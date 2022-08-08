ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readfield, ME

lcnme.com

Four-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 17

A four-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Jefferson, Wednesday, Aug. 3, sent two individuals to the hospital, and closed the road for several hours while investigators and responders cleared the scene. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ivy Mae Young, 31, of Gardiner was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox...
JEFFERSON, ME
wgan.com

Police arrest Unity man following standoff

The Maine State Police Tactical Team was called in to respond to a standoff in Waldo County. Waldo County Chief Deputy Jason Trundy says dispatchers received a report of a domestic disturbance from a residence on Morse Road in Montville. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Trundy says...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WGME

Maine motorcyclist killed after crashing into ditch in Readfield

READFIELD (WGME) -- A Farmington man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch in Readfield over the weekend, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a motorist called 911 around 9 p.m. on Saturday and reported that a motorcycle was in a ditch with its headlight on near 234 Old Kents Hill Road.
READFIELD, ME
newscentermaine.com

Four cows killed in Gorham barn fire

The dairy barn at Flaggy Meadow Farms in Gorham is considered a total loss, officials say. Dozens of cows were rescued during the blaze.
GORHAM, ME
wabi.tv

Farmington man killed in motorcycle crash

READFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Farmington man died Sunday night after a motorcycle crash in Readfield. Police were called to Old Kents Hill Road just after 9 p.m. They found 63-year-old Richard Goucher near a ditch off the side of the road. Police say initial investigations show that the motorcycle...
FARMINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Canaan

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A Canaan man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle, according to the Morning Sentinel. It happened on the Tuttle Road around 6:30 p.m. Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies tell the newspaper that 34-year old Nicholas Davis crashed head-on into a vehicle. He...
CANAAN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 284 calls for service for the period of Aug. 2 to Aug. 9. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,595 calls for service. Joshua M. Shirey, 39, of Dresden was issued a summons Aug. 2 for Operating Vehicle without a License, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Another Central Maine Resident Dies In Motorcycle Crash

Sadly, we are on course to have a record year for motorcycle crash deaths in the State of Maine. As of Friday, we had at least 22 motorcycle crash fatalities in 2022. Unfortunately, it appears that number has increased again... According to the KJ, a 34 year old man from...
CANAAN, ME
wabi.tv

Maine State Police announce arrest in connection with Mexico man’s death

MEXICO, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police announced Sunday an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Mexico. The agency said around 1 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a home on Intervale Avenue for a reported shooting. State police say responding officers from Mexico and Rumford found Nicholas...
wgan.com

Drug seizure at Portland apartment leads to arrest

Police seized meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine from a Portland apartment on Monday. Public Safety Information Officer Shannon Moss says Portland Police and drug agents searched the apartment on St. John Street on Monday. Investigators seized about 180 grams of methamphetamine, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland police seize around $35K in drugs

PORTLAND, Maine — A joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) and the Portland Police Department resulted in one person being charged in connection with distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl from a Portland apartment. According to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Mexico death being investigated by Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit

MEXICO, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a death in the Oxford County town of Mexico. The agency confirmed Saturday evening that state police are assisting Mexico police in a death investigation. The death occurred on Intervale Avenue, according to Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright. No details on...
MEXICO, ME
WPFO

Maine man accused of killing stepson

MEXICO (WGME) -- Police charged a man with murder after he allegedly killed his stepson in western Maine. Police responded to 32 Intervale Avenue in the Oxford County town of Mexico just before 1 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting in the home. Inside, police say they...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
wgan.com

Missing 12-year-old located in Portland

UPDATE: Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Monday evening that Mbacu had been found safe. Portland Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old. The department said Geraldo Mbacu was last seen Monday around 10 a.m. at his home at 6 Cumberland Avenue. He’s only been in Portland...
PORTLAND, ME

