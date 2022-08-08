ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ezra Miller: Tokata Iron Eyes denies The Flash actor is abusing her

Tokata Iron Eyes has denied that she is being abused or groomed by Ezra Miller.The 18-year-old indigenous activist told Insider that allegations her life was in danger were “a disgusting and irresponsible smear campaign” against The Flash actor.Ms Iron Eyes’ parents Sarah Jumping Eagle and Chase Iron Eyes have accused Miller of using violence and drugs to maintain a “cult-like” grip over their daughter.They accuse the actor of grooming her from the age of 12 after getting to know the family during the Standing Rock pipeline protests in 2016. In court documents, they allege Miller confiscated her phone and...
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Actor Ezra Miller Has Been Charged With Felony Burglary For Allegedly Stealing Bottles Of Alcohol

Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary after allegedly stealing several bottles of alcohol from a home in Stamford, Vermont. Vermont State Police released information on Monday about the incident, which took place earlier this year. According to the police report, surveillance footage indicated that Miller stole alcohol from the home while the homeowners weren't there. The victim notified police on May 1, but it wasn't until Sunday that police could locate Miller and issue a citation to appear in court. They are scheduled to be arraigned on felony burglary into an unoccupied building on Sept. 26.
STAMFORD, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezra Miller
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen

Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Variety#The Vermont State Police#Rolling Stone
BET

R. Kelly's Funds In His Prison Inmate Account Seized

"I pulled the homie to the side and told him who I was—of course the biggest boss. And, uh, for one of the first times in a long time that didn't get me in," Ross said. 'After Happily Ever After' will allow exes to play matchmaker for their former partners to help them let go, move on, and find love once again.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Family paddling in London river finds huge haul of weapons including Uzi submachine gun

A family’s summer’s day out by a river in south London took a sinister turn when they fished out an Uzi submachine gun and up to 10 other firearms that had been dumped in the water.The shocking discovery was made on Saturday when Ryan Ball, 32, took his three children – 11, five, and one – to River Pool at Linear Park, between Catford and Sydenham.His son’s friend James White stumbled upon a metal object at the bottom of the river while taking a dip to cool off. When it was pulled out, they realised that it was a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Caught on video: Vendor's teeth broken in attack from several teens on Dockweiler Beach

Three arrests have been made in a brutal attack on a Dockweiler Beach vendor that broke some of the man's teeth, but several people — some who may be teenagers — remain at large Tuesday.The attack took place Sunday night on Dockweiler Beach. As many as seven people, who appeared to be in their late teens and early 20s, robbed the man, who had been working at a beach rental shop. Video from a bystander shows the young people punching the vendor, and trying to hit him with some kind of stick. One of the suspects was also believed to have a gun.Three of the suspects were arrested, but were immediately released because they are under 18 years old, according to the LAPD.Information about the other suspects was not available.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Parents File $50 Million Lawsuit Against Police, Claim Daughter 'Would Be Alive' If Authorities 'Were Properly Trained'

As the one-year anniversary of Gabby Petito's death approaches, her parents have filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab, Utah, police, as they believe they failed to protect her since they didn't properly investigate her domestic violence case.Petito was 22 years old when she and fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23, embarked on a months-long road trip across the country in July. Her body was found in September, a month after her disappearance.In the end, Laundrie killed himself, and in a journal entry, confessed to killing Petito, but before that, more information came to light that put the Moab...
MOAB, UT
Distractify

What has Ezra Miller done?

Ezra's list of crimes also includes disorderly conduct, assault, and burglary. To go more in-depth, let's look at a complete list of Ezra Miller's crimes. In April 2020, a video surfaced in a now-deleted tweet that showed Ezra Miller seemingly choking a woman and throwing her to the ground. The woman spoke with Variety and revealed the pair were joking — or so she thought — about who could take the other in a fight. The woman still thought Ezra was bantering when they approached her outside the bar.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy