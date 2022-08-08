Versatile cellist Alyssa Almeida debuts pop alter ego Machouse, collabs with Niqu on infectious single “Push/Pull”

The Philly singer-songwriter showcases his new project Double Hp in WXPN studios. When we last connected with Philly hip-hop singer-songwriter Balmour, his new project Double Hp was fresh on the digital shelves. Its personal stories of love, loss, trauma and healing resonated strongly thanks to the dreamlike beats and sonic textures guiding it from one track to the next, as well as a video game concept tying it all together. But the most surprising part of the project: as cohesive as it is, Double Hp wasn’t the work of a single producer, or even direct collaborations with multiple producers — Balmour crafted the album’s sound by beat-shopping on YouTube. It’s a testament to the specific sound and vision he had in mind; he knew exactly what he wanted, so he went out and found it.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO