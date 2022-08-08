ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man brandished pistol at firefighters responding to call in Virginia Beach

By Julius Ayo
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man they say brandished a pistol on firefighters responding to a call in Virginia Beach over the weekend.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday when crews from VBFD Engine 18 responded to an emergency call. The crew had lights and siren on.

While attempting to cross Indian River Road at Indian Lakes boulevard, the crew was almost struck by a gold Acura.

After the near collision, the suspect allegedly drove next to the passenger side of the fire engine and brandished a semi-auto pistol at the crew.

The VBFD crew continued onto the emergency that got canceled. The crew then saw the suspect at the Wawa on Ferrell Parkway and were able to take a picture of the suspect and his vehicle.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Cheryl N.Mosley
2d ago

They better darn get him. I guess he’s looking at too much TV and videos. And when they do throw the book at him.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fire#Vbfd#Acura#P3#Nexstar Media Inc
