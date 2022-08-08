Tropical Atlantic still calm. High of 77 and low of 70 today. A little rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a north wind. Temps are cooler today. Dew points are still high. Heat index not a major factor. Water vapor satellite has drier air moving this way. Satellite still has clouds around and there is some rain on radar. Any rain ends early tonight and then looks mostly dry for Wednesday and Thursday. Looks pretty dry until early next week. Temps stay cooler for a while. Tonight, partly cloudy and 66. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 85. Nice weather to end the week and into the weekend with some rain chances by early next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO