Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
Lakers: Watch LeBron James' Wife Savannah Lose It on Superstar Over Track Suit
LeBron and Savannah James had a hilarious moment that the Lakers forward decided to upload to his Instagram account.
3 Teams Are Reportedly Frontrunners For Kevin Durant Trade
Nets superstar Kevin Durant reportedly gave the organization an ultimatum over the weekend: me or GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, KD met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to reiterate his trade request. And the NBA insider says that the Celtics, Raptors and Heat are three most likely teams to acquire the all-world hooper.
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition
Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Kevin Durant Ultimatum News
It's been one crazy offseason for Kevin Durant so far. He requested a trade out of Brooklyn back in June and now, he's given the team an ultimatum. He told Nets owner Joe Tsai that he needs to choose between him or the pairing of Steve Nash and Sean Marks, per Shams Charania.
Kevin Durant reportedly irked with Ben Simmons when he left group chat after being asked about game four availability
According to one NBA insider, Kevin Durant was reportedly irked when Ben Simmons not just ignored, but left a team group chat when asked if he was playing in game four against Boston.
Nets owner responds to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai on Monday issued a public response to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum. Durant reportedly met with Tsai in London over the weekend to talk about his status with the team. According to a report, Durant issued an ultimatum to the owner. Durant reportedly told Tsai that...
thecomeback.com
Brooklyn Nets owner makes opinion on Kevin Durant very clear
Megastar Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets back in June. And while the Nets still have not found a trade partner over a month later, Durant reiterated his trade demand to Nets team owner Joe Tsai unless certain demands are met.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Kyrie's agent refutes report that Nets star 'hates' Nash, Sean Marks
Does Kyrie Irving share Kevin Durant's disdain for Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks? Depends on who you ask. A source told the New York Post's Josh Kosman earlier this week that Irving "hates" both Nash and Marks, adding that Irving "feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad."
Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News
The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
The intriguing part of the Kevin Durant, Nets unhappiness report is all about Celtics coach Ime Udoka
The Brooklyn Nets are in a lose-lose situation with Kevin Durant. If they choose to appease Durant and remove both Nash and Marks from their positions, it could be hard to find someone else who would be at all willing to backfill those positions knowing that job security is fickle at best.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Believes Nets Won't "Cave" To Kevin Durant's Demands On Sean Marks And Steve Nash: "That Would Look Really Bad For Them."
Kevin Durant's trade request has dominated the news cycle this summer, and there's no doubt that there have been many reports about the situation between him and the Brooklyn Nets. The most recent update on the situation was provided by Shams Charania, who revealed that Kevin Durant had asked the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Freddie Freeman’s latest request proves he’s ultimate competitor
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is undoubtedly a dedicated player. His latest request proves he’s more dedicated than most. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has always been one to face challenges head-on and stand out among a talented team. Now, he’s requesting a major challenge that shows why he’s had so much success.
Phoenix Suns Rank No. 2 in Western Conference Power Rankings
The Suns trail just the Warriors in NBA.com's power rankings.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Leaves Suns Off Candidate List for Kevin Durant
If you're a Phoenix Suns fan, the chase for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been nothing short of hot and cold action since he initially requested a trade back at the beginning of free agency. Zoom to the present, where Durant is still a member of the Nets despite...
Warriors No Longer in Running For Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors will likely not complete a KD trade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Cleveland Guardians are in first place in the AL Central and fans should get used to it
The Cleveland Guardians will likely need a fruit basket for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cleveland Guardians came into Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers just one game behind the Minnesota Twins for the AL Central Title. The Twins, the former top dogs in the division, were one-game ahead and facing off with the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
FanSided
273K+
Followers
517K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0