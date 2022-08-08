Read full article on original website
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen Walters
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Florida anticipating competing Saturday in first scrimmage of fall camp
After a week and a half of fall camp, the Florida football program will move from the indoor practice facility and the adjacent outdoor fields to the venue where the Gators will compete throughout the regular season: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida will move to The Swamp on Saturday for...
UF mum on report of Georgia hosting recruits in Jacksonville
A major point of contention regarding the annual Florida-Georgia contest in Jacksonville is the neutral location of the rivalry bout, which in theory prevents each team from having an additional home contest every other year, and therefore inhibits prospects from taking an official visit during The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.
Georgia and Florida Allowed to Host Recruits At Annual Matchup
Since taking the head coaching job in Athens, Kirby Smart has had one consistent take and opinion on the game between Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, it shouldn't be played in Jacksonville. It should be played in Athens and Gainseville. Why? Because Always, Be, 'Cruiting. It's ...
Florida football: We’ve got to stop saying UCF is better than Florida
Florida football had a down year last year. No doubt about it. And all of the team’s struggles and issues were summed up in a Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF. Some would think that in an obvious down year, where the team didn’t have their head coach, best QB was hurt, and hadn’t looked motivated since week 3, a bowl game loss wouldn’t carry that much weight.
Breaking: Gators flip 4-star LB Jaden Robinson from South Carolina
The Florida Gators have added yet another commitment to their 2023 recruiting class after a hot finish to the end of July. The latest addition to the class came by way of Lake City (Fla.) Columbia four-star linebacker Jaden Robinson, who flipped his verbal pledge from the South Carolina Gamecocks to the Florida Gators. He is coming off a pair of visits to UF's campus in late July. He landed an offer from the Gators right before making his commitment to the Gamecocks, but after hosting him a few times, and some legwork by the staff, he had a change of heart and decided to stay home.
Robinson flips to Florida
South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
ESPN
New Florida football coach Billy Napier looks to rebuild the Gators into a championship contender
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Joshua Thompson walks across the street from his office inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium earlier this year, puts on a hardhat and begins a tour of the future home of Florida football. He has recently been hired as new coach Billy Napier's director of football operations, and he's impressed by the bones of the 140,000-square foot facility, even though it was designed with the previous staff in mind.
VIDEO: Catching up with 4-star OL Roderick Kearney at Orange Park High School
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney started up his high school fall camp recently. The Orange Park (Fla.) product committed to FSU over the summer and has been a rock solid commit ever since. He talks about his relationship with Alex Atkins as well as his expectations for his team as well as FSU this upcoming football season.
Florida Gators Welcome an Emphasis on Discipline Within Program
A new era of Florida Gators football will feature a renewed interest in discipline at the forefront.
Top247 DL Kamran James sets commitment date
The recruitment of Orlando (Fla.) Olympia four-star defensive lineman Kamran James is winding down. According to 247Sports Southeast analyst Andrew Ivins on the Preps to Pros show on Youtube, James is set to make his decision by the end of this weekend. Swamp247 has also confirmed the expected date for that decision is likely this coming Sunday. Florida and Georgia are the two schools who have hosted him on campus as of late. He's visited Florida numerous times this year alone, with three of four of those trips being in the months of June and July.
Gator Country
McDonald calls the Florida Gators one of his top schools
The Florida Gators hosted many of their top targets on campus at the end of July for Friday Night Lights and the cookout. Defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (6-3, 310, Suwanee, GA. North Gwinnett) was on campus on Saturday and he enjoyed the events the staff had planned for the recruits.
247Sports
Florida Gators football: Billy Napier 'very pleased with' Anthony Richardson, Jack Miller among UF's top QBs
In addition to a coaching change, the Florida Gators enter the 2022 season with a couple of capable quarterbacks. With Emory Jones now gone, UF turns to Anthony Richardson, with Jack Miller backing him up. During a recent press conference, first-year head coach Billy Napier explained where his quarterbacks are at.
cltampa.com
Video shows alligator named 'Big Head Fred' eating smaller gator at Florida spring
Big Head Fred is hungry, and meat is back on the menu, boys. A recent video posted to Facebook by Kayla Jane of Kayla Jane's Crystal Kayaks shows a large alligator in Florida's Silver Springs savagely enjoying a much smaller gator for lunch. "Big Head Fred is back at it...
floridapolitics.com
UF announces faculty expansion as it prepares for new nursing students
A 2021 analysis shows that Florida has a need for about 60K additional nurses over the next 15 years. The University of Florida announced it will recruit about 20 new faculty members as it prepares to train and educate baccalaureate-prepared nurses, nurse practitioners and nurse scientists in the coming year to help abate a looming nursing shortage in the state.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bronson coach faces additional charges
Former Bronson High School basketball coach Billy McCall Jr. now faces sexual misconduct charges not only in Alachua County but Levy County as well. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) press release sent Wednesday, additional victims have reportedly come forward. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested McCall...
It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala
Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?
Welcome to Williston, Florida signLittleT889 on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a state filled with many incredible secrets. I've only lived here a little under a year. Still, it's gotten to the point where I've concluded that, no matter how many stories I try to learn about Florida (and it's a continuous effort), I will never understand everything buried by time in the Sunshine State.
Independent Florida Alligator
City officials, GPD respond to white supremacist flyers in Gainesville neighborhoods
When Rodney Samuel and Linda Potter, an interracial couple in Sutters Landing, found a Ziploc bag with corn kernels and a slip of paper on their driveway Saturday, they didn’t think too much of it. Upon a closer look, Samuel and Potter were startled to realize the flyer on...
24hip-hop.com
Floyd Ro: The Rapper’s Rapper – A Motivated Artist from Central Florida
There’s an artist from Central Florida that has been dubbed, The Rapper’s Rapper. He has steadily made his mark on the industry with his high-energy flows and vivid wordplay. His name is Floyd Ro, and his mother worked hard to keep he and his sister out of trouble as much as she could growing up in Ocala, FL.
chainstoreage.com
New marketing director named at North Florida’s largest shopping center
Ashley Bryant grew up in Gainesville, graduated from the University of Florida in that North Florida town, and will now take over the marketing of its largest retail center. Bryant is the new director of marketing at Butler Enterprises, owner-operator of Butler Plaza, Butler North, and Butler Town Center. The three retail enclaves cover 267 acres of Gainesville with 150 stores and restaurants that include Walmart, Lowes, The Cheesesteak Factory, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Its wide-ranging grocery lineup features Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and two Publix supermarkets.
247Sports
