nbc15.com
Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race
Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools. Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting first thing Wednesday as he seeks another term as Wisconsin’s governor. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to clerk treasurer Cassandra Suettinger,...
101 WIXX
Michels Edges Out Kleefisch in Republican Gubernatorial Primary
WAUKESHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tim Michels, co-owner of the state’s largest construction company and Army veteran, came out victorious in Tuesday’s Republican primary race for governor. Michels defeated former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch and will face Democrat Tony Evers in November’s general election. Momentum built through...
TMJ4 News breaks down the 2022 Wisconsin primary election results
Tim Michels spent millions of dollars of his own money and he picked up the endorsement of former president Donald Trump to beat Rebecca Kleefisch.
WISN
Race set between Gov. Tony Evers and Tim Michels
MILWAUKEE — The race to November ignited immediately. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers launched a multi-city, multi-day tour Wednesday alongside other prominent Democrats and his new running-mate, Rep. Sara Rodriguez who won her own primary Tuesday night for lieutenant governor. Evers will face Republican businessman Tim Michels. "Certainly his connection...
WISN
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos defeats Trump-supported challenger
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has defeated his opponent, Adam Steen, in the state Assembly District 63 race. Vos is one of the most powerful Republicans in the state. Steen, is a relative political unknown but is fresh off the sudden endorsement from Trump. Steen picked up the Trump-backing after...
Tim Michels Chances of Beating Tony Evers for Wisconsin Governor: Polls
After his GOP primary win, Tim Michels pledged to work with Trump to "drain the swamp."
WISN
In their own words: Candidates make final push on Wisconsin primary election day
The Republican primary for Wisconsin governor is expected to be a tight race into the night. Rebecca Kleefisch voted Tuesday morning in Concord and will be in Oconomowoc on Tuesday night when results roll in. Once deemed the dominant frontrunner, the question going into the night is the impact of...
Kaul, Toney AG race likely to turn on broader issues
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul will have to go through an experienced Republican prosecutor to win a second term this fall in a race that will likely turn on the candidates’ stances on broader issues such as abortion, gun restrictions and crime. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney outlasted two sharply conservative opponents in Tuesday’s primary to win the right to face Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election. With both Republicans and Democrats using attorneys general offices across the country to attack opposing presidential administrations’ policies in court, the stakes are big. Toney and Kaul are both experienced prosecutors, which means their race could hinge on larger political issues, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political scientist Anthony Chergosky said. For Kaul, that will likely mean hyping the lawsuit he filed seeking to undo an 1849 state law banning abortion.
kdal610.com
Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rodriguez moves on in lieutenant governor race
Democrat Sara Rodriguez is advancing in the race for Lt. Gov. Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and part of Milwaukee will face off Republican Roger Roth in the Nov. 8 general election. Rodriguez took the lead with 82.2% of the votes in Waukesha County, and...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Close race for Wisconsin Republican governor candidates
Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday with dew points climbing back into the mid 60s. A look at turnout for the Wisconsin primary election. Mandela Barnes is poised to be the Democrat for US Senate.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
August primary election results: Vos declares victory over Steen, county follows state in other races
UPDATE 10:20pm: Robin Vos, (R-Rochester) has declared victory for the 63rd Assembly District seat despite a 260 vote difference between him and his opponent Adam Steen. ORIGINAL STORY ON PRIMARY ELECTION: Votes in the 63rd Assembly District haven’t been totaled yet, but the Racine County Clerk’s office at 8:45 pm posted unofficial totals indicating Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) was leading his opponent Adam Steen by 283 votes with 25% of precincts reporting .
whbl.com
Sheboygan County – Unofficial Primary Results
Sheboygan County voters largely agreed with the rest of Wisconsin in the August 9 Partisan Primary election. Tony Evers, running unopposed, won the Democrat nomination, and Sheboygan County agreed with the State overall by approving Tim Michels as the Republican Candidate, topping Rebecca Kleefisch 8,322 to 7,591 in the County.
Republicans shut out of Washington Secretary of State race
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Until Democratic state Sen. Steve Hobbs was appointed as Washington’s secretary of state last November, Republicans had a hold on the office for 56 years. Now, they’ve been shut out of the general election. Hobbs captured about 40% of the vote and easily...
This is what motivates Wisconsin voters to cast a ballot in a partisan primary
What pushes people to come out and vote, the answer is not the same for everyone especially in a partisan primary.
WISN
Mandela Barnes wins Wisconsin Democratic primary for US Senate
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. He will face current U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the November general election. "Now we know Ron Johnson says a lot of crazy things, but the reality is, what he does in Washington is no joke. He's downright dangerous," Barnes said. "We are talking about a person who's made millions for special interests, repealed the Affordable Care Act. He wants to slash Social Security, Medicare, won't vote to cap the cost of insulin. This is a person who secured more than $200 million in tax deductions for his wealthiest donors, but he won't lift a finger to keep good paying jobs right here in Wisconsin.'
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election; Michels eyes governor's office
Business owner Tim Michels wants to be Wisconsin’s next governor. Before that can happen, he has to defeat three other Republican gubernatorial candidates in the Aug. 9 primary.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bodden wins State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election
STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. “I thought I...
wpr.org
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
