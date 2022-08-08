ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Perseid meteor shower begins: When, where to see it

The Perseids – one of the biggest meteor showers of the year – have returned this summer. According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to catch the show. However, a full moon could negatively impact the view...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Cruise#Starlight#Moon#The Southern Outer Banks
IFLScience

Watch A Comet Getting Destroyed By The Sun

Goodbye little comet, we barely knew you. The Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), a collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, observed a comet over the weekend getting brighter as it approached closer and closer to the Sun – until the heat was too much and the comet was destroyed. Shared online by solar physicist Dr Keith Strong, the comet was less a sungrazer and more of a "sun diver".
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

NASA discovers the perfect cave to live in on the moon

A NASA-funded team of researchers has identified a lunar pit on the moon that’s always a balmy 63 degrees Fahrenheit — suggesting it could be the perfect place for future astronauts to establish a moon base. The challenge: NASA plans to return humans to the moon as soon...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Indy100

NASA just released even more deep-space pics and they're jaw-dropping

Following several days of tears, NASA unveiled four high anticipated deep space photos from the James Webb Space Telescope and the images are spectacular. For the first time in history, humans are able to see detailed photos of the wonders of the universe including the Carina Nebula, Southern Ring Nebula, Stephan's Quintet, and the most detailed spectrum of an exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Violent supermassive black hole with twisting jet may help Milky Way observations

A spiraling jet of radiation from a violently active supermassive black hole could hold the key to a better understanding of the black hole at the center of our own galaxy. The Event Horizon Telescope, in collaboration with two other radio-telescope arrays, has imaged the powerful, near-light-speed jet of a blazar, and found it to be twisted, possibly as a result of one black hole orbiting another.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Madrid meteor's cometary origins unearthed

A fireball spotted over Madrid has had its astronomical ancestry unearthed. While it ended its days burning up in Earth's atmosphere on 31 July this year, the fragment began its life as part of Comet 169P/NEAT, responsible for the annual Alpha Capricornids meteor shower. Meteor showers occur as Earth passes...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy