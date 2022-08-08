ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

96.7 KISS FM

Huge New Development Coming To Bozeman: What That Means For Us

Will this new development be a good thing for Bozeman, or will it exacerbate issues that locals already face?. Bozeman's population growth seems as though it won't slow any time soon, and as much as we want to blame outsiders, we aren't helping the cause either. If you don't know, there is still tons of undeveloped property around Bozeman, but almost all of it is has become available for development.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Is It Time To Come Together And Save This Bozeman Landmark?

I work about half a block away from the old Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. The beautiful old building is in the process of coming down and I, for one, am sad about it. I'm a lover of the old style and while I certainly appreciate the new and modern buildings that are quickly becoming part of the Bozeman landscape, I, like many others, worry that we're losing our history.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations

The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
HELENA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Do You Recognize This Little Criminal? Montanans Are Fed Up!

As Bozeman grows, like any other city, the crime rate will also increase. It's just a really sad statistic that goes with population increase. Recently there has been a string of break-ins on the north side of Bozeman. This has been happening for the last month or so, and like the rest of the community, I'm over it. There are certain things in life that really tick me off, and stealing from people is one of them.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana National Guard soldiers getting ready to deploy overseas

BELGRADE, Mont. - The Montana National Guard is called on to keep our state and our country safe. Today, August 8, in Belgrade, a deployment ceremony was held as guardsmen prepare to deploy. The Montana National Guard 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion is getting ready to head to Texas for training...
MONTANA STATE
explorebigsky.com

Big Sky Resort launches free women’s skills series

BIG SKY – Fridays in August at Big Sky Resort sound like bike tires slashing through dirt, gears whirring, breaks singing and women cheering each other on as they navigate berms and jumps. Sometimes, you can hear the joy from simply loading a bike onto a chairlift for the first time.
BIG SKY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Single People Of Bozeman, Is This A Deal Breaker?

We've all been on some bad dates in our lifetimes, but one thing consistently comes up as a deal-breaker, and I don't understand it. A lot of dating these days starts on apps such as Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble, and it's a whole new world. People can learn about your hobbies, interests, and whether you prefer the beach or mountains before you've exchanged a word. While this information might help you find someone with similar interests, it's not the best way to get to know someone. Plus, there is one question that people will base their entire opinion of you off of.
NBCMontana

Bozeman officer and K-9 play role in drug bust

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Police Officer Peterson and K-9 partner Stretch located dangerous drugs during a traffic stop last week. Peterson conducted the traffic stop for a moving violation when Stretch alerted him to the odor of drugs coming from inside the vehicle. Officers obtained a search warrant and...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman police find python on the loose

BOZEMAN, Mont. — In Bozeman, police officers responded to a python on the loose. The call came in on Sunday night -- officers learned the owner lost his snake a few days earlier. Bozeman police searched and eventually found the python and returned the snake to its home.
BOZEMAN, MT
danielscountyleader.com

Cromwell-Weber Married in Belgrade

Brayden Cromwell and Gabby Weber were married July 15, 2022 in Belgrade, MT in the “Big Yellow Barn” with Cole Schram of- ficiating. Brayden, son of Sean and Kyla Cromwell of Scobey, gradu...
BELGRADE, MT
MY 103.5

New Details Released About Shooting at Bozeman Walmart

The Bozeman Police Department released additional details about a shooting at the Walmart in Bozeman on Sunday. The following information was provided in an update from the Bozeman Police Department. Bozeman Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred inside the Walmart in Bozeman at approximately...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Rockin’ the Rivers 2022: 25 Things You Need to Know

The fields will rock near The Bridge on the Jefferson River this weekend just outside of Three Forks as Rockin' the Rivers 2022 gets underway. Make sure you have the most fun. If you're spending the weekend or just going for the day, there are things that can make your Rockin' the Rivers experience better. The location is rural, outside of Three Forks by several miles, so it's best to be prepared.
THREE FORKS, MT

