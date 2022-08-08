Read full article on original website
Ezra Miller: Tokata Iron Eyes denies The Flash actor is abusing her
Tokata Iron Eyes has denied that she is being abused or groomed by Ezra Miller.The 18-year-old indigenous activist told Insider that allegations her life was in danger were “a disgusting and irresponsible smear campaign” against The Flash actor.Ms Iron Eyes’ parents Sarah Jumping Eagle and Chase Iron Eyes have accused Miller of using violence and drugs to maintain a “cult-like” grip over their daughter.They accuse the actor of grooming her from the age of 12 after getting to know the family during the Standing Rock pipeline protests in 2016. In court documents, they allege Miller confiscated her phone and...
buzzfeednews.com
Actor Ezra Miller Has Been Charged With Felony Burglary For Allegedly Stealing Bottles Of Alcohol
Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary after allegedly stealing several bottles of alcohol from a home in Stamford, Vermont. Vermont State Police released information on Monday about the incident, which took place earlier this year. According to the police report, surveillance footage indicated that Miller stole alcohol from the home while the homeowners weren't there. The victim notified police on May 1, but it wasn't until Sunday that police could locate Miller and issue a citation to appear in court. They are scheduled to be arraigned on felony burglary into an unoccupied building on Sept. 26.
CNBC
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary days after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Zaslav praises ‘Flash’ movie
Ezra Miller, who portrays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, as part of the DC Extended Universe, has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont. The felony burglary charge against Miller comes almost a year before Warner Bros. is slated to release "The Flash," a $100 million film that is part of the studio's DC franchise.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
Lauren Goodger’s face is ‘unrecognisable’ after ‘attack’ by boyfriend Charles Drury on day of baby’s funeral
LAUREN Goodger's face is "unrecognisable" after an "attack" by her boyfriend Charles Drury. Lauren, 35, is thought to have suffered a broken eye socket after the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted her on the day of their daughter's funeral. Tragic Lorena died shortly after birth on July 8 following complications. Charles Drury,...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
Porsche driving thug ‘used pics of cops he taunted as they lay dying after crash to make £1.3m insurance claim’
A PORSCHE driving thug used pics of cops he filmed dying after a crash in an insurance claim for damage to his car, a court was told. Cops say Richard Pusey, 44, sent pictures of the severely injured officers he had taunted as they lay dying in a complaint, after his insurance company rejected his a £1.3 million bid for a payout.
A Boston school dean who moonlighted as a Latin Kings gang member had to pay a kid he shot in the head $10 million in damages
Shaun Harrison led a double life, The AP reported. He served as a beloved mentor to students but at the same time recruited them to deal drugs.
EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen
Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ezra Miller reportedly shot additional scenes for ‘The Flash’ amidst legal troubles
Despite the budget cuts at Warner Bros. that have seen DC Films scrap some of its upcoming projects, The Flash is still on the way and a new report suggests that titular star Ezra Miller has been hard at work despite their legal controversies. A new report from The Hollywood...
An 80-year-old liquor store owner shot a suspected robber armed with an AR-15 rifle then suffered a heart attack
Craig Cope, 80, fired a shotgun at a heavily-armed intruder who tried to rob his liquor store in Norco, California, surveillance footage shows.
BET
R. Kelly's Funds In His Prison Inmate Account Seized
"I pulled the homie to the side and told him who I was—of course the biggest boss. And, uh, for one of the first times in a long time that didn't get me in," Ross said. 'After Happily Ever After' will allow exes to play matchmaker for their former partners to help them let go, move on, and find love once again.
Family paddling in London river finds huge haul of weapons including Uzi submachine gun
A family’s summer’s day out by a river in south London took a sinister turn when they fished out an Uzi submachine gun and up to 10 other firearms that had been dumped in the water.The shocking discovery was made on Saturday when Ryan Ball, 32, took his three children – 11, five, and one – to River Pool at Linear Park, between Catford and Sydenham.His son’s friend James White stumbled upon a metal object at the bottom of the river while taking a dip to cool off. When it was pulled out, they realised that it was a...
Caught on video: Vendor's teeth broken in attack from several teens on Dockweiler Beach
Three arrests have been made in a brutal attack on a Dockweiler Beach vendor that broke some of the man's teeth, but several people — some who may be teenagers — remain at large Tuesday.The attack took place Sunday night on Dockweiler Beach. As many as seven people, who appeared to be in their late teens and early 20s, robbed the man, who had been working at a beach rental shop. Video from a bystander shows the young people punching the vendor, and trying to hit him with some kind of stick. One of the suspects was also believed to have a gun.Three of the suspects were arrested, but were immediately released because they are under 18 years old, according to the LAPD.Information about the other suspects was not available.
British mother-of-four is shot dead in freak accident while on dream holiday to South Africa 'by relative who was cleaning a revolver and accidentally pulled the trigger'
A British mother-of-four was shot dead in a horrific accident while visiting relatives on a dream holiday to South Africa. Fatima Issa, 47, had flown out with her daughter Humairah, 19, to spend a fortnight in the sun with family she had not seen for years. But after a joyous...
Gabby Petito's Parents File $50 Million Lawsuit Against Police, Claim Daughter 'Would Be Alive' If Authorities 'Were Properly Trained'
As the one-year anniversary of Gabby Petito's death approaches, her parents have filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab, Utah, police, as they believe they failed to protect her since they didn't properly investigate her domestic violence case.Petito was 22 years old when she and fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23, embarked on a months-long road trip across the country in July. Her body was found in September, a month after her disappearance.In the end, Laundrie killed himself, and in a journal entry, confessed to killing Petito, but before that, more information came to light that put the Moab...
What has Ezra Miller done?
Ezra's list of crimes also includes disorderly conduct, assault, and burglary. To go more in-depth, let's look at a complete list of Ezra Miller's crimes. In April 2020, a video surfaced in a now-deleted tweet that showed Ezra Miller seemingly choking a woman and throwing her to the ground. The woman spoke with Variety and revealed the pair were joking — or so she thought — about who could take the other in a fight. The woman still thought Ezra was bantering when they approached her outside the bar.
