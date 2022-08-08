Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
I am so thankful the police got there before it got totally out of control. What were these people thinking or not thinking
3
Saginaw teen gets juvenile probation for role in man’s 2020 fatal shooting at parking lot party
SAGINAW, MI — Rather than joining his older brother and codefendant in prison for his role in the shooting death of a Saginaw man in the spring of 2020, a teen is to get a second chance by being a ward of the state. Enaris D. Hoskins, 17, on...
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after altercation between custodial employees at Lake Orion assembly plant
The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m. The 48-year-old suspect is in custody.
Man arrested after fatal assault at GM Orion Assembly Plant, police say
The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion will be closed today after an incident at the plant early Thursday morning that left a 49-year-old Pontiac man dead.
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
nbc25news.com
Lapeer County Road Commission equipment vandalized, police looking for answers
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - The Lapeer County Road Commission says equipment, road signs and property was on Doran Road in Imlay Township. If you have any info on this crime, contact 810-664-6272.
Bay County man charged with pointing shotgun at Amazon delivery drivers
FRASER TWP, MI — A Bay County man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening Amazon delivery drivers with a shotgun. About 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, sheriff’s deputies responded to North Elevator Road near East Anderson Road in Fraser Township for an assault complaint. They spoke with two men who said they had been in a vehicle delivering packages ordered from Amazon.
wsgw.com
Two Flint Firefighters Face Consequences in Fire Deaths
A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Murder investigation closes GM plant in Lake Orion, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. General Motors Orion Assembly plant closed for murder investigation. The General Motors Orion Assembly plant was closed Thursday for a homicide investigation. There was an...
WNEM
Saginaw police asking for help identifying larceny suspect
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect accused of stealing two bikes from a bike rack near their building where patrol vehicles are parked. On Aug. 2, at about 9:18 p.m., a man walked into the parking area inside police walls...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting
DETROIT – A Macomb County man was arrested over the weekend after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said. : 35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say. The shooting happened...
Saginaw police looking for man who stole 2 bicycles from department headquarters
SAGINAW, MI — Police in Saginaw are asking the public’s help in identifying the person who stole two bicycles off the department’s property. About 9:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a male walked into the walled parking area of the department at 612 Federal Ave. and stole a bike that was on a rack. The man pedaled away on it, before returning a few minutes later and stealing a second bike.
The Oakland Press
Woman accused of killing bicyclists on charity ride gets next court date; crash leaves 9 without fathers
The woman accused of driving her vehicle into a group of bicyclists on a charity tour, killing two of them including an Oakland County attorney, is scheduled to return to court next week for a preliminary exam. Mandy Benn, 43, is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing...
abc12.com
Police: Manhunt continues for Croswell man who intentionally hit motorcyclist
SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a Croswell man who allegedly crashed into a motorcyclist on purpose, causing serious injuries. The crash was reported around 3:25 a.m. Monday on Harrington Road east of Eighth Road in Sanilac County's Lexington Township. Police found a motorcycle and its rider lying in the ditch.
iheart.com
Preliminary Report Issued on Attorney Stephen Barnes Fatal Plane Crash
The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a preliminary report about the October 2020 plane crash in Genesee County that killed prominent attorney Stephen Barnes and his niece. The report does not identify the cause of the crash, but concludes the plane spiraled into the ground at a very high...
Flint police announce large Fentanyl seizure
FLINT, MI – A July investigation by the Flint Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit led to the seizure of one kilogram of Fentanyl and three arrests, authorities with the department said during a Tuesday, Aug. 9, news conference. In the announcement, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley commended the department’s...
WNEM
Firefighter resigns, another disciplined following investigation into deadly house fire
FLINT, Mich., (WNEM) – One firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined following an investigation into a house fire where two boys died earlier this year. On Wednesday, City of Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton announced one firefighter has resigned, and another has been disciplined for their actions involving a house fire that killed two children on May 28.
WNEM
Police: 1 seriously injured in crash that closed US-10
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed US-10 for about two hours. On Wednesday night at about 6:06, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. Police found a woman pinned in...
One Flint firefighter resigns, another disciplined for roles in fatal house fire
FLINT, MI -- One firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined for their response to a house fire in late May that killed two Flint children on West Pulaski Street. The city announced the actions in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 10, but shared few additional details from...
WNEM
Police: Flint woman arrested after fleeing crash
BIRCH RUN, Mich., - A 55-year-old Flint woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing a crash Saturday night. It happened at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 on Birch Run Road near Dixie Highway in Birch Run. The Flint woman was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer when she rear-ended a 2012 Chevy...
