In the pages of Jason Aaron's latest Punisher series, Marvel Comics has been making some big swings and perhaps some major changes to the canon of Frank Castle's life. At the core of the comic is that Frank has put away his trademark Skull logo and frequently used firearms and is on his way to becoming The Fist of the Beast and the primary enforcer of ninja death cult The Hand. Throughout the series however there have been flashbacks to Frank's early life, perhaps teasing that he was seemingly manipulated from an early age to not only be stone-cold killer but also to join The Hand itself. That's just the first of the changes to his origin.

COMICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO