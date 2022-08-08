Read full article on original website
Mental health continues to be a top priority for school officials
YORK, Pa. — COVID-19 has created additional challenges and stressors, especially for students dealing with mental health struggles. “Mental health, safety, and security of our students are at the forefront of daily decisions," said John Rizzo, the superintendent at Williams Valley School District. "We’ve seen an increase of anxiety...
Lancaster County alpaca summer camp offers unique experience for participating campers
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Kids in Lancaster County are getting the chance to work with some unique animals in August. Greystone Ridge Alpacas is holding its annual advanced alpaca summer camp. The runs daily for three hours a day, until Friday Aug.12. The week-long camp is for kids ages...
Public forum on reopening landfill to be held tonight in Stewartstown
Residents in the Hopewell Township can voice their thoughts and concerns over the potential reopening of a landfill that's been closed for a quarter of a century. York County Solid Waste Authority (YCSWA) is looking into re-opening the old municipal landfill, as current contracts for waste management in the county near the end.
Lebanon VA Medical Center celebrates expansion of outpatient behavioral health clinic
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A celebration was held in Lebanon County on Wednesday to mark the renovation of a new veteran's behavioral health clinic. The event included a ribbon cutting for a newly expanded portion of the Outpatient Behavioral Health clinic at the Lebanon VA Medical Center in South Lebanon Township. The remodel is the first phase of a scheduled three-phase plan for the 23,000-square-foot space.
WGAL
Beagles brought to Adams County SPCA from Virginia breeding facility play outside for first time
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Rescued beagles brought to theAdams County SPCA from a breeding facility in Virginia got to play outside for the first time on Monday. The 30 dogs arrived last week from an Envigo facility as part of a transfer plan following a lawsuit filed against the company by the Department of Justice alleging animal welfare act violations. Approximately 4,000 beagles were removed from the Virginia facility and taken to shelters or rescue organizations in several states.
Mercury
Route 422 motorists put to Move Over Law test in eastern Berks
The raspberry-colored temporary sign placed along the eastbound shoulder of the West Shore Bypass approaching the Mount Penn exit on Wednesday morning warned motorists that it’s the law to move over for emergency vehicles. It’s not quite that simple, but there’s only so much information you can put on...
Scammers posing as local fire companies is the newest scam sweeping southcentral Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local fire companies across the Midstate are warning of a new scam. Many fire companies, including Union Deposit, Lancaster Township, and Rheems Fire Departments have posted announcements on their Facebook pages warning residents of the new scam. Typically, the potential victim will receive a text message...
Harrisburg brewery announces closure, citing COVID-19
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County brewery announced its permanent closure on Monday. Newfangled Brew Works, located on 8001 Union Station Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township made a post on Facebook to announce it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Aug. 14 after almost four years in business.
Walmart Opens High-Tech Consolidation Center in Pennsylvania, Creating 1,000 New Jobs
LEBANON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- This month, Walmart will open a high-tech consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The new 400,000 square-foot facility, located at 1625 Heilmandale Road, will bring nearly 1,000 additional jobs to the area, 500 of which were hired in advance. Once implemented, the facility’s automated technology can enable three times more volume to flow throughout the center and help Walmart deliver the right product to the right store, so customers can find the products they need. The Lebanon consolidation center will service all 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S., with plans to service fulfillment centers in the near future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005574/en/ New 400,000+ square foot facility reaches its full capacity, it will leverage automated technology, add efficiency to Walmart’s supply chain (Photo: Business Wire)
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
Funnel cake and family fun, it's (almost) the season for community fairs in Lancaster County. Over the next two months, there are a handful of local fairs happening throughout the county. Here are some of them, worth checking out.
It’s not a Lancaster County lighthouse, it’s a silo, and you can climb it!
The over-100-foot-tall silo is located at Kreider Farms, a farm that has been family owned and operated since 1935, and guests participating in a Kreider Farms tour can climb the 172 steps to the top of the silo to see sweeping views of Lancaster County farmland.
Furry Friends with Glenn, the dog!
YORK, Pa. — Glenn is a happy and energetic pit bull mix who is looking for his new family at the York County SPCA; he is also this week's furry friend. He's an athletic dog who loves to run around and play with toys. Glenn was found as a...
Independence Island and Bailey's Island are on the market: here's a brief history
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A pair of islands on the Susquehanna River have been put up for sale, according to TheBurg, Greater Harrisburg's community magazine. Independence Island and Bailey’s Island have hit the market for the first time in over a century, thanks to owners Robert and John Ensminger, whose family has had roots in Central Pa. since 1733.
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild
A woman in Montgomery County recently welcomed her 100th grandchild. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports how Lafayette Hill resident, Marguerite Koller, recently welcomed a brand-new great grandson. The baby boy—who just made it as the 100th grandchild after coming a week past his due date—was born to one of Koller’s granddaughters,...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
6abc
How getting the right diagnosis can end your chronic insomnia nightmares
HONEY BROOK, Pa. -- Americans spend billions in search of a good night's sleep. A Chester County woman found that resolving her problems took a long quest for an accurate diagnosis. Twenty-five years ago, Robin Coll didn't worry much about trouble sleeping. "With two young children under 2, not sleeping...
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
More Than A Pretty Decoration: The Meaning Behind Barn Stars
Recently I spent a weekend in Lancaster, Pa and one thing that I noticed as I was driving around God's country was all the stars on the barns. Then when I returned home to the Southern Tier, I noticed a few barns that had stars on them as well. When...
Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale
Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
FOX 43
