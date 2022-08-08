Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
cityandstateny.com
New York City’s IT czar answers to monkeypox website failures
When New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a reorganizing of the city’s technology-related offices and agencies at the beginning of his term, he said the overhaul would, in part, “improve the delivery of government services.” But New Yorkers attempting to access monkeypox vaccine appointments last month were met with déjà vu in the form of websites that failed under demand.
Protesters call on state leaders to revisit plans for 7 train station in Hell's Kitchen
Years ago the plan to expand the 7 train line included a stop on 34th Street in Hudson Yards and a station at 41st Street and 10th Avenue. To cut costs, the Hell's Kitchen stop was scrapped.
New bill aims to save money for New Jersey residents who commute to Manhattan for work
The campaign aims to help North Jersey residents who can work from the Garden State and save them money on their commutes and allow for more time with family.
MTA releases congestion pricing details, with fees that could be as high as $23 for drivers
A plan to implement a congestion pricing plan is slowly moving forward. Traffic could be reduced by as much as 20% as a result of congestion pricing, according to the MTA. [ more › ]
NYC business owners want action on rising crime
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Local businesses in New York City have a message for the mayor and governor: “enough is enough.” Business owners said they are sick of the rise in crime that’s terrorizing their employees and customers. PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more from business owners and what Mayor Eric Adams has to say about […]
Close to 1,700 homes in NYC experience power outages amid hot conditions
There were close to 1,700 outages across the city Wednesday as the hot weather continues to impact New York City communities. Con Edison says most of the outages are due to increased power usage.
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says
(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers — specifically when it came to their living conditions.
Doctors, preservationists hope to save storied Mount Sinai infirmary in Manhattan
The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary for Mount Sinai is located at 218 Second Ave. The historic building between 13th and 14th streets in Manhattan has made headlines as reports have indicated it might soon be put up for sale. [ more › ]
NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars
Despite the Department of Sanitation’s attempts to “shut the rat nightclub down”, New York’s rodent population seems to be thriving, finding solace not only in sidewalk trash bags but also in parked cars around the New York. In a one-two punch, the pandemic both motivated more New Yorkers to buy cars and left the city’s […] The post NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars appeared first on W42ST.
fox5ny.com
This is the salary you need to afford to buy a home in NYC
NEW YORK - The salary needed to afford a home in New York City is pretty steep, as you might expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to...
cityandstateny.com
NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people
Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
What is going on with NYC’s public school enrollment? We explain.
New York City’s fight over school budget cuts has dominated the news. But at the heart of that debate is declining student enrollment. Overall, K-12 enrollment has dropped by 9.5% since the pandemic began. Officials are expecting 30,000 fewer K-12 students to be on the rolls this fall compared to last year.In this most recent school year, three-quarters of schools saw fewer students, a Chalkbeat analysis previously found. Enrollment of Black and...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Protestors Accuse Robert DeFalco Realty of Illegally Denying Their Housing Vouchers
Brooklynite Douglas Powell has a voucher to pay a guaranteed $2,218 per month to a landlord in Brooklyn that will take him. He’s been trying to move out of a homeless shelter on Staten Island for three years. But realtors like Robert DeFalco Realty won’t rent to him—saying they...
cityandstateny.com
NYC school budget cuts are again moving forward – for now
For the time being, the New York City Department of Education is once again slated to move forward with its original budget – the latest chapter of the legal battle between city officials and the swell of advocates, teachers and families who’ve condemned funding cuts to city schools.
Con Ed asks some Brooklyn neighborhoods to conserve energy
NEW YORK - The extreme heat has Con Edison asking some Brooklyn communities to conserve energy. The request comes as crews work to repair equipment. The affected area includes more than 100,000 customers in Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy and Bushwick. Con Ed says it reduced voltage in the area by 8%, but they're requesting the public's help. "To help us keep the system cool, so we can make the repairs before anything larger happens," said Con Ed spokesperson Alfonso Quiroz. "You can set your thermostat on your AC a little bit higher... another possible thing - don't run your dishwasher, don't do a load of laundry until later at night." Monday night, Con Ed made the same request to some customers in Queens, and for the same reason.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Spotted Lanternfly Returns
The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
wnypapers.com
Hochul signs legislation to strengthen housing affordability for seniors & families
Legislation provides local option to expand eligibility for property tax exemption for people over 65 & people with disabilities and limited income; extends local option to provide property tax exemption to first-time homebuyers; increases timeline for completion and amount spent on emergency home repairs for low-to-moderate income seniors through RESTORE.
These are the slowest, least reliable buses in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Traffic and congestion can bring commutes to a halt and low speeds can make bus trips seem as if they’re taking forever. Two transit advocacy groups recognized the slowest and most unreliable local buses with the “Pokey” and “Schleppie” awards. The Straphangers Campaign and TransitCenter used data and MTA real-time information to […]
15 Queens Electeds Call for Feasibility Study of Potential Train Line Through Central Queens
More than a dozen Queens elected officials have called on the city and state to fund a study that that would assess the viability of a new potential north-south train line in central Queens. The call comes from 15 electeds who support exploring the feasibility of a massive project dubbed...
The Immigrant Women Workers Learning To Disrupt The Cleaning Industry
A total of 50 women graduated from Liberty Cleaners' new educational program in July. (Photo courtesy of the Worker’s Justice Project and Liberty Cleaners) Before Juana Camacho joined Liberty Cleaners, the country’s first women-led workers’ hub, she made less than minimum wage as a cleaner and felt she had no rights to negotiate with her employers. But as she organized alongside the women in the group, who together learned about their rights from wages to safe working conditions, her perspective changed.
