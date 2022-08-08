Read full article on original website
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix adds another gold to Commonwealth Games medal haul
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix clinched her second gold of the Commonwealth Games in the mixed synchronised 10m platform.The 17-year-old had already won gold in the 10m platform and silver in the synchronised event.On Monday she partnered Noah Williams to victory in Sandwell with a score of 333.06 as England team-mates Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson claimed silver.That helped push Team England to their biggest Commonwealth Games medal haul ever, beating Glasgow’s tally of 174.Spendolini-Sirieix, who celebrated her success with a belly flop into the pool, said: “I’m very honoured to have been a part of this team, it was extremely strong and...
BBC
FEI World Equestrian Championship: Charlotte Fry wins second gold of week
Great Britain's Charlotte Fry claimed freestyle dressage gold at the FEI World Equestrian Championships in Denmark, her third medal of the week. The 26-year-old scored an impressive 90.654% on 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale. The triumph comes after gold medal success in the grand prix special and silver in the team event.
Canada opens world junior hockey with 5-2 win over Latvia
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist and Canada opened play in the postponed world junior hockey championship with a 5-2 victory over Latvia on Wednesday night. The tournament was rescheduled after being called off Dec. 29 after four days as rising COVID-19 cases...
Speed skating-Olympic medallist gets 18-month competition ban for post-party car prang
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Olympic speed skater Kim Min-seok has been handed a lengthy ban from competition by the Korea Skating Union (KSU) after pranging his car after a party at the national training centre south of Seoul.
BBC
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs fourth-fastest women's 100m ever
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m, 10.62 seconds, to win at the Diamond League in Monaco. The five-time world 100m champion, 35, bettered her own mark for the fastest 100m of the year, having clocked 10.66 seconds in Poland on Saturday. She has now run the third and...
GB stars hope for encore in Munich’s trailblazing European Championships
Hodgkinson, Wightman, Muir and Worthington among the athletes from nine sports competing in the new multi-event games
BBC
World Para Dressage Championships: Lee Pearson wins Britain's first medal with individual bronze
Lee Pearson won Britain's first medal at the World Para Dressage Championships as he claimed individual bronze in Herning, Denmark. Pearson, on Breezer, earned a score of 75.09% to place behind Denmark's champion Katrine Kristensen, and Austrian Pepo Puch in second. The 48-year-old is a 14-time Paralympic champion after taking...
BBC
Para-cyclist Fin Graham targets Road World Championships success
Double Paralympic silver medallist Fin Graham hopes his happy memories of Canada can yield success at this week's Para-cycling Road World Championships. The 22-year-old won two golds when the Quebec city of Baie-Comeau hosted a World Cup series in 2020. And the same venue will host the Worlds, which run...
theScore
Canada holds back Latvia to open WJHC with win
Team Canada staved off an inspired Latvian squad to kick off its podium pursuit at the World Junior Championship with a 5-2 victory Wednesday night. Forward Ridly Greig starred for the tournament hosts, logging a goal and an assist en route to being named Canada's player of the game. Greig,...
Much-changed Great Britain track cycling team head to Munich
Great Britain’s track cycling team head to Munich for the European Championships barely recognisable from the squad that topped the medal table at the Tokyo Olympics 12 months ago.Only five of the 18 riders who travelled to Germany competed at the Izu velodrome while three of the four sectional head coaches have changed in the last year and the one remaining – women’s endurance coach Monica Greenwood – will be at her last event before stepping down.Fresh faces at the mid-point of an Olympic cycle are not unusual and several big names missing here – Dame Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald,...
Yardbarker
Emil Ruusuvuori downs Stan Wawrinka in Montreal opener
Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori was 3 years old when Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka turned pro. Now Ruusuvuori owns a head-to-head victory over the three-time Grand Slam champion. Ruusuvuori registered a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Wawrinka on Monday in the first round of the National Bank Open in Montreal. "I grew up...
247Sports
Texas A&M's Mia Pante in action with Team Canada at U20 Women's World Cup
The following is a release from Texas A&M Athletics. Texas A&M soccer standout Mia Pante begins play at the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup on Thursday. The prestigious event runs from August 10-28 in Alajuela and San Jose, Costa Rica. Canada U20 Women's National Team head coach Cindy Tye...
FIFA・
markerzone.com
SWEDEN OVERCOMES SLOW START AND FIVE-MINUTE MAJOR TO DEFEAT SWITZERLAND IN THEIR WORLD JUNIOR OPENER
The opening game of Day 2 at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship saw Simon Edvinsson and Team Sweden battle Simon Knak and Team Switzerland. Sweden heads into the tournament looking to improve on their quarter-final exit at the 2021 event. Meanwhile, Switzerland looks to make the knockout stage for the first time since 2020, after finishing last in their group at the 2021 tournament.
Golf Channel
13-year-old makes U.S. Women's Amateur history by sharing stroke-play medal
History was made Tuesday at the U.S. Women’s Amateur, and in more ways than one. Not only did three players – Latanna Stone, Laney Frye and Alice Zhao – shoot 10 under in 36 holes of stroke play around Chambers Bay to set a new championship record, but one of those players, Zhao, became the event’s youngest medalist/co-medalist at 13 years and 6 months old.
GOLF・
ESPN
Brazil reject playing suspended World Cup qualifier against Argentina
Brazil have insisted they won't play their suspended World Cup qualifying match against Argentina next month, arguing Wednesday that the risks are too high ahead of the tournament in Qatar. The qualifier nearly one year ago in Sao Paulo was stopped by local health officials after six minutes due to...
FIFA・
NHL
Wild at Worlds
EDMONTON, Alberta - If you want a peek into the Minnesota Wild's (and NHL's) future superstars, look no further than Edmonton, Canada. Normally reserved for the winter holidays, this year's 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships will take place from August 9-20 after COVID-19 cancelled the regularly-scheduled tournament. The Wild boasts...
NHL・
theScore
U.S. begins gold-medal defense with convincing win over Germany
The reigning World Junior Hockey Championship gold medalists are off to a hot start. Team USA cruised to victory to open its tournament Tuesday night in Edmonton, defeating Germany 5-1. The game was much more one-sided than the score indicated as the Americans outshot the Germans 50-11. German goaltender Nikita...
