Here is why Andy Reid had Michael Vick at Chiefs training camp on Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs had a special guest out at training camp practice over the weekend. Former NFL QB Michael Vick joined the Chiefs at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri on Sunday. The team shared a photo of Vick, alongside both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce breaking the huddle during the course of practice.
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
Jameis Winston gets big update following foot injury in Saints practice
Jameis Winston and New Orleans Saints fans can breathe a sigh of relief. After the Saints starting quarterback left practice due to a foot injury on Monday, it appears that the former No. 1 overall pick has avoided a major injury, according to NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. That’s great news...
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
Report: Panthers shopping QB Sam Darnold
Well, the Carolina Panthers may already have themselves a winner in the Great Quarterback Competition of 2022. According to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Panthers are attempting to shop Sam Darnold. Allbright also notes, however, that the team “can’t get takers” on a potential deal due to Darnold’s fifth-year option.
Panthers Are Reportedly Pursuing Notable Quarterback Trade
With Baker Mayfield officially in-house and a young quarterback in development in rookie Matt Corral, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to move their odd QB out. Per Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are shopping Sam Darnold but his fifth-year option salary appears to be a hold up. Carolina gave up...
Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation
On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Cale Gundy, a longtime assistant football coach at Oklahoma, saw a "shameful" word on the screen of a player's iPad, read it out loud at a team meeting and resigned from the program, he announced on social media. Gundy announced his resignation late Sunday on Twitter....
Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback
With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
Video: Tyreek Hill completely shakes off Buccaneers defender during joint practice
The Miami Dolphins are holding a couple of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their neighbors to the north, this week. Preseason joint practices between two teams are a great way for players to face off against different players prior to the start of games. For one Bucs defender,...
Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had already made it clear that he will not be making a decision on the quarterback battle between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield until at least after the team finishes its preseason game on Aug. 19 against the New England Patriots. Even if Mayfield ultimately gets the QB1 gig […] The post Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kansas City Chiefs Cut Former First-Round Pick After Two Seasons With Team
An NFL player who was drafted in the first round back in 2019 is looking to play for a new team. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs cut cornerback Deandre Baker after being with the team for two seasons. In his two years with the Chiefs, Baker played in 10 games with two starts and recorded 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.
A.J. Brown can't believe the fan support for a practice: 'I love it here already'
A.J. Brown caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from his best friend and new quarterback Jalen Hurts during the practice, electrifying the crowd.
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
