NW 38th and W Webster Streets on a report of a grass fire.
klkntv.com
Man loses at least $150,000 in scam that lasted over two years, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over a two-year period, a man lost at least $150,000 in a scam, Lincoln Police say. In Feb. 2020, a 56-year-old man met a woman on Facebook, who told him to send cell phones to a Nigeria address. The woman told him that she would...
moderncampground.com
Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park
The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
North Platte Telegraph
Group turns in petitions to allow Lincoln to vote on fairness ordinance
A group determined to get the so-called fairness ordinance — the broad update to city code including protections for sexual orientation and gender identity — on the November ballot turned in more than 11,000 signatures Monday morning. That’s nearly 20% more than the 8,846 they needed, though signatures...
WOWT
Bennington school district pulls plug on land deal for new high school
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bennington school district unanimously rejected a land purchase for a new second high school. The district secured a $2.2 million bond to pay for the 78 acres just north of the closed State Street Landfill as it anticipated asking voters for to consider a bond issue to build the school on the parcel located south of the corner of 132nd Street and Rainwood Road.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Over $10,000 worth of tools reportedly stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a theft of tools from trailers. LPD said police responded to a report of a theft at 21 Century Contracting, 3800 S 6th St, on Aug. 8 at 8:30 a.m. Officers said they talked with the contractors and found that two...
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
klkntv.com
Lincoln group’s ‘Fairness Ordinance’ petition gets over 11,000 signatures, organizers say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group hoping to let Lincoln voters decide on the city’s “Fairness Ordinance” turned in over 11,000 signatures for its petition. In February, the Lincoln City Council voted to implement the “Fairness Ordinance,” which would protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and military status.
klkntv.com
Multiple crashes around the Lincoln area tie up emergency responders early Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two crashes about a half hour apart kept emergency responders extra busy Wednesday morning. The first wreck was reported just west of the city near the Lancaster County Department of Corrections. Eight units were called to Southwest 40th Street and West O Street around 7:22...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Loses Thousands of Dollars In Scam
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–Lincoln Police are investigating a fraud case, where a 56-year-old Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in what turned out to be a scam while communicating with a woman from Nigeria the past two years. On Wednesday morning, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said that officers...
NOT READY: LPS custodians, drivers to see increase to pay, benefits
Lincoln Public School has reached agreement on two-year contracts with bargaining groups for the last three employee associations. The agreements considered Tuesday by the Lincoln Board of Education set salary, fringe benefits and working conditions for custodians, transportation and maintenance employees. Under the agreement, custodians will see a 6.85% increase...
1011now.com
FBI Director Wray declines to comment on Mar-a-Lago search
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - FBI Director Christopher Wray, in Nebraska on Wednesday to talk about attempted cyberattacks in David City, wouldn’t answer questions about the agency’s recent search at Mar-a-Lago, but did comment on attacks on law enforcement, calling them “deplorable and dangerous.”. He was also asked...
