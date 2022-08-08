ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Seattle man suspected of shooting and killing his brother in eastern Whatcom County

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJtsd_0h9cvf0A00

A Seattle man was arrested in Whatcom County after he reportedly shot and killed his brother early Monday in North Cascades National Park.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked John Roper Thomson, 40, into Whatcom County Jail at 1:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on suspicion of first-degree murder and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Thomson is suspected of shooting his brother, 69-year-old Robert Thomson, multiple times with the intent to kill him, according to a sheriff’s office release.

At approximately 4 a.m. Monday, North Cascades National Park rangers responded to an area along State Route 20 at milepost 128, east of Newhalem and near the western end of Diablo Lake, for the report of a single shot followed by a rapid succession of more shots, according to the release.

The rangers arrived at approximately 4:45 a.m. and found John Thomson sitting in a vehicle in the area, according to the release.

John Thomson told the rangers that he did not hear any shots, prompting the rangers to continue to check further along State Route 20, the release states.

While returning to Newhalem, the rangers noticed a large amount of blood along the guardrail where they had spoken to John Thomson, according to the release. In addition, they found bullet holes in the guardrail.

The rangers looked down the embankment beyond the guardrail and found Robert Thomson’s body, the release states.

John Thomson was later located in Newhalem and arrested by the rangers, according to the release, adding that rangers spotted an AR-15-style rifle in the the vehicle while looking through the windows.

Sheriff’s office detectives, crime scene investigators and deputies were sent to Newhalem to continue the investigation. They spoke to John Thomson, according to the release, and he confessed to shooting his brother.

Thomson has previous felony convictions, according to the release. King County Superior Court records show he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm in 2013.

Comments / 0

Related
kpug1170.com

Police arrest serial shoplifter in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Most retailers like to see repeat customers come through their doors, but there’s at least one person Bellingham’s Target store hopes doesn’t return. Court records show that 27-year-old Anthony Phare has been making a habit of stealing merchandise from the store at Bellis...
BELLINGHAM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Whatcom County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Whatcom County, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
kpug1170.com

Man arrested after firing shots into the air at Bellingham park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A drive-by shooting at a Bellingham park led to an arrest over the weekend. Bellingham Police Officer Chad Cristelli said that witnesses saw the suspect, 18-year-old Nelson Polanco, step out of a car at Waypoint Park last Friday night, August 5th. Polanco is accused of firing...
BELLINGHAM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#County Jail#Park Rangers#Violent Crime
KIRO 7 Seattle

Domestic violence suspect on the run near Gold Bar

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a man wanted for a domestic violence assault near Gold Bar. According to deputies, there is a large law enforcement presence in the area near the 14800 block of 387th Avenue Southeast in unincorporated Gold Bar. There is...
GOLD BAR, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fed up with police response times, Tacoma man takes back his stolen trailer

TACOMA, Wash. — Dezzy Thomas says that after his trailer was stolen, Tacoma police gave him no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The classic car restorer tells KIRO 7 that over a period of eight days, he spotted his stolen trailer twice and both times he called 911. Fed up with delayed TPD response times and a lack of urgency, the second time he tracked down the trailer, he stole it back!
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies break out K-9's, drones to search for suspect in Gold Bar

GOLD BAR, Wash. - Drones and a K-9 unit were set up in the city of Gold Bar, Washington to find a domestic violence suspect on Tuesday. At 11:51 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced on Twitter that there was a large police presence in the area of Gold Bar Dr. near May Creek.
GOLD BAR, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KING 5

Father charged over 8-year-old daughter fatally shooting 2-year-old cousin in Puyallup

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Puyallup last year. The shooting took place on December 20, 2021, at a home on the 11000 block of 58th Street Court East. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Brian Widland left a loaded, unsecured gun in his 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom.
PUYALLUP, WA
KING 5

Deadly road rage shooting in Federal Way considered self-defense, police say

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run escalated into a deadly road rage shooting along a Federal Way roadway. Officers were called to the 800 block of South 320th Street just before 12:15 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash. The Federal Way Police Department said the two people involved stopped in the middle of the roadway and started a physical altercation.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Blind Snohomish County rapper sentenced; 247 pounds of meth, 42k fentanyl pills seized

A legally blind Snohomish County rapper was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to drug distribution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Wayne Frisby, aka ‘Mac Wayne,’ 37, was arrested in December 2020 for his role in a massive drug trafficking ring after investigators identified Frisby making drug deals on recorded phone calls.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
WGAU

Blind rapper sentenced to prison after 247 pounds of meth, 42,000 fentanyl pills seized

SEATTLE — A legally blind rapper known as “Mac Wayne” was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to federal charges. Wayne Frisby, aka “Mac Wayne,” was sentenced to six years in prison with an additional four years of supervised release, as the judge noted “the massive size of the conspiracy and the huge quantity of drugs involved,” federal prosecutors said in a news release announcing the sentence.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man attacked with metal pole in Downtown Seattle dies from injuries

SEATTLE - A 66-year-old man who was attacked with a metal pole in Downtown Seattle last week died from his injuries over the weekend. On Aug. 2, investigators said an officer near Third Avenue and Pike Street saw a man beating another man with a large metal pole. Medics treated...
SEATTLE, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
2K+
Followers
138
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy