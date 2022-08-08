Read full article on original website
xpn.org
Ther shares vulnerable and sweet new track “bookstore”
Philly songwriter Ther shares new single “bookstore” ahead of gig this Friday. Philly’s Ther shared a new single called “bookstore” this week, an unlikely jaunty tune about everyday dread and worry. The bouncing bassline and sweetly simple observations keep the song from ever getting too heavy; “And I thought about elephants, pretty much the whole time,” sings songwriter Heather Jones.
xpn.org
Velvet Rouge debuts with explosive “Save Me” video
The Philly rock band formerly known as Zo has reintroduced themselves with raging riffs and a vintage VHS aesthetic. Philly’s Gina Zo and her bandmates have taken the next step in their creative journey. The singer-songwriter, who originally released alternative pop music (and competed in TheVoice) under her name,...
xpn.org
Get lost in the dreamscape of Opal Eskar’s “Sunlight Is Breakin’ Out”
The new group is a collab between veteran indie songwriters Karl Blau, Chet Delcampo, and Heyward Howkins. Longtime Philly scenesters Chet Delcampo (of Hong Kong Stingray and more) and Heyward Howkins teamed up with the comparatively new-to-town Karl Blau on a dreamy new project called Opal Eskar. Dappled in light bongo beats, a rippling guitar undercurrent, and layered vocal harmonies, the project’s new single is a Philly answer to Phosphorescent, and is released via Underflow Records.
xpn.org
Best Bear tease debut LP with commanding leading single “Gaslighter”
Best Bear’s anticipated debut LP comes out August 26th, with leading single “Gaslighter” available now. Emo pop rockers Best Bear will put out their debut LP When on August 26th, and the record’s first single “Gaslighter” is streaming now. The track is a straight-ahead rock ‘n roll tune about verbal abuse in a former relationship. Songwriter and vocalist Blue reclaims their dismissed feelings in the song’s powerful declarations like, “I guess it is just what it is / I fell in love with a narcissist.”
xpn.org
The Key Studio Sessions: Balmour
The Philly singer-songwriter showcases his new project Double Hp in WXPN studios. When we last connected with Philly hip-hop singer-songwriter Balmour, his new project Double Hp was fresh on the digital shelves. Its personal stories of love, loss, trauma and healing resonated strongly thanks to the dreamlike beats and sonic textures guiding it from one track to the next, as well as a video game concept tying it all together. But the most surprising part of the project: as cohesive as it is, Double Hp wasn’t the work of a single producer, or even direct collaborations with multiple producers — Balmour crafted the album’s sound by beat-shopping on YouTube. It’s a testament to the specific sound and vision he had in mind; he knew exactly what he wanted, so he went out and found it.
xpn.org
Lucy Dacus announces Franklin Music Hall show next month
Lucy Dacus reschedules her Philly headlining gig at Franklin Music Hall on September 29th. Lucy Dacus announced today a show at Franklin Music Hall on September 29th. The new date makes up for the singer-songwriter’s last show in Philly on July 28th at The Mann, which was canceled at the last minute due to rain.
xpn.org
Catbite announces split EP with Mike Park, share new song “Spiral”
Philly’s resident new-wave ska leaders Catbite are part of a new collaboration with Mike Park (Skanin’ Pickle, Asian Man Records), and the first single from their split EP is streaming now on Bandcamp. The band announced the new record, available for download and on 12” vinyl August 26th, with a hilarious video on Instagram where everyone involved gave their best “WASZZZZZAAAAAAAAP” greeting.
xpn.org
Listening to Tank and the Bangas’ ‘Red Baloon’ is like scanning the radio dial
Tank and the Bangas‘ latest album, Red Balloon, is full of energy and information. With lyrics spanning everything from going out dancing to watching The Simpsons to being Black in America to the Jan. 6 riots to the politics of dating, it’s an album experience that feels almost like channel flipping or scrolling through social media or scanning a radio dial — which is what Tarriona “Tank” Ball envisioned.
xpn.org
The Human Fly’s new ‘Thrill of Living’ is a marvelous feat of friendship over time and distance
The five-piece’s latest release focuses on dear moments of friendship between its members. Thrill of Living is the new album by The Human Fly, an alt folk project run by singer/songwriter Robert Mathis for more than ten years, “powered by friendship” over long distance between Philadelphia and New York City. Released on the local label Dead Definition (Noera, Ther, Sadurn), Thrill of Living captures a modest, endearing, and tightly bound quintet whose enthusiasm peaks when they hit record.
xpn.org
Bröthers pay homage to ‘Dune’ in wicked new single “The Spice”
In “The Spice,” Bröthers score the blistering sun and shifting sand of the deserts of Dune. Basement rockers Bröthers emerge from the underground to release single “The Spice,” the first of three due out this summer. The twisted classic rock-inspired trio draw from the...
xpn.org
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram delivers a fiery performance at Ardmore Music Hall for Free at Noon
The Mississippi bluesman and XPN favorite played a midday concert in advance of gigs in Reading and Jim Thorpe. Live from Ardmore Music Hall, Grammy Award winning guitar master Christone “Kingfish” Ingram does not need to prove his worth as a blues musician, but he plays like his life depends upon it. In the only 23 years he has been on Earth he has achieved what many only have dreamed of, and with only two studio records under his belt his career, has only just begun.
xpn.org
Radio, Music, and Community: A conversation with Dyana Williams
A Philly legend talks about 50 years as a broadcaster, celebrating Black music, the impact of Philly and more. 2022 is the golden year for veteran disc jockey Dyana Williams. A couple months ago, she received the news of being nominated in the Radio Hall Of Fame after putting five decades in the broadcasting business. Her love for radio started by listening to predominantly Black, New York-based radio stations like WABC and WWRL, and that love is what has fueled the career of a young Williams — known back then as Ebony Moonbeams. Since then, she’s made a name for herself over airwaves in cities such as Washington D.C., New York, and Philadelphia. Whether emceeing concerts for music legends like Curtis Mayfield and Earth, Wind, & Fire, becoming the first African American/Latina woman to works as a rock DJ, or serving the community, Dyana’s voice was always heard, and her actions that helped lead to the creation of Black Music Month was just as loud as the airwaves she was on.
