Kamen Rider Anime Shows Off Fuuto PI's Henshin Sequence: Watch
Kamen Rider has made its official anime debut with Fuuto PI, and the newest episode of the series has finally unleashed the series' taken on Kamen Rider W's Henshin sequence! Toei's massively popular Kamen Rider franchise is now in the midst of celebrating its 50th Anniversary, and part of that celebration resulted in the very first anime adaptation from the franchise as a whole. Adapting the official sequel manga series to Kamen Rider W, fans have finally gotten to see what a Kamen Rider anime could look like. And with the newest episode, we finally got a full transformation sequence!
One Piece: Red Cosplay Sings The Film's Praises With Uta
One Piece has officially hit theaters across Japan with its latest feature film effort, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up One Piece Film: Red's theatrical launch with its new character, Uta! One Piece is currently in the midst of celebrating its 25th Anniversary of the original manga hitting Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the anime franchise has celebrated with a new feature film effort that shined a light on the elusive Red-Haired Shanks. Not only that, but it's promising to showcase even more of this fan favorite's history by introducing his daughter, the mysterious Uta.
Marvel's Newest Animated Series Is Now on Disney+
Marvel Studios has released I Am Groot, an animated original series featuring the toddler-aged Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, on Disney+ today. As the title suggests, the cartoon spotlights Groot, the floral colossus of the Guardians of the Galaxy, in his "Baby Groot" form. The series is made up of shorts that see Baby Groot getting into and out of trouble in a world of photorealistic animation. Vin Diesel returns to voice Groot and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is one of the show's executive producers. I Am Groot is just the latest in animated efforts from Marvel Studios, joining What If...? as the only two cartoon efforts from the outfit to date. Soon, they'll be joined by Marvel Zombies, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and X-Men '97.
Coheed And Cambria premiere new video for A Disappearing Act
US quartet Coheed And Cambria recently released new concept album Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Releases Nezuko DLC and Free Update
The Demon Slayer fighting video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (often simply referred to as Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles) has released its latest addition to the anime game's DLC roster: Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form). The DLC pack featuring this specific form of Nezuko makes her a playable character in both local and online Versus mode and adds profile photos and quotes. Alongside the release of the new DLC character, a new free update is now available across platforms as well.
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77
William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
IDW Announces Five New TV Shows Across HBO Max, Cartoon Network and More
Five new TV shows based on IDW Publishing comic books and graphic novels are in development, including at HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Deadline reports IDW Entertainment is developing the five series for Anima Studios, Cartoon Network Studios, HBO Max, Universal Content Productions (UCP), Universal International Studios, and Warner Bros. Television. The shows come from comics and graphic novels published by IDW Publishing and Top Shelf Productions that represent different genres, so there should be something for everybody to check out when they make it to television sets and mobile devices. Some of the series come out of IDW's Originals initiative, which included projects from former Batman scribe Scott Snyder, John Ridley, and G. Willow Wilson.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Rumor Could Spoil Debut of Surprising Character
The Acolyte may feature the live-action debut of one of Star Wars' most fabled characters. According to new rumors swirling online, the upcoming Disney+ series may feature Darth Plageuis the Wise, the Sith Master who eventually took on Darth Sidious as his Sith Lord. The rumor comes from Redditor u/Aesokas...
Cartoon Network Fans Celebrate 30th Anniversary
Cartoon Network is celebrating it's 30th Anniversary today and fans are sharing their favorite memories from the channel. Back in 1992, Warner Bros. launched the specialty network and the rest is history. Cable programming for children had been around for years at that point, but Cartoon Network took to the angle with a focus on animation. While some moments of their history have tilted towards live-action, the most beloved entries that graced the channel have been cartoons. Fans have been remembering the old days when the network played old Hanna-Barbara shorts and Popeye cartoons. Others reflect on Cartoon Cartoon Fridays with the likes of Cow and Chicken, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and Ed, Edd, and Eddy. There's so much history to be mined there. Check out all the nostalgia right here down below.
Raymond Briggs, ‘The Snowman’ Creator, Dies at 88
Click here to read the full article. Raymond Briggs, the British illustrator, cartoonist, graphic novelist and author best known for “The Snowman,” has died. He was 88. “The Snowman,” a book without words and illustrated with pencil crayons, was created by Briggs in 1978. It was adapted as an animated television film for U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 in 1982, which is played on U.K. television every Christmas. It was nominated for the Academy Award for best animated short film and won a BAFTA TV Award for best children’s program. “The Snowman” sold more than 5.5 million copies worldwide. Briggs also created evergreen...
Chainsaw Man: Denji's Voice Actor Posts Secret Message Just for Makima
Chainsaw Man is just a few months out from its release, and it would not be too much to say all eyes are on the adaptation. The team at Studio MAPPA is working hard on the project as you can imagine, and some big news about the show was just revealed. Not long ago, the main cast was announced, and it didn't take the actor behind Denji long to share a secret message meant for Makima.
Premiere: Glasgow DJ/Producer BETH Reveals Spine-Tingling House Jam “Get 2gether”
Building on decades of rave history north of the border, Glasgow-hailing DJ and producer BETH is gearing up to release her brand new single, “Get 2gether”, a big, full-bodied number built on a wall of gut-shifting low-end. There’s plenty more to it than just bass—although there is plenty...
Former AEW Star Teases WWE Return
Lio Rush took to Instagram on Monday and uploaded a highlight reel from his time in WWE. The young star first joined WWE in 2017, working in NXT and 205 Live and as a manager for Bobby Lashley on the main roster before going on hiatus in 2019 over backstage issues. He'd return to NXT late that year and held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship before being let go in April 2020 due to budget cuts.
Xbox Teases Gamescom Plans, Gameplay Previews
Xbox is returning once more to Gamescom this year, and this week, we got a preview of what the company's plans there are at the gaming event. Those attending in-person will naturally have some gaming-related activities to look forward to like walking the Sea of Thieves plank and seeing bosses from Grounded while also spending hands-on time with first and third-party games. For the majority of people who will be watching from home or catching up on the gaming news after it's streamed, you'll be able to see gameplay and develop presentations centered around those upcoming games as well.
First Look at Johnny Depp's Next Movie Role Revealed
A new look at Johnny Depp's first feature film in three years has officially arrived. On Wednesday, France's Why Not Productions unveiled a first teaser image for Jeanne du Barry, an upcoming historical film starring Depp. The promo image, which you can check out below, showcases Depp as King Louis XV. The film will be directed by Maïwenn, who also stars in the project as the titular character. Production reportedly began on July 26th in France, and will last for 11 weeks.
Yellowjackets Has Already Cast Adult Lottie for Season 2
We're going to spoil the first season of Yellowjackets below! One of the many things that fans were quick to respond to with Yellowjackets' first season is the dueling casts featuring actors playing the teenage and adult versions of different characters. Sophie Nélisse and Melanie Lynskey both play Shauna for example while Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher play Natalie, among others. Ever since the first season of Yellowjackets ended there's been fan speculation about who will step into the shoes of one of its biggest roles for season two, adult Lottie. Played by Courtney Eaton in the '90s timeline, the series has apparently already found an actress to play her in the present day.
Marvel Makes Another Change to The Punisher's Origin
In the pages of Jason Aaron's latest Punisher series, Marvel Comics has been making some big swings and perhaps some major changes to the canon of Frank Castle's life. At the core of the comic is that Frank has put away his trademark Skull logo and frequently used firearms and is on his way to becoming The Fist of the Beast and the primary enforcer of ninja death cult The Hand. Throughout the series however there have been flashbacks to Frank's early life, perhaps teasing that he was seemingly manipulated from an early age to not only be stone-cold killer but also to join The Hand itself. That's just the first of the changes to his origin.
Isle of the Dead: Walking Dead Spinoff Wraps Pilot
Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have wrapped filming on the pilot episode of The Walking Dead spinoff show Isle of the Dead. Cohan and Morgan, who return as rivals Maggie and Negan in the post-apocalyptic New York City-set series, announced they've completed the first episode during Sunday's live The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022 special. In March, AMC Networks announced it greenlit the new series from showrunner Eli Jorné and executive producer Scott M. Gimple as a six-episode first season set to premiere on AMC+ and AMC in 2023.
DC's Poison Ivy Solo Series Gets Second Arc Due to Fan Demand
DC has announced a second arc for its Poison Ivy solo series. Pamela Isley may have begun as a foil to Batman, but over the years her popularity in the comics and as a part of Batman: The Animated Series and the Harley Quinn animated series has led to her crossing over to the land of the antihero. Poison Ivy's crusade as an environmentalist continues in a new six-issue story arc from writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Marcio Takara thanks to the overwhelming fan demand and support of her solo book. The new arc of Poison Ivy will see her continue her quest to undo the wrongs of man and return the Earth to the Green… whatever the cost.
Breaking Bad Creator Vince Gilligan's New TV Series Compared to The Twilight Zone
Vince Gilligan is about to enter another dimension of his career. The four-time Emmy-winning Breaking Bad creator confirmed spinoff Better Call Saul, which he co-created with showrunner Peter Gould, will end the Bad Universe that also spawned the Gilligan-directed El Camino movie. Gilligan will soon pitch his next original series, an as-yet-unrevealed new idea reportedly comparable to The Twilight Zone. It's unclear whether the series, which is being set up with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul studio Sony Pictures Television as producers, is an anthology like the genre-twisting Twilight Zone.
