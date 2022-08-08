Monkeypox and children, an expert weighs in

Champaign County, Ill., (WCIA) — Parents are getting ready to send their kids back to school, just as talk about the monkeypox virus continues to grow.

Dr. David Chan, the Associate Chief Medical Officer of children’s services at Carle Hospital, still considers monkeypox rare. He said as long as schools continue to follow strict cleaning practices, students should be okay.

“All of us have had colds, all of us have had other viruses. Those are the things that live in our community,” he said. “I think right now we are hyper-vigilant to looking for yet another new infection, and monkeypox is the latest one.”

On Friday, an adult employee at a daycare in Rantoul tested positive.

So far, no other cases have been reported from that daycare. Julie Pryde, Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department administrator, said the individual is doing well.

He said the best way to keep yourself healthy is to wash your hands and use alcohol sanitizers.

Monkeypox symptoms can include a fever, a headache and a rash. Symptoms are the same in children and adults. But, Dr. Chan wants to make sure parents don’t immediately jump to monkeypox. Illnesses like hand, foot and mouth disease are more common and have similar symptoms.

If you do have concerns, contact your primary care doctor.

