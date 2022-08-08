Read full article on original website
lcnme.com
Four-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 17
A four-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Jefferson, Wednesday, Aug. 3, sent two individuals to the hospital, and closed the road for several hours while investigators and responders cleared the scene. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ivy Mae Young, 31, of Gardiner was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox...
wgan.com
Police arrest Unity man following standoff
The Maine State Police Tactical Team was called in to respond to a standoff in Waldo County. Waldo County Chief Deputy Jason Trundy says dispatchers received a report of a domestic disturbance from a residence on Morse Road in Montville. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Trundy says...
wgan.com
Chelsea man charged in crash that left 3 people dead admits to civil infractions
A Maine man has entered the equivalent to a guilty plea for three civil charges related to a deadly crash in Augusta last year. 57-year-old Robert Santerre of Chelsea pleaded guilty during his court appearance Wednesday morning. According to CBS 13 news, Santerre admitted to falling asleep at the wheel...
WGME
Maine motorcyclist killed after crashing into ditch in Readfield
READFIELD (WGME) -- A Farmington man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch in Readfield over the weekend, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a motorist called 911 around 9 p.m. on Saturday and reported that a motorcycle was in a ditch with its headlight on near 234 Old Kents Hill Road.
newscentermaine.com
Four cows killed in Gorham barn fire
The dairy barn at Flaggy Meadow Farms in Gorham is considered a total loss, officials say. Dozens of cows were rescued during the blaze.
wabi.tv
Farmington man killed in motorcycle crash
READFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Farmington man died Sunday night after a motorcycle crash in Readfield. Police were called to Old Kents Hill Road just after 9 p.m. They found 63-year-old Richard Goucher near a ditch off the side of the road. Police say initial investigations show that the motorcycle...
wabi.tv
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Canaan
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A Canaan man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle, according to the Morning Sentinel. It happened on the Tuttle Road around 6:30 p.m. Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies tell the newspaper that 34-year old Nicholas Davis crashed head-on into a vehicle. He...
WMTW
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy found not guilty in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in Randolph
A truck driver has been found not guilty of manslaughter or negligent homicide in connection with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in Randolph. It took the jury about two hours to reach a verdict on the 15 charges Volodymyr Zhukovskyy faced. Zhukovskyy faced seven counts of...
penbaypilot.com
Four transported to hospital following motor vehicle crash near Owls Head Lighthouse
OWLS HEAD — There have been fires along Lighthouse Road, according to one neighbor. People have been apprehended in the park while trying to hide from law enforcement. But, until now, nothing has been quite like this. Four people were transported to Pen Bay Medical Center, Sunday morning, Aug....
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 284 calls for service for the period of Aug. 2 to Aug. 9. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,595 calls for service. Joshua M. Shirey, 39, of Dresden was issued a summons Aug. 2 for Operating Vehicle without a License, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
wgan.com
Fugitive wanted in New Hampshire taken into custody after police pursuit in Portland
Police in Portland say they arrested a man wanted in New Hampshire following a brief pursuit on Monday. Police say 34-year-old Peter Curtis was located after a well-being check on a person sleeping in a truck on Sherman Street at High Street. Police said the truck had been stolen. Curtis...
Another Central Maine Resident Dies In Motorcycle Crash
Sadly, we are on course to have a record year for motorcycle crash deaths in the State of Maine. As of Friday, we had at least 22 motorcycle crash fatalities in 2022. Unfortunately, it appears that number has increased again... According to the KJ, a 34 year old man from...
wabi.tv
Maine State Police announce arrest in connection with Mexico man’s death
MEXICO, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police announced Sunday an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Mexico. The agency said around 1 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a home on Intervale Avenue for a reported shooting. State police say responding officers from Mexico and Rumford found Nicholas...
wgan.com
Drug seizure at Portland apartment leads to arrest
Police seized meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine from a Portland apartment on Monday. Public Safety Information Officer Shannon Moss says Portland Police and drug agents searched the apartment on St. John Street on Monday. Investigators seized about 180 grams of methamphetamine, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack...
Portland police seize around $35K in drugs
PORTLAND, Maine — A joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) and the Portland Police Department resulted in one person being charged in connection with distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl from a Portland apartment. According to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon...
WMTW
Mexico death being investigated by Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit
MEXICO, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a death in the Oxford County town of Mexico. The agency confirmed Saturday evening that state police are assisting Mexico police in a death investigation. The death occurred on Intervale Avenue, according to Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright. No details on...
WPFO
Maine man accused of killing stepson
MEXICO (WGME) -- Police charged a man with murder after he allegedly killed his stepson in western Maine. Police responded to 32 Intervale Avenue in the Oxford County town of Mexico just before 1 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting in the home. Inside, police say they...
WMTW
Gorham Dairy Farm burns to the ground, killing several cows as dozens of others rescued
GORHAM, Maine — A century-old dairy farm in Gorham was reduced to rubble after a three-alarm fire Tuesday night. Gorham's fire chief said the call came in at 8:41 p.m. Within minutes, crews arrived at Flaggy Meadow Farm on Flaggy Meadow Road. Flames were shooting up the side of one of the barns, firefighters said.
wgan.com
Missing 12-year-old located in Portland
UPDATE: Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Monday evening that Mbacu had been found safe. Portland Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old. The department said Geraldo Mbacu was last seen Monday around 10 a.m. at his home at 6 Cumberland Avenue. He’s only been in Portland...
WMTW
Fugitive accused of abducting woman in NH arrested, led police on pursuit through Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A man authorities said was wanted for abducting a woman by gunpoint in New Hampshire has been arrested in Maine. Portland police said Peter M. Curtis was arrested Monday morning. Authorities say they received a report to check on a man sleeping in a truck on Sherman Street at High Street.
