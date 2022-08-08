MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul will have to go through an experienced Republican prosecutor to win a second term this fall in a race that will likely turn on the candidates’ stances on broader issues such as abortion, gun restrictions and crime. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney outlasted two sharply conservative opponents in Tuesday’s primary to win the right to face Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election. With both Republicans and Democrats using attorneys general offices across the country to attack opposing presidential administrations’ policies in court, the stakes are big. Toney and Kaul are both experienced prosecutors, which means their race could hinge on larger political issues, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political scientist Anthony Chergosky said. For Kaul, that will likely mean hyping the lawsuit he filed seeking to undo an 1849 state law banning abortion.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO