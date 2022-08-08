Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen Walters
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Man killed in downtown Mpls. apartment shooting ID'd as Ahmed Elsaied
MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have identified the man who was fatally shot inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment Sunday night.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 31-year-old Ahmed Elsaied died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death has been ruled a homicide.Police arrested another man at the scene. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the Artistry on 10th apartment building, located on the 1000 block of South Marquette Avenue. After the shooting, a gun was tossed onto the rooftop of the WCCO-TV building, which is next door to Artistry on 10th.MPD Public Information Officer Garret Parten says the relationship between the suspect and victim is not clear at this point, and there was no sign of forced entry in the apartment."There has to be a better way to settle disputes than pulling out a gun," Parten said.
Man charged in fatal downtown Minneapolis apartment shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has been charged in connection to a fatal downtown Minneapolis apartment shooting on Sunday night.Mohamed Ahmed Said Zaher, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Hennepin County on Wednesday.Charges say that officers were dispatched to the Artistry on 10th apartment building after a witness said they saw a man throwing a gun from a balcony onto the WCCO-TV rooftop below.Officers found Zaher in the lobby, who told them that his friend had been shot on the 13th floor. He appeared upset and had blood spatter on his hands, charges state. The victim was identified as 31-year-old...
Charges: Minnesota camp counselor fired arrows at kids, injuring boy
A Minnesota camp counselor had children stand in front of a target while she launched arrows at them, injuring one boy in the process, according to charges. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, has been charged with one count of child endangerment, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison if she's convicted.
Bail set for three suspects charged with helping alleged MOA gunman
MINNEAPOLIS — A judicial officer set bail for the three defendants charged with helping an alleged gunman and his accomplice escape the Mall of America after firing shots in a store, while those two suspects remain on the run. Referee Lionel Norris set bail with conditions for Delyanie Arnold...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman fighting for her life after shooting in Minneapolis
A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Minneapolis. At 5:59 p.m. Tuesday, Minneapolis Police Department says it was alerted to a shooting near the intersection of 21st St. E. and 15th Ave. S. in the Ventura Village neighborhood, with officers finding a woman at the scene who was suffered a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound."
Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
Sheriff: Driver shoots at bikers in Ham Lake before leading police on wrong-way chase
ANDOVER, Minn. – Two people suspected of shooting at motorcyclists, before leading police on a wrong-way chase, are now in custody.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Lexington Avenue and Constance Boulevard in Ham Lake just before 2 p.m. Wednesday after reports came in that someone in a BMW sedan had fired shots at three bikers. Deputies and officers from other agencies soon tracked down the BMW, which sped off, then drove against traffic on Highways 65 and 10. The chase came to an end when the BMW "struck an Anoka County Sheriff's Office squad and crashed into a tree" in Blaine near Jefferson Street and 91st Avenue.A man and woman who were inside the BMW were both arrested. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. No one else was hurt in the shooting and crash.
Southern Minnesota News
Victim suffered ‘significant’ wound in workplace stabbing, say charges
A Mankato man has been charged in last week’s workplace stabbing. Herton Ezikiel Lowary, 29, was charged with three felony counts of assault in Blue Earth County Court. Police responded to the stabbing at Johnson Outdoors at 8:45 p.m. on August 3. When officers arrived, they found the victim in the warehouse area lying on the floor surrounded by a “large amount of fresh blood.” Officers were informed that the victim had been stabbed in the chest by another employee. The victim was transported to a hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cause of Hopkins house explosion that killed couple revealed
An investigation into the Hopkins house explosion that killed an elderly couple in July has been completed. Hopkins Police, along with the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, said an unattached gas line is to blame for the explosion. The incident killed Herb, 85, and Sharon Vassar, 83. According to police, the...
WATCH: Minnesota Teens Jump From Car On Highway During Police Chase
Watch the wild video here.
Woman shot outside downtown Minneapolis Target store
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say an argument led to a woman being shot Wednesday evening on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.Officers rushed to the corner of the mall and 9th Street at about 5:45 p.m., where they found a woman in her mid-20s suffering from a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound" near the Target store. She is being treated at a local hospital. Police say no arrests have been made. Less than three hours later, two men were shot in the city's Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.Four people were shot in three separate shootings in the city Tuesday, including a 14-year-old boy who was seriously hurt due to the accidental discharge of a firearm.
None injured in 2 overnight gunfire incidents in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park responded to two instances of gunfire overnight, but no one appears to have been injured.Officers first responded to 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 11:55 p.m. Monday. A 911 caller reported several shots were fired in the hallway of her apartment building.Responding officers found spent shell casings and property damage, but no one was hit by the gunfire. Police said two people who were involved in the shooting left the apartment complex and have not been found.Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers heard three gunshots near Regent and 84th avenues. A 911 caller also said they witnessed someone firing a gun near 84th and Yates avenues. The suspect then reportedly left the area in a vehicle.Police are investigating both incidents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park apartment shooting leaves casings in hallway: police
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Calls for shots fired in a Brooklyn Park apartment building led police to spent shell casings and damage to the hallway walls late Monday. According to police, officers responded to the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North to reports of shots fired around 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
Shoplifter smashes out windows of Minneapolis grocery store
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis business owner is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage after a man took a metal pole to his store windows.Security cameras were rolling when it happened Friday night near West 27th Street and Nicollet Avenue.MORE: Minneapolis police investigate fatal shooting after gun tossed onto WCCO-TV rooftop"We all thought it was a shooting, so everybody was covering," said Daniel Hernandez, owner of the Colonial Market grocery store. "They already know what to do. That's not normal."Hernandez says the man who smashed six of his windows was a shoplifter who had been kicked out 15 minutes earlier. Now,...
Must Watch: Teens From Minnesota Try To Outrun Police On Freeway
We all know full well that the camera does not lie and a group of teens stealing a car and running from police was caught on camera by the Minnesota Department of Transportation outside of St. Paul. Not that the police will necessarily need this as evidence as they were in hot pursuit.
Charges: Man caused Burnsville building fire because girlfriend was late home from work
Prosecutors in Dakota County allege a Brooklyn Center man doused his girlfriend in rubbing alcohol during an argument inside her Burnsville apartment Saturday before setting fire to the building, displacing around 50 households and killing a cat. The blaze erupted at the five-story Parkvue Flats Apartments at 1501 Burnsville Parkway...
Police identify MOA shooting suspects, issue nationwide warrants
Bloomington's top law enforcement official said Monday investigators won't rest until two suspects wanted in connection with last week's Mall of America shooting are arrested. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday, including two Best Western employees, with allegedly helping the two men escape. At a press conference Monday, Bloomington...
knsiradio.com
Two People Murdered in Minneapolis on Sunday
(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department says they are investigating the 55th and 56th homicides of the year, which happened on the same day. According to police, the first shooting happened near George Floyd Square at 38th and Chicago Avenue. The victim was found around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. He had been shot to death and was lying on the street outside of his running car, which also had bullet holes in it. No one has been arrested in that case.
swnewsmedia.com
Man flees from stolen vehicle in Chanhassen
Law enforcement agencies searched for an unidentified man on Tuesday, Aug. 9, after he fled from a stolen car in Chanhassen that was tied to an alleged burglary in Waconia. Carver County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 7700 block of Chanhassen Road in Chanhassen at 2:33 p.m. An unidentified man was seen by deputies at the driver’s-side door of a large delivery truck. He then abandoned the truck and fled on foot, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Comments / 0