Residents remain concerned after management claims they paid MLGW bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Management at a Hickory Hill apartment complex told residents Monday that they are not at risk of losing their utility service, but the residents aren’t so sure.

Residents at Highland Hills Apartments got a letter from Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) saying their utilities would be shut off this week because the complex was late on its bills.

FOX13 dug into this story and found out more details.

Monday morning, a property manager at Highland Hills met with people who live there.

“Ok, so they are not cutting the utilities off. So how are you going to give us attitude when this is our livelihoods?”

The crowd was yelling and debating. The meeting got heated because residents got a letter saying MLGW was terminating their business relationship with the landlord and their utilities would be shut off Friday.

MLGW said the apartments had an overdue water bill. Management had until Friday to pay it off, or the water would be shut off at the main valve to the complex. The shutoff would not include electricity, MLGW said.

Carl Christian lives at the complex and is upset about the situation.

“I just wonder what they got to do with it, them not paying bills. I am a hard-working man. I work every day. I still have to come back home and worry about getting put out or worry about finding somewhere to go,” Christian said.

Multi-South Management Services manages the apartments. When a FOX13 crew went to their office on Poplar Avenue, a man who would not go on camera said that the water bill was paid Monday morning and nothing would be shut off at the apartments. We asked to see a receipt or something as proof. He said he had no evidence that he could share.

Some in the apartments said they are still worried about a shutoff.

“For us to receive notification in the mail from MLGW personally and saying that they are terminating business with the landlord, that’s a big deal. Why would they say that?” a woman named Allencia pondered.

