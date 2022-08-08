ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

cityandstateny.com

New York City’s IT czar answers to monkeypox website failures

When New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a reorganizing of the city’s technology-related offices and agencies at the beginning of his term, he said the overhaul would, in part, “improve the delivery of government services.” But New Yorkers attempting to access monkeypox vaccine appointments last month were met with déjà vu in the form of websites that failed under demand.
PIX11

NYC business owners want action on rising crime

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Local businesses in New York City have a message for the mayor and governor: “enough is enough.”  Business owners said they are sick of the rise in crime that’s terrorizing their employees and customers. PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more from business owners and what Mayor Eric Adams has to say about […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jeffery Mac

Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says

(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers —  specifically when it came to their living conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars

Despite the Department of Sanitation’s attempts to “shut the rat nightclub down”, New York’s rodent population seems to be thriving, finding solace not only in sidewalk trash bags but also in parked cars around the New York.  In a one-two punch, the pandemic both motivated more New Yorkers to buy cars and left the city’s […] The post NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people

Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

What is going on with NYC’s public school enrollment? We explain.

New York City’s fight over school budget cuts has dominated the news. But at the heart of that debate is declining student enrollment. Overall, K-12 enrollment has dropped by 9.5% since the pandemic began. Officials are expecting 30,000 fewer K-12 students to be on the rolls this fall compared to last year.In this most recent school year, three-quarters of schools saw fewer students, a Chalkbeat analysis previously found. Enrollment of Black and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

NYC school budget cuts are again moving forward – for now

For the time being, the New York City Department of Education is once again slated to move forward with its original budget – the latest chapter of the legal battle between city officials and the swell of advocates, teachers and families who’ve condemned funding cuts to city schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Con Ed asks some Brooklyn neighborhoods to conserve energy

NEW YORK - The extreme heat has Con Edison asking some Brooklyn communities to conserve energy. The request comes as crews work to repair equipment. The affected area includes more than 100,000 customers in Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy and Bushwick. Con Ed says it reduced voltage in the area by 8%, but they're requesting the public's help. "To help us keep the system cool, so we can make the repairs before anything larger happens," said Con Ed spokesperson Alfonso Quiroz. "You can set your thermostat on your AC a little bit higher... another possible thing - don't run your dishwasher, don't do a load of laundry until later at night." Monday night, Con Ed made the same request to some customers in Queens, and for the same reason. 
BROOKLYN, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Spotted Lanternfly Returns

The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

These are the slowest, least reliable buses in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Traffic and congestion can bring commutes to a halt and low speeds can make bus trips seem as if they’re taking forever.  Two transit advocacy groups recognized the slowest and most unreliable local buses with the “Pokey” and “Schleppie” awards. The Straphangers Campaign and TransitCenter used data and MTA real-time information to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Next City

The Immigrant Women Workers Learning To Disrupt The Cleaning Industry

A total of 50 women graduated from Liberty Cleaners' new educational program in July. (Photo courtesy of the Worker’s Justice Project and Liberty Cleaners) Before Juana Camacho joined Liberty Cleaners, the country’s first women-led workers’ hub, she made less than minimum wage as a cleaner and felt she had no rights to negotiate with her employers. But as she organized alongside the women in the group, who together learned about their rights from wages to safe working conditions, her perspective changed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

