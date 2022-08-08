ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Comments / 4

L pisa
1d ago

they are nesting in virgin territory, are there higher numbers too? if so, why not split the clutches and try protecting them in their natural habitat (and 1st location choice). if a storm forms up you can always go collect the clutches....?

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texas Observer

‘The Fishermen and the Dragon’ Uncovers Racist Conflict in Galveston Bay History

A version of this story ran in the July / August 2022 issue. These days the Kemah Boardwalk is a glitzy, overbuilt amusement park where competing pop songs blare from speakers and the smells of fried fish, children’s sweat, and Houston’s overripe air waft over throngs of visitors. But I have never heard Bruce Springsteen’s “Galveston Bay” played there—a tune that unlocks a shocking secret about this popular tourist trap.
KEMAH, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Gorgeous! Ever Seen A Waterwall? Check Out The Popular Attraction In This Texas City

I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Galveston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Galveston, TX
Galveston, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Kemp, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle#Turtles#World#Texas A M University#Abc 13#Texas A M#The Galveston Channel
Community Impact Houston

Popshelf now open on FM 1960 in Champions area

The retailer offers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and party goods. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened Aug. 1 at 5650 FM 1960 W., Houston. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend law enforcement key in on golf cart safety

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tragedy in Galveston where an alleged drunk driver struck a golf cart killing four people brings renewed focus on golf cart operation here in the Coastal Bend. "Sometimes they ignore stuff that's important and it's important to their safety," said Scott Tanzer who owns...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy