Read full article on original website
Related
‘Chicago P.D.’: Here’s What the Show’s Newest Regular Cast Member Could Mean in Season 10
Chicago PD will have a new regular cast member in Season 10 with Benjamin Levy Aguilar continuing as Dante Torres. Aguilar will stay with Intelligence and work under the watchful eye of Hank Voight, played by Jason Beghe. Aguilar appeared on the show as Franco Chavaro two seasons earlier. Still, the fact that Torres is back with the Intelligence Unit raises some interesting questions.
‘Chicago PD’ Fans Are Puzzled By This Detail About Voight’s Family
Like any fan-favorite character of a long-running series, fans want to know everything there is to know about Chicago PD‘s stoic yet caring sergeant, Hank Voight. Part of what makes Voight so interesting, however, is his complicated, somewhat clouded past. That said, what we do know about him fits...
How old is Jay Halstead on Chicago PD?
Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) is a cop who always seemed wise beyond his years. He brings a sense of morality and quiet strength to Chicago PD, which can often put him at odds with his boss, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). Is Halstead’s actually wisdom beyond his years? Is it...
‘Blue Bloods’: This Guest Actor Is Now a Bona Fide Movie Star
Jessica Rothe has slowly ascended the Hollywood hierarchy. The actress played starring roles in Mary + Jane, Happy Death Day, and Utopia. She boasts 387K followers on Instagram. However, before landing roles that vaulted her to more fame, she started out landing smaller parts. She once played the role of...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Chicago Fire’: Is Eamonn Walker Returning for Season 11?
Chicago Fire star Eamonn Walker has portrayed Chief Wallace Boden since 2012. Starting in 2014, Walker starred as Boden in the other Chicago shows: Chicago Med and Chicago PD. If Walker were to not return to the show, the show would be unrecognizable. In previous seasons, storylines have led fans to believe Boden may depart Firehouse 51.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS・
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Chris Mansa Announces Engagement: PHOTOS
Chicago Fire actor Chris Mansa, who played Mason on the tenth season of the show, just announced his engagement on Instagram. “Built in God. Stronger together. I love you today and forever. – Paradice,” the actor wrote in his caption. He continued, writing, “In case it’s not clear,...
‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Hints at a Crossover With Behind-the-Scenes Pic With ‘Med’ Characters
One Chicago fans are chomping at the bit to see more of their favorite teams behind The Windy City’s public service teams. The wait is coming closer to an end as all three flagship shows are rolling in front of cameras for a return in September. Some of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Good Morning America’ Viewers Urge Show to Fire Host: Here’s Who They Want as Replacement
Since 2018, Whit Johnson has served as co-anchor of the weekend editions of Good Morning America. Three years later, the journalist added another role to his resume when ABC introduced him as the newest Saturday anchor of ABC World News Tonight. Recently, however, he’s abandoned his post on GMA to fill in for David Muir on World News Tonight.
‘Charmed’ and ‘Soap’ Actor Rebecca Balding Dead at 73
Best known for her roles in the original Charmed series and Soap, veteran screen actor Rebecca Balding has died at the age of 73. Following a battle with ovarian cancer, the actress passed away in Park City, Utah, her husband confirmed to USA Today. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Balding...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Returns for Season 13 in Epic Behind-Scenes Pic
Blue Bloods is already back at work for filming Season 13 episodes and one of its stars is showing off once again. Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker in the CBS police drama, shared a snap of her at work. Matt & Jess would find the photo on the actress’ Instagram Stories. It’s a sweet photo of Hawk in a black dress looking like a million dollars.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How
After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Meets Love of His Life On Set
Terry Serpico, who plays Chief Tommy McGrath, didn’t realize he’d meet his future wife on set of Law & Order: SVU this time a year ago, when the series worked on the season 23 premiere. The sparks started when he accidentally stepped on the foot of Kadia Saraf....
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Predict a Season 11 Pregnancy Reveal for This Character
We saw handfuls of exciting, adrenaline-pumping fire calls during Chicago Fire‘s 10th season. However, many of the main storylines, especially toward the season’s end, surrounded the crew’s romantic endeavors. For weeks, we followed the steamy development between Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins and 51’s Violet Mikami. Viewers also watched what seems to be a painfully slow crumble between Sylvie Brett and the now-departed character Matt Casey. Topping it all off, the Chicago Fire season 10 finale served up one of the most memorable wedding events we’ve witnessed in 10 years of One Chicago. Now, we must await the NBC drama’s return on September 21st. In the meantime, fans are predicting one of Firehouse 51’s current couples will welcome a new baby.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Popculture
Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78
Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Demand Return of Popular Guest Star
Popular drama show “Blue Bloods” is in between seasons right now. The break has fans thinking about the show, and reminiscing on old characters. A reddit post about one star had fans agreeing that the show should bring him back. On July 30, a redditor posted to r/BlueBloods...
Outsider.com
536K+
Followers
57K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 1