This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare

One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
Variety

‘The First Lady’ Canceled at Showtime After One Season

Click here to read the full article. Showtime has elected against moving forward with a second season of its anthology series “The First Lady.” The decision comes a little over six weeks after the series aired its Season 1 finale on the network. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series ‘The First Lady’ will not be moving forward with another season,” a Showtime spokesperson told Variety. “We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast, led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and our...
tvinsider.com

‘A Man in Full’: Diane Lane to Star Opposite Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series

Diane Lane is stepping out from Jeff Daniels’ shadow in David E. Kelley and Regina King’s upcoming Netflix series. Lane has joined A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel of the same name, according to Deadline. The six-episode limited series follows an Atlanta real estate mogul, Charlie Croker (Daniels), who faces sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as he must defend his empire from those who wish to benefit from his downfall.
Variety

Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Animated Series Greenlit at Paramount+ and Comedy Central

Click here to read the full article. “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” an animated reboot of Chris Rock’s “Everybody Hates Chris,” has been greenlit by MTV Entertainment Studios to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, which ran on UPN and later the CW, “Everybody Hates Chris” will feature Rock narrating stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn during the late 1980s. Rock executive produces alongside showrunner Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky. CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment produce. “Chris Rock is one of...
Collider

How 'Stranger Things' VFX Artists Updated the Demogorgon for 2022 Audiences

Stranger Things Season 4 returned this summer with its longest and most ambitious installment yet. The fourth season of Netflix's flagship sci-fi series featured the introduction of new monsters like Jamie Campbell Bower's sinister villain Vecna and horrifying swarms of the small yet powerful Demobats. These new baddies weren't the only creatures from the Upside Down playing a significant part in the latest set of episodes though. In addition to seeing the Mind Flayer's initial team up with the once-human Vecna, we also saw the return of the show's original evil, the Demogorgon.
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022

July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
The Ringer

What Is Going on at HBO Max? Plus, ‘Reservation Dogs’ Is Back and Mickey Down and Konrad Kay on ‘Industry’ Season 2.

Chris and Andy talk about all of the drama going on with Warner Bros. Discovery, including the choice to not release Batgirl and the quiet removal of movies and shows from HBO Max (1:00). Then they talk about the return of Reservation Dogs for its second season (24:43), before they are joined by Industry creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay to talk about the making of the second season (32:04).
Collider

'Mo' Trailer: Mohammed Amer Shines In Upcoming Netflix Comedy Series

Netflix has just dropped the official trailer for their upcoming comedy series, Mo, which is produced by A24, and created by Mohammed “Mo” Amer and Ramy Youssef. Youssef created a similar comedy series for Hulu called Ramy, which he starred in alongside Amer. Mo will follow the life and times of a fictionalized version of Amer, who grew up as a Palestinian refugee in Texas. In addition to Amer, Mo stars Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bsieso, Omar Elba, and Tobe Nwigwe.
Collider

‘Prey’ Becomes Hulu's All-Time Number One Premiere

Looks like if it bleeds, it can absolutely kill it on Hulu! 20th Century Studios has announced their new action-thriller Prey, the latest entry in the iconic Predator franchise, has become the number one premiere on Hulu to date, including all film and TV series debuts. Prey is the fifth...
Deadline

Tatiana Maslany Returns To AMC As Star & EP Of ‘Invitation To A Bonfire’

Click here to read the full article. Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Orphan Black) will star and executive produce the upcoming series Invitation to a Bonfire based on the novel by Adrienne Celt of the same name. The series marks Maslany’s return to AMC Networks, where she starred in the hit series Orphan Black, which earned her the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy in 2016. The actress will portray the character of Vera Orlov, who is more than Leo’s wife; she is his editor—and his everything. Vera is inspired by Vera Nabokov. Created by Rachel Caris Love, Invitation to a...
