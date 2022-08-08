ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 43

FOX 43

Mental health continues to be a top priority for school officials

YORK, Pa. — COVID-19 has created additional challenges and stressors, especially for students dealing with mental health struggles. “Mental health, safety, and security of our students are at the forefront of daily decisions," said John Rizzo, the superintendent at Williams Valley School District. "We’ve seen an increase of anxiety...
FOX 43

Lebanon VA Medical Center celebrates expansion of outpatient behavioral health clinic

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A celebration was held in Lebanon County on Wednesday to mark the renovation of a new veteran's behavioral health clinic. The event included a ribbon cutting for a newly expanded portion of the Outpatient Behavioral Health clinic at the Lebanon VA Medical Center in South Lebanon Township. The remodel is the first phase of a scheduled three-phase plan for the 23,000-square-foot space.
WGAL

Beagles brought to Adams County SPCA from Virginia breeding facility play outside for first time

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Rescued beagles brought to theAdams County SPCA from a breeding facility in Virginia got to play outside for the first time on Monday. The 30 dogs arrived last week from an Envigo facility as part of a transfer plan following a lawsuit filed against the company by the Department of Justice alleging animal welfare act violations. Approximately 4,000 beagles were removed from the Virginia facility and taken to shelters or rescue organizations in several states.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Route 422 motorists put to Move Over Law test in eastern Berks

The raspberry-colored temporary sign placed along the eastbound shoulder of the West Shore Bypass approaching the Mount Penn exit on Wednesday morning warned motorists that it’s the law to move over for emergency vehicles. It’s not quite that simple, but there’s only so much information you can put on...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg brewery announces closure, citing COVID-19

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County brewery announced its permanent closure on Monday. Newfangled Brew Works, located on 8001 Union Station Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township made a post on Facebook to announce it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Aug. 14 after almost four years in business.
HARRISBURG, PA
The Associated Press

Walmart Opens High-Tech Consolidation Center in Pennsylvania, Creating 1,000 New Jobs

LEBANON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- This month, Walmart will open a high-tech consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The new 400,000 square-foot facility, located at 1625 Heilmandale Road, will bring nearly 1,000 additional jobs to the area, 500 of which were hired in advance. Once implemented, the facility’s automated technology can enable three times more volume to flow throughout the center and help Walmart deliver the right product to the right store, so customers can find the products they need. The Lebanon consolidation center will service all 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S., with plans to service fulfillment centers in the near future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005574/en/ New 400,000+ square foot facility reaches its full capacity, it will leverage automated technology, add efficiency to Walmart’s supply chain (Photo: Business Wire)
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Furry Friends with Glenn, the dog!

YORK, Pa. — Glenn is a happy and energetic pit bull mix who is looking for his new family at the York County SPCA; he is also this week's furry friend. He's an athletic dog who loves to run around and play with toys. Glenn was found as a...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

A woman in Montgomery County recently welcomed her 100th grandchild. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports how Lafayette Hill resident, Marguerite Koller, recently welcomed a brand-new great grandson. The baby boy—who just made it as the 100th grandchild after coming a week past his due date—was born to one of Koller’s granddaughters,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale

Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

