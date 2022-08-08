Belleville parents renew plea for missing daughter, offer reward for information

The family of a missing Belleville woman is continuing its search for answers since she went missing in January.

It is believed that Beverly J. Logan , 32, was last seen on Ross Lane, just south of the Belleville city limits in St. Clair Township. Her disappearance was later reported to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 13.

A friend of the family, Chelsea Chapman told the Belleville News-Democrat in February that it isn’t like the mother of two to walk away from her family without maintaining contact.

Logan’s parents, Trina and Willie Logan, held a press conference at the sheriff’s department Monday to renew their plea for information that might lead to their daughter’s whereabouts.

“We want to know one way or another if Beverley is here with us,” Willie Logan said. “We want to know and if she’s not with us, we want to know so we can put this thing to rest in our mind and in our spirit.”

Trina Logan announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to her daughter being found.

Beverly J. Logan

“It could be your loved one or it could be you, but we are soliciting help from the public to help us to resolve this. This is torture,” she said. “This has caused a lot of pain, restlessness, and we are looking for closure.

So if you know anything out there well, if you have any type of connections with anyone that you have heard something, please contact St. Clair County .”

Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce W. Fleshren said the investigation led them to a house in Bellflower, Missouri where some of Beverly Logan’s property was found. In an interview following the press conference, Willie Logan said his daughter’s cell phone was among the personal items found.

“Several residences have been searched, along with areas on both sides of the river in Montgomery County and St. Clair County and no leads have been developed at this time as of the location of Beverly or why she has gone missing,” Fleshren said.

The family said they have spoken to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department regarding their daughter’s whereabouts. Attempts to reach an investigator with the Missouri sheriff’s department Monday afternoon were unsuccessful.

Chapman described Logan as “very small,” 5-feet, 2-inches tall and 120 pounds with dark spots on her face. She wears her black hair at shoulder length either in a pony tail or straight down.

Anyone with information about this missing woman can contact the sheriff’s department at 618-825-5204.