wbrz.com
Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes
BATON ROUGE - Women who walk around the LSU Lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different. Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
West Side Journal
Port Allen officer on leave for “ripping gold chains” off two people in Tigerland
A Port Allen police officer has been placed on leave without pay while Port Allen PD investigates. On July 30, 2022, the Baton Rouge City Police Department notified Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks that a Port Allen Officer had allegedly been involved in a “physical altercation” in East Baton Rouge Parish.
wbrz.com
$20 million grant awarded for train from Baton Rouge to New Orleans; $13 million to downtown train station
BATON ROUGE - A $20 million grant has been awarded to the Baton Rouge to New Orleans railway project from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome said the money will be used for real estate acquisition, design and construction of the Baton Rouge and Gonzales train stations. Broome said the proposed railway plan also includes stations in LaPlace, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and in downtown New Orleans.
L'Observateur
Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August
New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: East Baton Rouge and Kenner are joining the body camera club, and it's about time
Step by step, community by community, more and more of our Louisiana law enforcement agencies are improving policing — and public safety — by adding body cameras. The Kenner Police Department is the latest large law enforcement agency to sign on, after inking a 10-year, $5.5 million deal with Axon Enterprises Inc.
Louisiana deputies pull over driver for speeding, find 19 beers, most open, in uninsured vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was running radar on Burbank Dr. around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 7. It was around that time that the deputy saw a 2006 Nissan Murano driving over the speed limit. The Murano was clocked going 17 miles over the speed […]
225batonrouge.com
Tippy Tap mobile bar arrives in Baton Rouge this month
Tippy Tap, an Atlanta-based luxury mobile bar service, is coming to Baton Rouge. Clients will be able to rent the stylish, customizable bar for parties and be treated to drinks of their choice from a vintage Italian truck. Set to launch in mid-August, the Capital Region will be the second...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
brproud.com
Cou-yon’s owners bringing new restaurant to Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In 2009, a restaurant came to Port Allen and proceeded to make itself a staple in the community. Cou-yon’s landed at N Alexander Ave. on July 20 of that year and since then has served up barbeque, seafood and more. Cou-yon’s owners and...
brproud.com
Jefferson Highway convenience store robbery suspects wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects accused of robbing a convenience store on Jefferson Highway in early July are wanted by Baton Rouge police. The police department said the robbery took place early morning on Friday, July 8 at a convenience store in the 8900 block of Jefferson Highway.
brproud.com
APSO apprehends Louisiana man wanted in EBR Parish
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Heriard St. over the weekend. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Colton Joseph Key, 23, of Plattenville. Key was found at the home and deputies determined that the 23-year-old was wanted...
theadvocate.com
'House Hunters': Catch Baton Rouge couple on tonight's 9 p.m. episode
If you're an HGTV fan, you know the "House Hunters" drill: 30 minutes, three houses, one decision. Viewers can go along on Chris and Zach Fiore's search for an abode in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night's 9 p.m. episode of the long-running series. "We certainly were looking to live in...
brproud.com
Almost $3M awarded to State Police, EBRSO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were awarded $2,986,000 by the Department of Justice. State Police will use $2,300,000 to host its first Law Enforcement Symposium, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr. The symposium will focus on de-escalation, use of force tactics, less lethal weapons uses, and advanced scenario training along with the purchase of virtual reality scenario-based training platforms.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA
The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
brproud.com
EBR school bus involved in “minor” crash on Breckenridge Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and first responders were called to an accident involving an East Baton Rouge school bus on Wednesday morning. The wreck took place in the 4900 block of Breckenridge Ave. around 7 a.m. There were reportedly 15 kids on the...
brproud.com
Denham Springs Police Dept. on the lookout for new recruits
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD) is on the lookout for brave men and women who want to serve their community as police officers. DSPD send the invitation out via its official Facebook page Wednesday (August 10), urging interested individuals to contact them for...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Raining cinderblocks? Why does it take New Orleans so long to heed safety?
When the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, collapsed, the remaining structure was demolished in less than three weeks, due to safety concerns. In New Orleans, it took 17 months for the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel to be officially demolished. And the Plaza Tower, 20 years after being reported...
wbrz.com
Armed robbery in Airline Highway shopping center leads to police chase
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a Wednesday evening armed robbery that resulted in a chase. A spokesperson for Baton Rouge police says officers pursued a suspect after they robbed a business in the 9600 block of Airline Hwy. the chase ended on Mississippi Street where it is believed officers either found or stopped the suspect.
Off-duty Louisiana police officer robbed while riding a bicycle
According to the NOPD, an off-duty officer was robbed while riding his bicycle in the 700 block of Saint Louis St.
