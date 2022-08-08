Read full article on original website
Construction in downtown Rogers blocking local businesses
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas street in downtown Rogers is still under construction. It has been, for over a year now, and has blocked off access to many local businesses. The city started construction on Arkansas street to expand the commercial footprint and add more access to parks and trails. But with unexpected challenges, construction has taken a lot longer than everyone expected.
Green Forest (Ark.) School District implements new door scan security
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - All schools throughout the Ozarks prioritize security measures during the summer months, like in Green Forest, where the district has implemented new door security scanners. “The original thought behind that was securing the entries,” said Superintendent Dr. Matt Summers. “Most of our buildings are not...
MH School District millage proposal narrowly defeated
By a narrow margin, just 16 votes, voters in the Mountain Home School District have rejected a proposal to increase the district’s millage rate. In Tuesday’s special election, there were 1,592 votes in favor of the measure and 1,608 against it. Registered voters in the school district were...
MH superintendent reacts to rejection of millage proposal
Following Tuesday’s special election in which voters in the Mountain Home School District narrowly rejected a millage proposal, Superintendent Dr. Jake Long gave his thoughts on the results. He spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Heather Loftis.
Baxter County clerk compares Tuesday’s election to past special elections
Tuesday marks another special election in the Twin Lakes Area. Registered voters in the Mountain Home School District will be asked to decide on a proposed increase of 2 1/4 mills. If approved, funds would go toward a construction and renovation project at Mountain Home High School Career Academies. The...
Arkansas Secretary of State scuttles casino removal amendment over signatures
Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, R-Ark., told supporters of an amendment to strike Pope County as a destination for a casino that they did not qualify for consideration due to a lack of signatures. Thurston also said the amendment’s supporters did not qualify for a “cure period,” which would have allowed them to collect more voter signatures.
Secy. of State: Not enough signatures for Pope Co. anti-casino bill to hit Nov. ballot
The anti-casino group has hit another road block.
Arkansas schools adding armed presence
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
Burn Ban Lifted for Areas of Baxter County
Baxter County, MO. – Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass has lifted burn bans within areas of Baxter County, AR. The areas with ban lifts include the unincorporated areas and Salesville. According to the judge, this is due to the recent rainfall we have received. However, residents should still be...
Boil order issued for Mountain View Waterworks
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil order for a portion of Mountain View Waterworks in Stone County. The order was issued Monday afternoon for the customers along West Webb Street, between Knox and Peabody Avenues due to a water line break. All affected customers are advised the...
New Springdale Dollar General selling produce & donating books
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Dollar General announced its new Springdale store is now open and offering up new ways to serve its surrounding community. The Dollar General, located at 1153 Wagon Wheel Road, is open with hours of operation being found on the Dollar General app. The new Springdale Dollar...
5 races develop from municipal filings in Baxter, Marion counties
The filing period for municipal positions in Arkansas began Wednesday, and five races have developed in Baxter and Marion counties. Two races are in Mountain Home. Scott Liles and Billy D. Austin are running for city clerk, looking to succeed Brian Plumlee, who did not file for re-election. Marshella Norell is looking to challenge current council member Paige Evans for Ward 3, Position 1. Evans has not filed, but she did announce her candidacy last month.
Sneaker and Vintage Swap Meet creates platform for young entrepreneurs
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The 479 Swap Meet hosted sneaker and vintage streetwear enthusiasts at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center on Sunday, Aug 7. The event ran from noon to 5 p.m. with 56 vendors attending. Organizers say entrepreneurs from across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee attended the event to sell, trade, and network with enthusiasts.
Blanchard Springs Caverns to reopen after two year closure
Officials from the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest have announced Blanchard Springs Caverns in Stone County will reopen for the first time in two years on Aug. 18. According to a release from the forest service, multiple factors contributed to the lengthy closure of the caverns, including ongoing facility repairs and safety mitigation measures related to the pandemic. Officials state safety and the desire to provide a quality visitor experience remain the top priorities for Forests and Caverns staff.
Branson, Mo. neighborhoods cleaning up debris, damaged trees after Monday’s storms
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Clean-up efforts are underway in Branson neighborhoods after Monday’s strong winds and heavy rain damaged trees and left debris scattered. When they woke up Tuesday morning, Branson residents said the storm scattered limbs across the subdivision, and trees were blocking the roadway in some areas. Lakewood estate maintenance crews say it will take a few days to clean up all of the debris. T.
Police: Body found on the side of Highway 186 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies said those who found the body were traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40. Deputies reported to...
Vehicle in Flames Outside of Mountain Home
Mountain Home, AR. – A vehicle caught ablaze just Northeast of Mountain Home on Friday, August 5th, leaving the three occupants to escape the fire. The fire happened around the intersection of Highway 62/412 and Myrtlewood Lane, and was caused by sparks after two of the vehicles tires had blown. It is not known the extent of the injury of those inside, but it appears they were treated by emergency responders on-scene.
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
Storms damage trees in the Ozarks Monday evening
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - More storms soaked Springfield and surrounding areas uprooting trees. The storms knocked down trees in the Cedarbrook Subdivision in Republic. One tree ripped down tree branches. The storms also downed power lines in Nixa and Branson. We have not heard of any injuries. To report a...
More storms today
Police investigate package that caught fire at Cassville, Mo. Post Office. Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shares advice to utilize the recent rain to your advantage.
