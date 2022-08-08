After three years of negotiations, planning, and some setbacks due to COVID, Simply Soulful Café has found a new Central Area home and is preparing for its grand opening. Located on 23rd and Jackson, the new facility provides the community with a dining/meeting space that is double the capacity of their original location in Madison Valley. With an upstairs space designed for meetings and more seating, and a parking garage, Simply Soulful offers a comfortable space that allows people to unwind, socialize and fill their bellies at the same time. In addition, the new location provides an outdoor space which the owners, Barbara Collins and her daughter Lillian Rambus, plan to host outdoor events featuring local artists.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO