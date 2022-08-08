ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

LPS announces schedule changes for Robinson Elementary students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools announced on Monday several changes to student schedules for Robinson Elementary Families due to a delay in opening. The school’s first day will be on Aug. 29. According to the school’s principal, Jeff Vercellino, the school day will be extended 17 minutes, and Robinson students will not have an early release for the first week of school.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Education
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
klkntv.com

City project hopes to improve water quality in Lincoln communities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After almost two years, Lincoln’s master plan to reduce flooding risks and improve water quality is in its final phase. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities hosted a public hearing regarding the Comprehensive Watershed Master Plan on Tuesday. “These projects are looking at addressing flooding issues,”...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s Ronald McDonald House unveils new Huskers Big Red Friday flag

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Ronald McDonald House Charites revealed this year’s Big Red Friday flag during an event at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. Former Husker Josh Banderas and local Mcdonald’s owners helped unveil the new flag, which includes the Blackshirt logo. “It’s not just a flag,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Public Schools#Lps#House
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
LINCOLN, NE
kzum.org

KZUM News – 08.06.2022

Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln official rejects ‘Fairness Ordinance’ petition over missing statement

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A petition that would put the “Fairness Ordinance” on the November ballot has been rejected because of a missing statement. On Monday, Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively sent a letter to the city clerk regarding the 11,013 petition signatures turned in by the group, Let Lincoln Vote.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Education
klkntv.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
WOWT

Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Two Lincoln streets to temporarily close for railroad track repair

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, a part of 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard will be closed for railroad track repair. The maintenance is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. on Thursday. Pioneer Boulevard between Highway 2 and South 9th Street will be closed.
LINCOLN, NE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

NOT READY: LPS custodians, drivers to see increase to pay, benefits

Lincoln Public School has reached agreement on two-year contracts with bargaining groups for the last three employee associations. The agreements considered Tuesday by the Lincoln Board of Education set salary, fringe benefits and working conditions for custodians, transportation and maintenance employees. Under the agreement, custodians will see a 6.85% increase...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus volleyball calls in the Marines for special practice session

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A high school volleyball team in Platte County participated in a unique practice on Monday. Members of the United States Marine Corps took charge of the Columbus High School volleyball team's practice early Monday morning. CHS Head Coach Jeri Otton reached out to the Marine Corps so...
COLUMBUS, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police investigating vandalism at Holmes Lake Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police officers are investigating after two vehicles were spray painted at Holmes Lake Park on Monday. On Monday around 4 p.m., officers took a report of a belated vandalism at Holmes Lake Park north shore. LPD said a man reported parking at Holmes Lake Park...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy