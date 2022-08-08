ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi just reunited to play Black Sabbath classics in Birmingham

By Fraser Lewry
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r53QO_0h9cw2tP00

Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi have reunited to play an unannounced, brief set at the closing ceremony of this year's Commonwealth Games. The performance took place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, Black Sabbath 's home town.

With Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, the Sabbath pair played an extremely truncated version of Iron Man and a complete Paranoid , the song climaxing as fireworks lit up the sky. The performance, witnessed in the stadium by Prince Edward, caused a delay to the start of the following show, the BBC's flagship 10 O'Clock news broadcast.

Other Brummie acts to play at the closing ceremony included Apache Indian, Musical Youth, UB40, The Selecter, Duran Duran and Dexy's Midnight Runners.

Watch the performance of Paranoid below.

Iommi also performed at the opening ceremony of The Games , playing what was described as a 'dream sequence', titled Hear My Voice, alongside saxophonist Soweto Kinch. The music was based on the title track from 2020 film Trial Of The Chicago Seven , with vocals from Birmingham-born R&B singers Indigo Marshall and Gambimi.

Ozzy Osbourne's new album, Patient  Number 9 , will be released on September 9. It features guest appearance from Iommi, Zakk Wylde, and Red Hot Chilli Peppers ’ drummer Chad Smith. Metallica ’s Rob Trujillo and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and Foo Fighters ’ late drummer Taylor Hawkins area also reported to have been involved in the recording.

See more

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Why Grace Slick Just Can’t Watch Any Performance Of ‘Fleetwood Mac’

The rock music industry has always been riddled with drama, rivalry, and bad blood among its singers. For some of the stars, conflicts were settled amicably, while for others, feuds lasted for years leading to them not relating with one another again and sharing previously unknown things about each other with the media during interviews. However, in the case of retired singer-songwriter Grace Slick, she believes that rock stars must follow specific rules, especially when performing live or producing music.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
CELEBRITIES
People

Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home': ' I Hope We've Done Ozzy Proud'

Carrie Underwood is putting her country flair on classic rock. On Friday, Apple Music launched its newest integration called Apple Music Sessions, a space which will feature reimagined recordings by prolific musicians everywhere. To mark the occasion, Underwood filmed and reimagined three songs: her hits "Ghost Story," "Blown Away" and Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home" — which were all filmed in Nashville.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duff Mckagan
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Adam Wakeman
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Mike Mccready
Person
Tommy Clufetos
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Zakk Wylde
Person
Soweto Kinch
24/7 Wall St.

Artists Whose First Album Was Released After They Died

The lives of famous music artists tend to all have a similar trajectory: They rise from obscurity to achieve fame and renown, which either diminishes or stays strong throughout their lives. But sadly, some artists never live to see their solo musical efforts released to the world.   There’s a cruel twist of fate at play […]
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Birmingham#British Royal Family#Commonwealth Games#Iron Man#Paranoid#Brummie#Ub40#Hear My Voice#R B#Guns N Roses#Foo Fighters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Louder

Louder

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy