The Florida Gators have added yet another commitment to their 2023 recruiting class after a hot finish to the end of July. The latest addition to the class came by way of Lake City (Fla.) Columbia four-star linebacker Jaden Robinson, who flipped his verbal pledge from the South Carolina Gamecocks to the Florida Gators. He is coming off a pair of visits to UF's campus in late July. He landed an offer from the Gators right before making his commitment to the Gamecocks, but after hosting him a few times, and some legwork by the staff, he had a change of heart and decided to stay home.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO