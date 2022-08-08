Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
BMV holding a hearing on closing the Nappanee branch
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- The Indiana BMV is holding a public hearing on closing the Nappanee branch. If the Nappanee branch closes, the closest branch would be the Goshen branch which is more than twenty minutes away. The hearing will be on Market Street on Tuesday, August 23 at 6 p.m.
abc57.com
Indiana Fraternal Order of Police called to help funeral plans for Jackie Walorski
GRANGER, Ind. – A lot of behind-the-scenes funeral planning is underway for the late Congresswoman, Jackie Walorski, and the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police Critical Incident/Memorial Committee was called to help. “What our team does it if we’re requested by a police department, we will come in and we...
abc57.com
Friday Fest hits Downtown Nappanee
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Downtown Nappanee is hosting Friday Fest for families to come out and have fun. The Festival will have live music, food and beverages, bike and car shows and more. A fourth annual food truck competition will also take place and needs guests to vote on their favorite...
abc57.com
Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Man injured in shooting near Vistula and Lexington Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue. Police responded to the area around 3:47 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived to the intersection, they did not find any victims, but shell casings were located and collected.
abc57.com
Lincolnway West road closure extended to August 18
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lincolnway West will be closed between Main Street and Spring Street until August 18, the City of Mishawaka announced. The road work, which was expected to wrap up on Thursday, was extended due to unexpected circumstances with water main and service installations. Barricades and signs will stay...
abc57.com
Tools, laptops taken from business in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating the burglary of several items form a business in Elkhart on Saturday, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 7:34 a.m., police went to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road for a burglary that happened early in the morning. According to the investigation, sometime...
abc57.com
Eastern Michigan resident found guilty of methamphetamine possession in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Mount Clemens, Michigan, resident was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine on Tuesday, the Cass County Prosecutor's Office announced. The jury deliberated for just over an hour before finding 39-year-old Lisa Heise guilty. According to case documents, an officer with the Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Department...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Marshall County Bridge repair
MARSHALL, Ind. -- Bridge repair work begins August 10th in Argos. East of Hickory and Filbert, 17th road will be closed for two weeks. Marshall County asks you to take a different route.
abc57.com
Bird Rides announced they’re pulling their e-scooters out of St. Joe and Benton Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – Bird Rides announced they’re pulling their e-scooters out of St. Joe and Benton Harbor. The scooters were first introduced over Memorial Day weekend, with fifty of them in both cities, ready for the start of Summer and the Senior PGA Tournament. But as soon...
abc57.com
Man injured, property damaged in shooting near Ullery Park
ELKHART, Ind. -- A man was injured and several vehicles and houses were struck by bullets in a shooting late Friday evening, according to Elkhart Police. Elkhart Police were called to the 600 block of W. Cleveland Avenue at 11:25 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived they found...
abc57.com
Silver Alert cancelled for missing 15-year-old from Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - The Statewide Silver Alert for 15-year-old Samya Allen has been cancelled. Allen was found and is safe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Liberty Drive closed for repair
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The railroad crossing on Liberty Drive Is closed for repair. Liberty Drive is shut down between Jefferson Boulevard and Broadway Street. Detour Signs are posted directing you to use Main Street for the time being until it reopens on August 19.
abc57.com
12 sent to hospital following crash on U.S. 27
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Twelve people were hospitalized, including 10 children, following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 27 Monday evening, Indiana State Police reported. At 7:15 p.m., state troopers were called to the intersection of U.S. 27 and Hoagland Road for the crash. At the scene, troopers found a pickup...
abc57.com
I-94 bridge over Pipestone Road is getting widened
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The bridge on I-94 over Pipestone Road near Benton Harbor and St. Joseph is getting widened. I-94 is now down to a single lane going east and west while Pipestone Road is closed. The project is scheduled to conclude on August 24.
abc57.com
Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor cease Bird Scooter services
BERRRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Bird Scooters will no longer be in Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor anymore. Bird Scooters informed both cities this month that it would end the service in 30 days. The scooters came to Saint Joseph on Memorial Day weekend but had a rocky start. WSJM says...
abc57.com
Elkhart resident giving free back-to-school K-12 haircuts
ELKHART, Ind. -- One Elkhart resident is using his talents and generosity to give back to the community he grew up in. Elkhart is known as the RV capital of the world with about thirty-two thousand Elkhart residents working in the industry, according to the RV Industry Association. Thor Industries, one of the largest RV employers, announced the closure of two of its Keystone RV factories last month.
abc57.com
La Paz man accused of public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A La Paz man was arrested on public intoxication and possession of methamphetamine charges on Friday, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced. At 8:19 p.m., dispatch got a call about a man who was yelling at vehicles while walking on Michigan Road. Deputies responded to the...
abc57.com
Missing 16-year-old found, convicted felon arrested
Lacie Lynn Mattke. Photo courtesy: Walkerton Police Department Jamison Al Ashby. Photo courtesy: Walkerton Police Department 2005 red Ford Focus with Indiana license plate CPG660. Photo courtesy: Walkerton Police Department.
abc57.com
South Bend residence in danger of structural collapse after fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Fire Department puts out a house on fire off of State Road 23. At 6:33 a.m. on Monday, The South Bend Fire Department responded to a house fire near SR 23 highway. Multiple crews worked to contain the blaze which reportedly spread to...
Comments / 0