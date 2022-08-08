ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

The Spun

3 Teams Are Reportedly Frontrunners For Kevin Durant Trade

Nets superstar Kevin Durant reportedly gave the organization an ultimatum over the weekend: me or GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, KD met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to reiterate his trade request. And the NBA insider says that the Celtics, Raptors and Heat are three most likely teams to acquire the all-world hooper.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Analysis Network

Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition

Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets owner makes opinion on Kevin Durant very clear

Megastar Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets back in June. And while the Nets still have not found a trade partner over a month later, Durant reiterated his trade demand to Nets team owner Joe Tsai unless certain demands are met.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Kyrie's agent refutes report that Nets star 'hates' Nash, Sean Marks

Does Kyrie Irving share Kevin Durant's disdain for Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks? Depends on who you ask. A source told the New York Post's Josh Kosman earlier this week that Irving "hates" both Nash and Marks, adding that Irving "feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad."
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News

The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s latest request proves he’s ultimate competitor

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is undoubtedly a dedicated player. His latest request proves he’s more dedicated than most. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has always been one to face challenges head-on and stand out among a talented team. Now, he’s requesting a major challenge that shows why he’s had so much success.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Leaves Suns Off Candidate List for Kevin Durant

If you're a Phoenix Suns fan, the chase for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been nothing short of hot and cold action since he initially requested a trade back at the beginning of free agency. Zoom to the present, where Durant is still a member of the Nets despite...
PHOENIX, AZ
