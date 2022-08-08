ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, AR

5NEWS

Construction in downtown Rogers blocking local businesses

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas street in downtown Rogers is still under construction. It has been, for over a year now, and has blocked off access to many local businesses. The city started construction on Arkansas street to expand the commercial footprint and add more access to parks and trails. But with unexpected challenges, construction has taken a lot longer than everyone expected.
ROGERS, AR
KYTV

Green Forest (Ark.) School District implements new door scan security

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - All schools throughout the Ozarks prioritize security measures during the summer months, like in Green Forest, where the district has implemented new door security scanners. “The original thought behind that was securing the entries,” said Superintendent Dr. Matt Summers. “Most of our buildings are not...
GREEN FOREST, AR
KTLO

MH School District millage proposal narrowly defeated

By a narrow margin, just 16 votes, voters in the Mountain Home School District have rejected a proposal to increase the district’s millage rate. In Tuesday’s special election, there were 1,592 votes in favor of the measure and 1,608 against it. Registered voters in the school district were...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Secretary of State scuttles casino removal amendment over signatures

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, R-Ark., told supporters of an amendment to strike Pope County as a destination for a casino that they did not qualify for consideration due to a lack of signatures. Thurston also said the amendment’s supporters did not qualify for a “cure period,” which would have allowed them to collect more voter signatures.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas schools adding armed presence

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
FORT SMITH, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Burn Ban Lifted for Areas of Baxter County

Baxter County, MO. – Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass has lifted burn bans within areas of Baxter County, AR. The areas with ban lifts include the unincorporated areas and Salesville. According to the judge, this is due to the recent rainfall we have received. However, residents should still be...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Boil order issued for Mountain View Waterworks

The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil order for a portion of Mountain View Waterworks in Stone County. The order was issued Monday afternoon for the customers along West Webb Street, between Knox and Peabody Avenues due to a water line break. All affected customers are advised the...
STONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

5 races develop from municipal filings in Baxter, Marion counties

The filing period for municipal positions in Arkansas began Wednesday, and five races have developed in Baxter and Marion counties. Two races are in Mountain Home. Scott Liles and Billy D. Austin are running for city clerk, looking to succeed Brian Plumlee, who did not file for re-election. Marshella Norell is looking to challenge current council member Paige Evans for Ward 3, Position 1. Evans has not filed, but she did announce her candidacy last month.
MARION COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Sneaker and Vintage Swap Meet creates platform for young entrepreneurs

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The 479 Swap Meet hosted sneaker and vintage streetwear enthusiasts at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center on Sunday, Aug 7. The event ran from noon to 5 p.m. with 56 vendors attending. Organizers say entrepreneurs from across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee attended the event to sell, trade, and network with enthusiasts.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KTLO

Blanchard Springs Caverns to reopen after two year closure

Officials from the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest have announced Blanchard Springs Caverns in Stone County will reopen for the first time in two years on Aug. 18. According to a release from the forest service, multiple factors contributed to the lengthy closure of the caverns, including ongoing facility repairs and safety mitigation measures related to the pandemic. Officials state safety and the desire to provide a quality visitor experience remain the top priorities for Forests and Caverns staff.
STONE COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Branson, Mo. neighborhoods cleaning up debris, damaged trees after Monday’s storms

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Clean-up efforts are underway in Branson neighborhoods after Monday’s strong winds and heavy rain damaged trees and left debris scattered. When they woke up Tuesday morning, Branson residents said the storm scattered limbs across the subdivision, and trees were blocking the roadway in some areas. Lakewood estate maintenance crews say it will take a few days to clean up all of the debris. T.
BRANSON, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Vehicle in Flames Outside of Mountain Home

Mountain Home, AR. – A vehicle caught ablaze just Northeast of Mountain Home on Friday, August 5th, leaving the three occupants to escape the fire. The fire happened around the intersection of Highway 62/412 and Myrtlewood Lane, and was caused by sparks after two of the vehicles tires had blown. It is not known the extent of the injury of those inside, but it appears they were treated by emergency responders on-scene.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
tncontentexchange.com

Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson

A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Storms damage trees in the Ozarks Monday evening

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - More storms soaked Springfield and surrounding areas uprooting trees. The storms knocked down trees in the Cedarbrook Subdivision in Republic. One tree ripped down tree branches. The storms also downed power lines in Nixa and Branson. We have not heard of any injuries. To report a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

More storms today

Police investigate package that caught fire at Cassville, Mo. Post Office. Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shares advice to utilize the recent rain to your advantage.
CASSVILLE, MO

