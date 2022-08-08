Unity keeping momentum going after runner-up finish

TOLONO (WCIA) — Unity football is back after a sixth runner-up finish in head coach Scott Hamilton’s nearly three decades in charge of the Rockets.

15 seniors from the 3A State Final squad will need to be replaced in 2022, including starting quarterback Blake Kimball. But key returners include running back Matt Brown and linebacker Hunter Duncan.

“It’s nice getting out here, we’ve got a good team this year, we’re going to work hard for it,” linebacker Boden Franklin said. “We’ve got some new kids up here so they’re going to put in some work, get them built up and we’ll be good.”

“I know this, whether it’s Prairie Central or St. Joe, week one, week two, they don’t care what we did last year, nobody does and ultimately that’s kind of the page we have to turn too,” Hamilton said. “Would it have been nice to get that one? Yeah but it wouldn’t have changed where we’re at today.”

Unity opens the season at Prairie Central.

