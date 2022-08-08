ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Residents remain concerned after management claims they paid MLGW bill

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwOhz_0h9ctgoT00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Management at a Hickory Hill apartment complex told residents Monday that they are not at risk of losing their utility service, but the residents aren’t so sure.

Residents at Highland Hills Apartments got a letter from Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) saying their utilities would be shut off this week because the complex was late on its bills.

FOX13 dug into this story and found out more details.

Monday morning, a property manager at Highland Hills met with people who live there.

“Ok, so they are not cutting the utilities off. So how are you going to give us attitude when this is our livelihoods?”

The crowd was yelling and debating. The meeting got heated because residents got a letter saying MLGW was terminating their business relationship with the landlord and their utilities would be shut off Friday.

MLGW said the apartments had an overdue water bill. Management had until Friday to pay it off, or the water would be shut off at the main valve to the complex. The shutoff would not include electricity, MLGW said.

Carl Christian lives at the complex and is upset about the situation.

“I just wonder what they got to do with it, them not paying bills. I am a hard-working man. I work every day. I still have to come back home and worry about getting put out or worry about finding somewhere to go,” Christian said.

Multi-South Management Services manages the apartments. When a FOX13 crew went to their office on Poplar Avenue, a man who would not go on camera said that the water bill was paid Monday morning and nothing would be shut off at the apartments. We asked to see a receipt or something as proof. He said he had no evidence that he could share.

Some in the apartments said they are still worried about a shutoff.

“For us to receive notification in the mail from MLGW personally and saying that they are terminating business with the landlord, that’s a big deal. Why would they say that?” a woman named Allencia pondered.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MLGW temporarily suspends all residential disconnects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is temporarily suspending disconnects for all residential customers. In a tweet, the company said it understands some customers are struggling to cover their utility bills, back-to-school expenses, and other costs at home. Customers can always make payment arrangements for cutoff notices online through My Account...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
actionnews5.com

MLGW working to restore power; 1,600 customers affected by outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power Tuesday morning. The MLGW outage map showed about 4,032 customers affected by the outage at its peak, around 6:20 a.m. That number has since dropped to 1,600 as of 9 a.m. Some areas have been...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Millions of dollars have been put into the Mud Island River Park, but what's next?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millions of dollars have been allocated to Mud Island over the last 12 months and whether you notice it or not, millions have been used. Carol Coletta, the President and CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership, said there are renovations currently taking place and upcoming projects as Memphis attempts to revitalize Mud Island.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Light#Christian#Poplar
actionnews5.com

MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Senior citizen robbed while taking out garbage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A senior citizen man was robbed and assaulted while taking out the trash on Monday night, says Memphis police. Officers said a 74-year-old victim was approached by two men who began assaulting him with a handgun in the Sherwood Forest area. The suspects took the victim’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fox Meadows apartment complex set to lose utilities in days

UPDATE: The bills have now been paid, according to a spokesperson for Multi-South Management Services’ CEO. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A termination of utilities services notice has left hundreds of tenants at a Fox Meadows apartment complex scrambling, as they prepare for their utilities to be cut off. In less than a week, tenants living at […]
actionnews5.com

Non-profit works to help victims of mass shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A non-profit is sharing their mission as they work to help victims and communities of mass shootings. Victims First is made up of people who have personally been affected by a mass casualty event. Anita Busch, president & co-founder of Victims First, joined Action News 5′s...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
lakelandcurrents.com

Michael Walker To Be Named City Manager

Michael Walker will be the new City Manager for Lakeland. That decision is expected to become official after a vote by the Board of Commissioners (BOC) at their monthly business meeting this coming Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Walker has been acting as the Lakeland interim City Manager since the resignation of Shane Horn in June. Mr. Horn resigned to take a job back in his home state of Michigan which left the City Manager position open. The City Manager position is a crucial position for Lakeland since that role is responsible for all of the day-to-day activity in the city as well as managing staff.
LAKELAND, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis highway crime down 1 year into Slow Down Memphis operation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the start of the 2022-2023 school year in Memphis and Shelby County, there’s going to be a bit of an uptick in traffic on city/county highways, what with bus routes, parents, and carpoolers going to and from school in the mornings and afternoons. Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Metro Memphis home prices shot up 33% in past year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What did Memphis and Miami have in common over the past year? Some of the fastest-rising home prices in the country. The median listing price of a house in metro Memphis shot up by 33% in the past 12 months, to $318,000 according to July data released by Realtor.com. The rate of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
111K+
Followers
118K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy