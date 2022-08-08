Read full article on original website
2 meteor showers will light up the night sky this week. Here's how to watch
Over the last few days of July, the Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers will light up the night sky. Here's the best way to view the showers depending on your side of the equator.
Fox News
Perseid meteor shower begins: When, where to see it
The Perseids – one of the biggest meteor showers of the year – have returned this summer. According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to catch the show. However, a full moon could negatively impact the view...
Why You Should Watch the 2022 Perseid Meteor Shower Before It Peaks
Astronomer Gianluca Masi told Newsweek that stargazers could twice as many meteors per hour by looking up on August 9 rather than August 11.
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
IFLScience
Watch A Comet Getting Destroyed By The Sun
Goodbye little comet, we barely knew you. The Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), a collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, observed a comet over the weekend getting brighter as it approached closer and closer to the Sun – until the heat was too much and the comet was destroyed. Shared online by solar physicist Dr Keith Strong, the comet was less a sungrazer and more of a "sun diver".
Freethink
NASA discovers the perfect cave to live in on the moon
A NASA-funded team of researchers has identified a lunar pit on the moon that’s always a balmy 63 degrees Fahrenheit — suggesting it could be the perfect place for future astronauts to establish a moon base. The challenge: NASA plans to return humans to the moon as soon...
Expedition Suggests Amelia Earhart May Have Had an Encounter With Vicious Coconut Crabs on Nikumaroro
American aviation pioneer Amelia Mary Earhart was the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. On July 2, 1937, famous American aviator Amelia Earhart along with her navigator Fred Noonan and their plane mysteriously disappeared on the third to last leg of their world flight.
Geomagnetic Storm Expected To Hit Earth Today After The Sun Spewed Out A Solar Flare
A solar storm hurtling from a hole in the Sun is expected to hit the Earth today (Wednesday, August 3). Live Science reports that forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) said a minor G-1 geomagnetic storm might hit the planet. The NOAA...
August to offer skygazers wide array of highly-anticipated astronomy events
The final supermoon of 2022 will rise just as the dog days of summer come to a close, but it could have a negative effect on a separate hotly anticipated astronomical event. The conclusion of the dog days of summer will kick off a flurry of astronomical events in the night sky, including two highly-anticipated events unfolding at the same time.
How to watch the Perseids peak (despite the full moon)
Once a year, from mid-July to late August, Earth passes through a cosmic junk heap that pelts our planet with thousands of tiny space rocks no wider than a grain of sand. We call this annual event the Perseid meteor shower — or simply the Perseids. This year, the...
August's full moon likely to outshine Perseid meteor shower this year, NASA astronomer says
The Perseid meteor shower, one of the most anticipated and popular night-sky shows of the year, is likely to be upstaged by August’s full moon.
Perseid meteor shower 2022 webcast: Watch the 'shooting stars' live online tonight!
The annual Perseid meteor shower is approaching its peak, and you can enjoy the event live online.
A Saturn Sighting, a Meteor Shower, and the Year's Last Supermoon Is All Happening This Month
It's hard to top July's exoplanet excitement, but August will try. Not only is this the last month to catch one of 2022's three supermoons, it's also the beginning of several lunar missions — with one of the year's best meteor showers mixed in. Some of this month's night-sky...
Astronomers plan to fish an interstellar meteorite out of the ocean using a massive magnet
The interstellar asteroid crashed into the Pacific Ocean in 2014 and its recovery would be a world-changing scientific discovery, scientists say.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s Lunar IceCube – Moon-Observing CubeSat Ready for Artemis Launch
Lunar IceCube, NASA’s water-scouting CubeSat, is now poised to hitch a ride to lunar orbit. Although it is not much bigger than a shoe box, Lunar IceCube’s data will have an outsized impact on lunar science. The satellite is integrated into the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and...
Perseid meteor shower generates early 'shooting stars' (video)
If you're worried about the full moon washing out the Perseid meteor shower peak Aug. 12, go out now. NASA cameras have already spotted 'shooting stars.'
NASA just released even more deep-space pics and they're jaw-dropping
Following several days of tears, NASA unveiled four high anticipated deep space photos from the James Webb Space Telescope and the images are spectacular. For the first time in history, humans are able to see detailed photos of the wonders of the universe including the Carina Nebula, Southern Ring Nebula, Stephan's Quintet, and the most detailed spectrum of an exoplanet.
Violent supermassive black hole with twisting jet may help Milky Way observations
A spiraling jet of radiation from a violently active supermassive black hole could hold the key to a better understanding of the black hole at the center of our own galaxy. The Event Horizon Telescope, in collaboration with two other radio-telescope arrays, has imaged the powerful, near-light-speed jet of a blazar, and found it to be twisted, possibly as a result of one black hole orbiting another.
James Webb telescope discovered the most distant galaxy mankind has ever seen
The James Webb space telescope continues to break records and deliver amazing results. The most recent achievement comes just a week after Webb spotted the most distant galaxy we’d ever discovered. Now, the iconic space telescope has once again broken that record, capturing a red smudge of a galaxy estimated to be 35 billion light-years away.
Phys.org
Madrid meteor's cometary origins unearthed
A fireball spotted over Madrid has had its astronomical ancestry unearthed. While it ended its days burning up in Earth's atmosphere on 31 July this year, the fragment began its life as part of Comet 169P/NEAT, responsible for the annual Alpha Capricornids meteor shower. Meteor showers occur as Earth passes...
