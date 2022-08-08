Read full article on original website
1011now.com
LPS announces schedule changes for Robinson Elementary students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools announced on Monday several changes to student schedules for Robinson Elementary Families due to a delay in opening. The school’s first day will be on Aug. 29. According to the school’s principal, Jeff Vercellino, the school day will be extended 17 minutes, and Robinson students will not have an early release for the first week of school.
KETV.com
Kellom Elementary teachers surprised with Alpaca boxes, supplies to help start the school year
OMAHA, Neb. — Teachers are returning to the classroom to prepare for the new year, and Monday, educators at Kellom Elementary School were welcomed back with a big surprise. The boxes rolled and carried into the elementary school are gifts of Alpaca boxes filled with supplies to help teachers kick off the new year.
klkntv.com
Midday Interview: 10th annual back-to-school free haircut and backpack event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – K.B. Mensah came down to Channel 8 to talk about the 10th annual back-to-school free haircut and backpack event. Visionary Youth in partnership with the Malone Center is hosting the event on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the College of Hair Design at 304 S. 11th St.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Wesleyan professor urges parents to be proactive to prevent fall sports injuries
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- One in three people who play a team sport can be seriously injured while doing so, according to Safe Kids Worldwide. Nebraska Wesleyan University’s Mark Stutz says injury prevention starts at home with parents. “The first thing that’s very important is that they undergo a sports...
klkntv.com
City project hopes to improve water quality in Lincoln communities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After almost two years, Lincoln’s master plan to reduce flooding risks and improve water quality is in its final phase. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities hosted a public hearing regarding the Comprehensive Watershed Master Plan on Tuesday. “These projects are looking at addressing flooding issues,”...
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s Ronald McDonald House unveils new Huskers Big Red Friday flag
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Ronald McDonald House Charites revealed this year’s Big Red Friday flag during an event at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. Former Husker Josh Banderas and local Mcdonald’s owners helped unveil the new flag, which includes the Blackshirt logo. “It’s not just a flag,...
WOWT
Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
kzum.org
KZUM News – 08.06.2022
Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
klkntv.com
Lincoln official rejects ‘Fairness Ordinance’ petition over missing statement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A petition that would put the “Fairness Ordinance” on the November ballot has been rejected because of a missing statement. On Monday, Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively sent a letter to the city clerk regarding the 11,013 petition signatures turned in by the group, Let Lincoln Vote.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
WOWT
Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
klkntv.com
Two Lincoln streets to temporarily close for railroad track repair
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, a part of 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard will be closed for railroad track repair. The maintenance is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. on Thursday. Pioneer Boulevard between Highway 2 and South 9th Street will be closed.
NOT READY: LPS custodians, drivers to see increase to pay, benefits
Lincoln Public School has reached agreement on two-year contracts with bargaining groups for the last three employee associations. The agreements considered Tuesday by the Lincoln Board of Education set salary, fringe benefits and working conditions for custodians, transportation and maintenance employees. Under the agreement, custodians will see a 6.85% increase...
klkntv.com
‘We can address food insecurity’:18,500 donations collected during Walk to End Hunger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Walkers took to the track at Pius X High School Sunday night to show support for ending hunger in Lincoln. A drive-through donation site was set up just outside the fence. Congressman Mike Flood was among those walking, saying it was important to him to...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus volleyball calls in the Marines for special practice session
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A high school volleyball team in Platte County participated in a unique practice on Monday. Members of the United States Marine Corps took charge of the Columbus High School volleyball team's practice early Monday morning. CHS Head Coach Jeri Otton reached out to the Marine Corps so...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police investigating vandalism at Holmes Lake Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police officers are investigating after two vehicles were spray painted at Holmes Lake Park on Monday. On Monday around 4 p.m., officers took a report of a belated vandalism at Holmes Lake Park north shore. LPD said a man reported parking at Holmes Lake Park...
