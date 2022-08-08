Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Just In: This Bar Just Had Grand Opening and Closing in The Matter of Days!
This is the Idiot News Network where idiots aren't just in the news, they report the news for Thursday August 11th, 2021:. Here's all the places Bennett reported from today:. Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is getting ready to sell the most exotic poop in the PNW! Every year the zoo packs and delivers a wide variety of poop from giraffes, rhinos, hippos, zebras and more! You can click here to read more about this story!
Dezeen
Fauntleroy Residence by Heliotrope is a "private oasis" in Seattle
Seattle architecture studio Heliotrope has completed a cedar-clad family home that prioritises views of the Puget Sound and privacy from the street. The Fauntleroy Residence is on a waterfront site in Seattle, with westward vistas of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. A ferry terminal is just a short distance away.
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022
If you’re looking to have a few days away for a west coast staycation, then these weekend trips fromSeattle are sure to give you some great ideas. You may as well start packing your bags now!
KING-5
Luxury whiskey for sale at this swanky boutique in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Years before Glen McCallum and his wife Maxine opened their specialty spirits shop, McCallum & Sons Whiskey Company in downtown Tacoma, before Glen McCallum collected dozens of books on the subject of whiskey, and hundred of bottles, there was that first high end single malt whiskey: a $200 bottle of Glenmorangie Signet, a gift from Maxine's uncle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
multifamilybiz.com
GID Acquires Newly Built 409-Unit Uplund Apartment Community in Suburban Seattle Metropolitan Market of Kirkland
SEATTLE, WA - GID, a vertically-integrated real estate company with corporate offices in Atlanta, has announced the acquisition of Uplund Apartments located in Kirkland, WA, a suburb of Seattle. Built in 2021, the 409-unit community is managed by GID's wholly-owned property management company, Windsor Communities, and has been rebranded Uplund at Totem Lake by Windsor.
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: A Vintage Courtyard Condo Lives Like a Little House
The 1920s brought an apartment-building boom to Seattle, resulting in many of the gorgeous brick-clad apartments still standing today. Before single-family zoning spread to the vast majority of the city, developers like Frederick Anhalt specialized in luxury apartments that felt like houses—and courtyard housing, made up of small attached cottages facing a central courtyard, was a popular style. This tree-shaded, one-bedroom home is part of Rosina Court, a collection of nine Tudor-style homes on the Capitol Hill edge of the Central District built in 1928 and designed by architect William H. Whiteley.
Seattle Restaurant Facing Backlash After Announcing Closure
The restaurant is shutting down after 46 years of service, but several customers took issue for their reason behind the closure.
dancemusicnw.com
Chinatown International District Block Party returns for its third year with a beautifully diverse lineup
The Chinatown International District (CID) Annual Block Party returns for its third year on Saturday, August 20. The parking lot underneath the I-5 bridge in the Chinatown District will be transformed into an event space with vendors, luxury cars, food, a beer garden, flash tattoos, and a mainstage with performances running all day long. The organizers of the event hope that hosting the block party in this space will inspire Seattle locals to see the potential to make it a regular community gathering space. It is sure to be an immersive celebration of Asian American music, arts, food, and culture!
RELATED PEOPLE
seattlerefined.com
'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years
At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
chainstoreage.com
Amazon comes home for newest cashierless grocery store
2022 has been a busy year for the Amazon Fresh high-tech grocery store concept. The Seattle-based retail giant is opening its 41st Amazon Fresh store, in Federal Way, Wash. Amazon Fresh stores are designed from the ground up to offer a seamless shopping experience, with extra features for members of the Amazon Prime paid loyalty program.
lonelyplanet.com
The best places to visit in Washington State, from Paradise to Port Townsend
Washington State’s perennial highlights are its wild open spaces, ideal for kayaking, climbing, hiking and skiing © Thomas Barwick / Getty Images. Washington is a state of dramatic differences, both physical and cultural. The east mixes vineyards with barren scablands and river coulees, while the west is a patchwork of drippy evergreen forests, clinging to the skirts of snowy mountain ranges punctuated by dome-shaped volcanoes.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds native ready to launch Offset Ciderworks
A new cider company is coming to the Seattle area Aug. 15, and it has Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace connections. Offset Ciderworks was founded by Edmonds native Adam Pinkham, and the company’s warehouse is located in Mountlake Terrace. Offset is scheduled to launch with its flagship Off Dry in cans and kegs. Made in Washington with 100% Washington fruit, Offset uses a blend of apples and pears to create world-class. off-dry offerings with no sugar added, Pinkham said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
momswhothink.com
10 Day Trips From Seattle
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
New ‘Fast Ferry’ departs from Des Moines beginning Wednesday
DES MOINES, Wash. — Imagine getting from Des Moines to Seattle in 40 minutes. That’s what officials are promising with a new “Fast Ferry.”. This pilot project is to test the viability of a passenger-only fast ferry between the Des Moines Marina and Downtown Seattle’s Bell Harbor Marina.
wsmag.net
A Day in Port Gamble
Spending a day in Port Gamble is like taking a step back in time. This wonderful historic community setting on the northwest shore of Kitsap County was developed beginning in 1841 by a U.S. Navy expedition on the 2-mile-long bay at the mouth of Hood Canal. Named after Lt. Robert Gamble, who was wounded in the War of 1812, it was established as a true company town to support the sawmills that provided lumber for the world market. The Pope and Talbot mill finally closed in 1995 and is now a historic site, preserved to reflect an authentic company mill town.
425magazine.com
Yardbird Lands in Bellevue
No doubt, even in the rainy Pacific Northwest, people are finding more ways to spend time outdoors enjoying their yards, patios, and balconies, thanks to creative design, including covered areas, heaters, and outdoor firepits. Yardbird Seattle is a direct-to-consumer outdoor furniture brand that debuted in Bellevue in July as the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
trailrunnermag.com
This Network of Island Trails in Washington State Was Established by a 1970s Cult
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. “There’s a bunch of trails back there,” she said, leaning against her trailer and gesturing to the forest that surrounded us, the north thicket opening up to a view of Washington’s Quartermaster Harbor. “They were...
seattlemedium.com
Simply Soulful Opens New Central Area Location
After three years of negotiations, planning, and some setbacks due to COVID, Simply Soulful Café has found a new Central Area home and is preparing for its grand opening. Located on 23rd and Jackson, the new facility provides the community with a dining/meeting space that is double the capacity of their original location in Madison Valley. With an upstairs space designed for meetings and more seating, and a parking garage, Simply Soulful offers a comfortable space that allows people to unwind, socialize and fill their bellies at the same time. In addition, the new location provides an outdoor space which the owners, Barbara Collins and her daughter Lillian Rambus, plan to host outdoor events featuring local artists.
q13fox.com
Families of 4 killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash sue Holland America cruise line
SEATTLE - The families of four people who died in a sightseeing plane crash in Alaska are suing Seattle-based Holland America Cruises. The plane crashed in Alaska in Aug. 2021 when it hit the side of a mountain. The victims were passengers onboard the New Amsterdam Ship that left from Seattle.
urbnlivn.com
Shoreline midcentury home in leafy, park-like setting
Built in 1952, 14739 25th Ave. NE is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home just north of Seattle in Shoreline. The midcentury property is nestled in a thick stand of evergreens and provides easy access South Woods Park, and arterials like NE 145th St. and Bothell Way NE. Recent updates to the...
Comments / 0