MyWabashValley.com
Change in the weather pattern
Tropical Atlantic still calm. High of 77 and low of 70 today. A little rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a north wind. Temps are cooler today. Dew points are still high. Heat index not a major factor. Water vapor satellite has drier air moving this way. Satellite still has clouds around and there is some rain on radar. Any rain ends early tonight and then looks mostly dry for Wednesday and Thursday. Looks pretty dry until early next week. Temps stay cooler for a while. Tonight, partly cloudy and 66. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 85. Nice weather to end the week and into the weekend with some rain chances by early next week.
MyWabashValley.com
Power restored to more than 1,000 Duke Energy Customers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 1,000 Duke Energy customers are in the dark this morning after strong storms and heavy rain pushed through the area overnight, according to the company’s Outage Map. The majority of the outages are in the Springhill area of Terre Haute. Those customers...
Traffic Alert: SR 63 lanes to re-open north of TH
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Northbound Lanes of State Road 63 are set to open this week according to INDOT. Northbound of State Road 63 from Terre Haute to Clinton are scheduled to re-open Wednesday, Aug. 10. Southbound lanes will return to normal. Hazel Bluff Road will also open up to drivers. Drivers can still […]
MyWabashValley.com
Wine on the Wabash with an 80’s vibe
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – The final Wine on the Wabash for the year will be held this Saturday, August 13, 2022. Kick back with music from The Eagles Project (Eagles Tribute), Mellencougar (John Cougar Mellencamp Tribute), and Mullet Over. Come early and enjoy tasty food from a variety of vendors and delicious wine from the State Line Wine Trail.
MyWabashValley.com
Little Italy Festival 2022 Re & Regina on Good Day Live!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – The 2022 Little Italy Festival will be held on Labor Day weekend, September 2-5 in Clinton. This year’s festival Re & Regina stopped by Good Day Live to tell us about the changes, updates and events on tap for this year. Watch the attached interview and visit the festival page on Facebook for all of the information you need to enjoy Little Italy.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Royal Donut Reopens to Major Crowd; Busy Making More by 9:30
Royal Donut reopened at 5 AM Tuesday morning under its new Mad Goat Coffee ownership. As expected, cars around the corner Vermilion to Fairchild waiting for the drive-thru, people waiting to get inside before 5 AM; and to no one’s surprise, by 9:30 there were briefly down to apple fritters and a few brownies. But they were busy making more, and Clayton from Westville told us out in the parking lot, I’ll be back.
indyschild.com
6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis
It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
First ever Clay City Freedom Fest coming soon
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first annual Clay City Freedom Fest will take place next month. VFW Post 6606 is sponsoring the September 10 event. Organizers say there will be something for the whole family. There will be food trucks, a bounce house, and a cornhole tournament, among other activities. The police and fire […]
Crash sends one to hospital in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was injured following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County Wednesday. According to Deputy McAdams of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to Woodsmall Drive and State Road 641 at approximately 12:47 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but the driver of the vehicle […]
Danville Fire: Four houses destroyed in weekend fires
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Danville responded to four fires over the weekend that resulted in the total loss of four homes. The first fire happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters responded to 322 Harmon Street for a house fire and found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived. They extinguished […]
wamwamfm.com
Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
Rubber Duck Regatta winner receives $10,000 prize
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– David and Becky Doti were out of town when they got the phone call they had won $10,000. “It was quite a shock to get that call because you see them dump all those ducks. It’s like winning the lottery,” David Doti said. Doti “adopted” the winning duck from the Wabash […]
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going […]
MyWabashValley.com
Sycamore Pain & Wellness treating migraines with Botox
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Horizon Health’s Sycamore Pain & Wellness Clinic in Terre Haute is helping patients who suffer from migraine headaches. Any adult who has chronic migraines/headaches could benefit from botox injections. It is the same Botox used for cosmetic procedures but in smaller, more frequent doses. Learn more about Botox and migraine in the attached Good Day Live interview. Visit their website to make an appointment.
MyWabashValley.com
New mural will bring attention to downtown building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —The east wall of what use to be the Terminal Arcade Building will soon have a unique mural. The Terminal Arcade building is located in downtown Terre Haute at 9th and Wabash Avenue. The final design of the mural is being kept a secret, but it is expected to have several historical references to Terre Haute.
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
insightscare.com
A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana
The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
Single-vehicle crash kills man in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man is dead after police say he crashed his SUV in southern Vigo County Wednesday afternoon. N. Botros, 72, was transported to a nearby hospital and died a short time later.
WAND TV
Danville Fire Department responds to multiple fires over the weekend
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Danville Fire Department responded to multiple fires over the weekend. According to Danville Fire, crews respond to the first fire on Aug. 6 at approximately 10:12 p.m. at 322 Harmon Street. Crews say the structure was heavily involved upon arrival but was quickly extinguished and reported...
rejournals.com
Hanley Investment Group closes sale of Kroger shadow-anchored retail property in Indiana
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has completed the sale of South Pointe Crossing, a Kroger shadow-anchored retail property in Terre Haute, Indiana. There were two separate transactions in the execution of the break-up sale strategy at the center with two different 1031 exchange buyers, which featured a free-standing single-tenant Starbucks and a 41,663-square-foot multi-tenant retail center.
