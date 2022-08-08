Read full article on original website
klin.com
LPS Adding SRO At Northwest High School
LPS is adding another school resource officer with the opening of the new Northwest High School next week. There will now be 13 SRO’s working at the district’s middle and high schools. The district’s interlocal agreement with the City of Lincoln will pay $602, 595 for the resource...
klin.com
LPD Crime Analyst Receives Mayor’s Award Of Excellence
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Monday presented the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for June 2022 to Crime Analyst Marie Mathine of the Lincoln Police Department. Mathine was nominated by the Crime Analysis Manager Jeff Peterson for her work to track catalytic converter thefts. After noticing a spike in converter thefts in 2019, Mathine created a spreadsheet to help officers identify the patterns, perform predictive analysis and map trends occurring in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
KETV.com
School security camera emergency access program for law enforcement
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Schools across Sarpy County are taking a proactive approach to campus safety. "We are very fortunate in our school district, in our community, to have law enforcement that are so engaged in the safety of our schools," said Annette Eyman, director of communications with Papillion-La Vista Schools.
kfornow.com
LPD Continues Investigating Theft at a Construction Business
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 9)–A theft at a Lincoln construction business is under investigation. Lincoln Police were called around 8:30 Monday morning to 21st Century Contracting in the 3800 block of South 6th Street, where contractors told investigators two trailers were broken into and several tools were missing for a loss of nearly $11,000.
klkntv.com
Man loses at least $150,000 in scam that lasted over two years, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over a two-year period, a man lost at least $150,000 in a scam, Lincoln Police say. In Feb. 2020, a 56-year-old man met a woman on Facebook, who told him to send cell phones to a Nigeria address. The woman told him that she would...
kzum.org
KZUM News – 08.06.2022
Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
klin.com
LPD Preparing For Back to School Traffic Safety Enforcement Project
As students prepare to head back to the classroom next week, Lincoln Police will be conducting its “Back to School” Traffic Safety Enforcement Project. It will run from August 15th through September 9th. The project is funded by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office...
1011now.com
Petitions for fairness ordinance ballot measure rejected
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effort to get a fairness ordinance on the ballot in Lincoln this November has hit another snag. According to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shivley, the group Let Lincoln Vote submitted 11,013 signatures on 633 petition pages from people seeking to put a fairness ordinance on the General Election ballot in November.
klin.com
Construction Tools Stolen From Lincoln Business
Lincoln Police are investigating after several items were stolen Monday morning from 21st Century Contracting at 3800 South 6th. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says officers were called around 8:30 a.m. “Communication with contractors found two trailers were entered by cutting their locking latches during the evening hours. Numerous construction related tools...
klkntv.com
Officers recover 17 laptops stolen from Northwest High School, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officers were able to recover several laptops that were stolen from the newest Lincoln high school, police say. On Sunday, officers were sent to a grass fire near 38th and Webster Streets, according to Lincoln Police. Close by, officers found laptops inside a vehicle that...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Over $10,000 worth of tools reportedly stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a theft of tools from trailers. LPD said police responded to a report of a theft at 21 Century Contracting, 3800 S 6th St, on Aug. 8 at 8:30 a.m. Officers said they talked with the contractors and found that two...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Loses Thousands of Dollars In Scam
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–Lincoln Police are investigating a fraud case, where a 56-year-old Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in what turned out to be a scam while communicating with a woman from Nigeria the past two years. On Wednesday morning, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said that officers...
North Platte Telegraph
Group turns in petitions to allow Lincoln to vote on fairness ordinance
A group determined to get the so-called fairness ordinance — the broad update to city code including protections for sexual orientation and gender identity — on the November ballot turned in more than 11,000 signatures Monday morning. That’s nearly 20% more than the 8,846 they needed, though signatures...
York News-Times
Geneva man sent to prison for having illegal guns
YORK – Brian L. Wilson, 50, of Geneva, has been sent to prison for three felonies in a case where he was in possession of an illegal weapon. The case began when local law enforcement officers received information from a confidential informant that Wilson was in possession of a stolen firearm. The informant gave them a probable time and location that the firearm would be in Wilson’s possession and noted he would be trying to sell it.
News Channel Nebraska
Two vehicles allegedly vandalized in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two different victims reported their cars were vandalized on Monday in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a vandalism at 4:00 p.m. at Holmes Lake Park north shore. Officers said the 70-year-old victim reported parking at the north shore near the restrooms between...
NOT READY: LPS custodians, drivers to see increase to pay, benefits
Lincoln Public School has reached agreement on two-year contracts with bargaining groups for the last three employee associations. The agreements considered Tuesday by the Lincoln Board of Education set salary, fringe benefits and working conditions for custodians, transportation and maintenance employees. Under the agreement, custodians will see a 6.85% increase...
klkntv.com
Multiple crashes around the Lincoln area tie up emergency responders early Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two crashes about a half hour apart kept emergency responders extra busy Wednesday morning. The first wreck was reported just west of the city near the Lancaster County Department of Corrections. Eight units were called to Southwest 40th Street and West O Street around 7:22...
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
thereader.com
Justice Grant for City of Omaha, and No Omaha City Council: What’s Happening in Your Local Government on Aug. 9
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
