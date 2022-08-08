ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Harper's Bazaar

How the WNBA Could Have Saved Brittney Griner

Before the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury tipped off against Connecticut Sun last Thursday evening, both teams huddled up at center court. The lights dimmed as the Sun's PA announcer called for a moment of silence. It was meant to pay tribute to Phoenix center Brittney Griner, who had earlier that day been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession and smuggling of vape cartridges that contained hashish oil. The United States government has designated Griner as wrongfully detained.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Legendary WNBA Star Reacts To Brittney Griner's Sentence

Last week, Brittney Griner was convicted on drug charges in Russia. She was ultimately sentenced to nine years in prison. The majority of the sports world expressed its frustration with Griner's sentence. Some people believe it's too harsh for an athlete who had cannabis oil in their luggage at an airport.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
State
California State
Local
Arizona Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
earnthenecklace.com

Meet WNBA Star Napheesa Collier’s Fiancé, Alex Bazzell

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and NBA and WNBA skills coach Alex Bazzell have been engaged since 2021 and are now proud parents of a baby girl, Mila. Collier recently returned from maternity leave, making a solid season debut, which was a joyful sight for her fans and family. And her soon-to-be-husband is supporting her well throughout this new season. Now, fans are curious to know more about Napheesa Collier’s fiancé, Alex Bazzell. So, get to know all about the Lynx forward’s husband-to-be right here.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The WNBA Airport Controversy

A recent story involving the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks has caused a lot of controversy. According to The Athletic, the Sparks had to sleep in the airport on Sunday after their flight was canceled. The Athletic noted that WNBA players have to fly commercially, which has caused a lot of travel woes across the league recently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sue Bird
ClutchPoints

Mercury hit with brutal Diana Taurasi injury update

The Phoenix Mercury were hit with a devastating injury update ahead of their final stretch of the regular season. Currently outside of the playoffs looking in, the Mercury will be down one of their star players for the remainder of the season. According to Alexa Philippou of ESPN, Diana Taurasi will see her 2022 season […] The post Mercury hit with brutal Diana Taurasi injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
The Associated Press

Mercury's Taurasi out for rest of season with quad injury

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the season with a quadriceps strain. Taurasi missed the last two games with the injury and the team announced Monday that the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer will not be available as the Mercury fight for a 10th straight playoff appearance. A five-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time WNBA champion, Taurasi averaged 16.7 points and 3.9 assists this season, her 17th in the WNBA. Phoenix signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract to fill Taurasi’s roster spot. Phoenix has played all season without center Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after police at a Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison last week, but U.S. officials are hoping to bring her home in a prisoner swap.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy